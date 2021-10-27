The Best Things To Do in Dallas Oct. 27-Nov. 3

Thursday, Oct. 28Still: painting in isolation at Kettle Art Gallery
The past 18 months have presented a real journey for teachers. The challenges of virtual teaching, hybrid teaching, in-person teaching, mask mandates or non-mandates … all on top of the universal traumas of COVID-19. Artist Justin Clumpner turned his attention to things in his immediate vicinity to create Still: painting in isolation, opening with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St.). on their site, but the gallery’s most current hours can be found on Facebook.
Friday, Oct. 29Día de los Muertos: The Everlasting Bond at Bath House Cultural Center
For 35 years, the Bath House Cultural Center (521 E. Lawther Drive) has featured one of the most comprehensive celebrations of Day of the Dead art in the city. This year is no different with Día de los Muertos: The Everlasting Bond, on display noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Nov. 6. This year’s work speaks to the notion that connection overpowers separation and yes, death. More than 40 artists depict the everlasting bond through altars and traditional mediums of art, as well as food and music. Get a peek before you visit on the Bath House Facebook.
Halloween Spooktacular at Museum of Illusions
What better time to enter the world of illusion than the Friday before Halloween? The Museum of Illusions (701 Ross Ave.) has transformed more than 50 exhibitions into family-friendly, holiday-appropriate attractions for its Halloween Spooktacular (and if you’re not saying that out loud in your best creepy announcer voice, you’re doing it wrong). Admission is $30 per person, with a discount for larger groups. Entry is offered every 20 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and costumes are encouraged (yes, there’s a prize). Purchase tickets online, but don’t read too deep into the descriptions, because there’s more to surprise you.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Lewisville Grand Theater
It’s just a jump … to Lewisville. And totally worth it. Prop kits? Yes, please. Hey, a proper screening of cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, we missed you. There’s nothing like pretending you’re underage and out past curfew throwing things at a movie screen. All hail the glorious Tim Curry starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N. Charles St., Lewisville). Tickets are $10 (available online) and prop kits are, too (sold separately). There's one big change, though, for you old-schoolers: now you get bubbles, because no rice in the theater. You understand. Now … “Anyone know how to Madison?”
Trick-or-Treat on Downtown Streets starting at Main Street Garden Park
When Halloween is on a Sunday, it's all about maximizing the haul. That's why you need to start with the official Trick-or-Treat on Downtown Streets. It kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Main Street Garden Park (1950 Main St.) where participants will receive a map of participating businesses ready to rock on the trick-or-treat stations through 7 p.m. Free pumpkin bags are for the taking while they last. Pets are welcome, and did we mention it's all free? If you want to peep the map online instead, it'll be available on the day-of at the Facebook event page.
Saturday, Oct. 30McKinney Monster Dash 5K at Tupps Brewery
Here’s the deal: You wake up on Saturday, Oct. 30, put on your costume and head to Tupps Brewery (721 Anderson St., McKinney) for doors at 8 a.m. (Yes, a brewery at 8 a.m.) Then, when the starter sounds, you’re going to run (or walk, depending on how well you thought through that costume) around that big Historic McKinney Cotton Mill for the 3rd Annual McKinney Monster Dash 5K. You might win a prize. You’ll definitely have access to cold beer (time of day is not important after running). There’s a photo booth so you can document how you earned the bowl of candy waiting back home. Entry rates vary depending on how quickly you commit, so get over to Prekindle sooner than later.
Feel Good AF Festival on the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge
Before you put on a costume to be something or someone else, there’s an opportunity to explore your full self at the Feel Good AF Festival. Set to a soundtrack from DJ Blake Ward and DJ Sober, the FGF is presented by founder and wellness explorer Kenneth Paul as a yoga and fitness festival, but also a mindfulness fest featuring nutrition, sleep, stress and mindset practitioners. It all takes place noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge (109 Continental Ave.). Tickets start at $35. Grab them and more details on the Feel Good AF website.
Clear Light of the Void at Studio Theatre
We’ve got wellness, connections with the spirit world, and now the metaphysical thanks to Sangeet Millennium, Art Nomadic and other artists’ Clear Light of the Void at Studio Theatre (2400 Flora St.). Running at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 30, the experience combines music, movement, light installation and projection, and spoken word via folktales and song to explore South Asian concepts. It is the ultimate in multi-media and tickets are $29.50 available through AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Trinity Groves (3011 Gulden Lane) is kicking out the Halloween jams a day early so kids of all ages can get their treats on all weekend. Over at the ArtPark, the fam can snag caramel apples for kids and caramel apple mules for the ‘dults. Wear costumes because there’s a photo opp, plus trick-or-treating at any restaurant with a pumpkin out front. From noon to 2 p.m. at Kate Weiser Chocolate, kids can paint their own dark chocolate pumpkin ($30) and then smash it open to find a delicious surprise inside. Trinity Groves has more info on participating business and specials.
Dallas Día De Los Muertos Parade & Festival at Dallas City Hall
This event is destined to become a new tradition. With a colorful and celebratory parade making the rounds at 6 p.m., the Dallas Día De Los Muertos Festival is an all-day event from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Dallas City Hall (1500 Marilla St.). Oskar Santos and Miss Texas Latina’s Edna Tijerina serve as masters of ceremony, presiding over live music, various arts and crafts opportunities for the whole family, and plenty of food and drink. Admission is free, and parade maps are available at the event site.
Trick or Treat Down Lowest Greenville
Trick-or-treating starts early on Lowest Greenville. We’re talking the 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, kind of early. Which is great because while parents can partake in discounts and snacks (and maybe an adult beverage), the littles can get down on candy, face-painting and begging for the Greenville Avenue Pizza Company (1923 Greenville Ave.) pizza that’s covered in Nutella, candy corn and M&Ms. Participating businesses include Bullzerk, HG Sply Co., Joy Macarons, Rapscallion, The Libertine, Truck Yard and lots more. Sneak a peek at that GapCo pizza.
Sunday, Oct. 31LaReunion Music Fest at Dallas Heritage Village
We can talk all about the amazing music popping up at Dallas Heritage Village (1515 S. Harwood St.) during the LaReunion Music Fest 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Acts like Bob Schneider, The Suffers and favorites Rebirth Brass Band out of New Orleans. There’s also The 40 Acre Mule and Kristy Kruger, who you know you can’t miss. But we’d be complete jerks if we did not mention that with the price of admission (adults start at $40) comes the free Saturday petting zoo the DHV is known for. Oh! And a pop-up shop from Spinster Records. Get that gift shopping done early.
Nightmare on Belt Line Comedy Contest at Addison Improv
If your desires for Halloween include wanting to see comedian Wes Corwin become Chris Farley, well, someone has been looking out for you. Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road, Addison) hosts Nightmare on Belt Line. It’s an impression and costume contest that gives audiences (18 and up) a version of Lily Tomlin, Bernie Mac, Mitch Hedberg, Eddie Murphy and others, to varying degrees of success. All of which would be funny, if you ask us. The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $10.
Tuesday, Nov. 2Side By Side at RO2 Art in the Cedars
RO2 Art in the Cedars (1501 Ervay St.) presents an exhibition that’s all about repetition of form, in two different but equally enthralling styles. In Side By Side, running now through Nov. 13, Kathy Robinson-Hays gets ethereal with her acrylics. Texture and transparency toy with the eye while giving a nod to natural forms like fern fronds. Meanwhile, Terry Hays creates his own tribute to flora by manipulating a variety of inspirational works from the nautical to tattoos. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Find out more with RO2 online.