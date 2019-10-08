The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Oct. 8-13

Tuesday, October 8

Four Hours of Fury

Author and U.S. Army vet James Fenelon will sign copies of his book Four Hours of Fury: The Untold Story of World War II’s Largest Airborne Invasion and the Final Push into Nazi Germany, a nonfiction account of … well, read the title, or look up Operation Varsity. The successful military raid dropped 17,000 paratroopers into Nazi Germany in March 1945, less than two months before the end of the war in Europe. With critical acclaim from the likes of The Washington Post, which called it “inspired,” Four Hours of Fury is for fans of suspense and history alike. The free event takes place 6-7 p.m. Oct. 8, at Interabang Books, 10720 Preston Road, Suite 1009B. Eva Raggio

Jason Bucklin Trio

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually onstage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can. The free show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road. Jacob Vaughn

The Free Loaders

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. The free show starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St. Jacob Vaughn

Wednesday, October 9

Cirque Kerwich

There was a time when we all enjoyed the circus guilt-free, before PETA told us about the animal cruelty taking place behind the curtain. The Dallas Farmers Market will host the best kind of circus with Cirque Kerwich, which features contortionists, acrobats, jugglers and other seasoned entertainers like award-winning illusionist Trigg Watson. The event includes wine, Champagne and food vendors. If that doesn’t sound enticing enough, the 8:30 p.m. performance on Oct. 11 includes drag and burlesque acts, and is 18-and-up only. The show runs Oct. 9-13 with varying times, at 1010 S. Pearl Expressway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for children under 12 at lonestarcircus.org. Eva Raggio

Thursday, October 10

Eric Andre

It’s hard to say what to expect from someone who bills themselves as the world’s most unstable talk show host, but we can at the very least guarantee a surreal, deeply funny and fully irreverent experience when Eric Andre drops in at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. The Eric Andre Show host’s international Legalize Everything Tour has so far trotted out high-profile guest comedians, DJs and Andre’s own brand of earnest, outrageous and giddy stand-up. His genius is in setting up ridiculous and physical bits that take sharp, funny turns into serious topics like police brutality, anti-Semitism and our country’s current state of affairs. Tickets are $32.50 to $47.25 on prekindle.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Friday, October 11

Howell Farms Pumpkin Nights

Turns out even Halloween pumpkins are trying to kill the planet. All those jack-o-lanterns we carve up? Turns out that those that aren't smashed vandalizing little basta ... we mean delightful costumed waifs ... probably end up in a landfill, where they decompose and release methane, a potent greenhouse gas. That's right, folks. We're wasting soil nutrients, water, etc. to create around 1.5 billion pounds of planet-killing fruit. Since Earth is pretty much effed regardless, enjoy the Halloween icon while you can by stopping by Howell Family Farms, 4016 W. Division St. in Arlington, for Pumpkin Nights. Dazzling lighted displays, food trucks, 3,000 carved real and synthetic pumpkins, even a pumpkin-theme fire act are all part of the massive celebration of the orange fruit. Consider it a warm-up for lighted Christmas displays, which are coming soon. Say, did you know that high-altitude reindeer toots have a deleterious effect ... oh, never mind. Pumpkin Nights runs until Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. daily except Halloween. Tickets are $16-$18 at pumpkinnights.com/dallas. Patrick Williams

Nocturne

The premiere performance of Nocturne by composer and performer Michael Ippolito will open the Friday program of the Dallas Symphony at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Nocturne is said to be inspired by the painting of the same name by Joan Miro. Edo De Waart conducts; classical pianist and Grammy nominee Joyce Yang is pianist for Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 3. South Korea native Yang, 33, has studied piano since age 4. In 2005, she won a silver medal in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Tickets range from $39 to $129. For info, 214-305-6217 or mydso.com. Reba Liner

ManifestiV

Dallas' favorite industrial duo of real-life morticians will be taking the stage Friday night at O'Riley's Billiards, Food & Bar. An often underappreciated underground music venue that has maintained a solid presence off the beaten trail of Dallas' musical epicenter for years, O’Rileys has recently been reviving the Dallas industrial night trend that went on throughout the 2000s. In their first show at the venue, ManifestiV will be joined by drummer Ryan Scherschell from Dallas hard rock band Secret of Boris in a show alongside fellow local industrial acts Circle Burn, Bloodied and Koppur Thief. The addition of Scherschell will help bring the industrial songs created by EvE's self-made, electric vibraphone and the down-tuned guitar of Paragraph Taylor further to life. If you have not had a chance to catch ManifestiV's intensely visual and highly danceable performance yet, now is the time. This could possibly be the band's last show of the year before they return to the studio to write and create full time again. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at O'Riley's, 8989 Forest Lane. Entrance is $10 at the door. David Fletcher

Vaden Todd Lewis and his band Toadies will be playing in our Rubberneck of the woods this Friday. Melissa Hennings

Toadies

The Toadies certainly moved on and up from the clubs and stages of their native Fort Worth years ago. But around here, they're still considered a local band. The four-piece alt-garage rock band tasted their first bit of fame 25 years ago with the release of the platinum-selling album Rubberneck, birthing the single "Possum Kingdom," which stayed at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Songs Chart for 49 weeks. These days, the band is working on its eighth studio album and has welcomed the help of legendary grunge and punk rock producer Steve Albini, a "bucket list" producer, according to the band. This fall, the Toadies are on a small, five-show tour spanning the state from the Panhandle to the Gulf beaches, celebrating Rubberneck's anniversary. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St. Tickets are $35 at livenation.com. Diamond Rodrigue

Geezerpalooza

To call the Industrial Street Pop Festival an event that’s fun for all ages may seem cliché, but the free event, affectionately dubbed Geezerpalooza, truly draws several generations of live music fans. Since 2012, Geezerpalooza has taken over Denton’s Industrial Street entertainment district for an annual free celebration of the music of the ’60s and ’70s — specifically, artists who took the stage at the International Pop Festival in ’69, which Denton County just celebrated with a 50th anniversary. And 2019’s lineup, curated by Dan Mojica of Dan’s Silverleaf, features bands playing lively tributes to Santana, Janis Joplin, The Allman Brothers, Sam & Dave, Freddie King, B.B. King, and Sly and the Family Stone. (Side note: It's worth noting that frontman, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sly Stone was born in Denton.) While admission is free, cash donations are encouraged to benefit Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs; with Industrial Street closed, attendees and vendors will spread out between Hickory and Mulberry streets. Hippie wear and tie-dye not discouraged. The free show starts at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Industrial Street Pop Festival, 103 Industrial St., Denton. Daniel Rodrigue

EXPAND Jason Aldean will be singing his "meat and potatoes" lyrics this Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Joseph Llanes

Jason Aldean

As one of country’s biggest voices, Jason Aldean stretches the genre in unexpected directions. Atop typical country music trappings — meat and potatoes lyrics, emotive guitar, accented vocals — Aldean adds threads of soul, alternative rock, R&B, hip-hop and world music. Power ballads meet clever fusion in Aldean's tunes, which seem engineered for big, euphoric stadium performances. Aldean might flirt with comparatively radical ideas in his arrangements, but his music never fails to feel genuinely part of country music’s rich and storied tradition. The show starts at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Tickets are $30 at ticketmaster.com. Jonathan Patrick

Fright By Night at Six Flags

That occasional breeze and 5-pound bags of fun-sized candy, that 96-degree nip in the fall air can only mean Halloween is close. Another sign? Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas, 2201 E. Road to Six Flags in Arlington. Or, more important, Fright By Night at Six Flags. See, for weekends and select days through Halloween, the park turns into a spooky land of rides and treats, but after dark it’s another world that definitely earns the warning of “may be too intense for kids 13 and under.” It’s the stuff in between the rides that really gets goats. Haunted attractions like Art of Torture and Blackout provide assaults on the senses in two entirely different ways (one in total darkness). Even strolling to the next snack shack could be terrifying since ghosts and ghouls are out among the living ready to scare the shit out of the unsuspecting funnel cake fan. Single-day tickets start at $59.99, but Fright Fest is included for season pass holders. Check out sixflags.com/overtexas for the chance to win tickets and for more info. Merritt Martin

Paul Riddell has been hooked on horticulture ever since he bought, and accidentally killed, his first Venus flytrap. Nicholas Bostick

Saturday, October 12

Texas Triffid Ranch Autumn Extravaganza

Halloween isn't just about putting on costumes and eating your weight in candy. The Texas Triffid Ranch, which houses one of the state's most impressive collections of carnivorous plants, will hold its annual autumn extravaganza and open house from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 405 Business Parkway in Richardson. The curators take advantage of the cooler temperature to show off their most beautiful, colorful and interesting meat-eating fauna like the pitcher-shaped sarracenia and the sneaky nepenthes also known as "Bloody Mary." Guests can catch a glimpse of the majestic plant predators free of charge simply by registering for a spot at eventbrite.com. Danny Gallagher

The Wild Party

Set aside an hour or so to spend with the colorful guests living on the edge in the jazzy musical The Wild Party at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St., Saturday. Shows continue through Oct. 27. All the fun and games (and mature subject matter) take place in Prohibition-era Manhattan in the Roaring '20s. Hosts are a vaudeville dancer and a vaudeville clown who decide to throw a party to end all parties. Andrew Lippa wrote the book, lyrics and music. Heading the cast: Kristin Colaneri, Nolan Spinks, Antonio Thomas and Ashley Ragsdale. Directing is Adam Adolso. Tickets run $12-$25. For info, 214-948-0716 or bishopartstheatre.org. Reba Liner

The Beaches

The Beaches are essentially Canada’s rock ‘n’ roll answer to the Dixie Chicks, with a smidge less political perturbance and a few more cocktails. Or, Alanis Morissette meets the Ramones. Composed of the sisters Miller, Jordan and Kylie, as well as Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman McDaniel, the fan-favorite band is named after the quaintly bougie Canadian neighborhood three-quarters of the band grew up in. The Beaches have become one the best non-ironic rock groups to hit today’s musical mainstream after their first single off their debut album, Late Show, hit the No. 1 spot of the Billboard Rock Chart and even opened for The Rolling Stones on their stop in Canada earlier this year. However the band’s latest EP, The Professional, showcases a notable step forward in the band’s overall tone and sound, though not necessarily their theme — whereas the aforementioned track “Money” off their debut album is a hard-driving rock anthem about keeping track of your ducats. The Beaches’ latest single, “Snake Tongue,” has an opening reminiscent of The Nails (look it up) and a slower build to a smoother choral crescendo, putting the track more into U2 territory by the end. For further listening check out “Fascination” and go to the show, which starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $12 at prekindle.com. Nicholas Bostick

Thiago Amadeus Mozart

Renowned classical pianist Thiago X. Nascimento’s wacky stage presence is easily as mesmerizing as his masterful command of the instrument. Thiago Amadeus Mozart — a solo rendition of two of Mozart’s symphonies and 9th piano concerto — as performed by Nascimento’s over-the-top comedic style is guaranteed to keep wide-awake even the quasi-narcoleptic hopeless sector that’s inevitably put to sleep by soothing classical music. The evening performance on Friday, Oct. 11, takes place at Fort Worth’s Wesleyan University, while Saturday’s performance takes place at 3:30 p.m. at Kawai Piano Gallery, 601 W. Plano Parkway in Plano. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com. Eva Raggio

Sunday, October 13

The Bremen Town Musicians

The Dallas Opera’s production of The Bremen Town Musicians is an adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale about four runaway animals (a rooster, dog, cat and donkey) who face various difficulties along their shared path to musical bliss. Alas, there’s (of course) an uplifting moral to behold: that teamwork makes the dreamwork, or some other bit of optimism we can still sell to children. The 45-minute show is set to music by opera masters like Rossini, Offenbach and Verdi, but sung in English, so yank your kids away from that obnoxious Tik Tok app and expose them to valuable culture. The show, which starts at 2 p.m., is preceded by an arts and crafts event at 12:30 p.m. It takes place at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $5 at dallasopera.org. Eva Raggio

Revelers Hall Band

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. The free show starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. Jacob Vaughn