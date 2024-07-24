Cast Your Vote for Best of Dallas 2024

It's that time again, Dallas. Make your voice heard and vote for your North Texas favorites.
You can now cast your votes for the 2024 Best of Dallas® Readers’ Choice Poll. This is your chance to speak up for the best people, places, businesses and more in Arts & Culture, Food & Drink, Nightlife & Entertainment, Shopping & Services, and Sports & Recreation.
You can vote once per day, per email address, for every category available. Fill out the categories you’d like and hit the “Submit Your Ballot” button near the bottom of the page.
Voting ends September 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.
The winners of this year’s Best of Dallas Readers’ Choice Awards, along with hundreds of other Critics Picks, will be announced in the Best of Dallas print issue and online at dallasobserver.com on September 19, 2024.
Be sure to vote for your 2024 favorites early and often. And while you're at it, check out last year's Best of Dallas picks.