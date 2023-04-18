Dallas Actor Jonathan Majors Dropped by Management Following Domestic Abuse Charges

Dallas actor Jonathan Majors, who recently played Michael B. Jordan's childhood friend Damiam in Creed III and Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been dropped by his talent manager from Entertainment 360 three weeks after his assault and harassment arrest in New York, according to Variety.
NYPD arrested Majors on March 25 following an alleged fight with an unidentified 30-year-old woman. Police received a 911 call from Majors around 11 a.m. claiming he was concerned about his girlfriend with whom he shared a penthouse apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood. The woman told police that Majors hit her when they returned that night to their apartment from a bar. Officers who responded to the call noticed marks on the woman and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers then took Majors into custody, charging him with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault. Police released him, and he is scheduled to appear in court again in early May.
The Daily Beast reported that Majors allegedly struck his girlfriend "about the face with an open hand" causing "a laceration behind her ear" and "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain" based on the criminal complaint filed with the NYPD.
Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry stated that the Emmy-nominated actor is innocent of the charges and released several text messages between Majors and his girlfriend purporting to back up those claims. Unfortunately, the text only seemed to further incriminate Majors' alleged behavior. One of the messages from the unidentified woman stated the fight between them started when she tried to grab Majors' cell phone.
"I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone," the text message reads. "They said they had to arrest you as per protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight."
The texts, which were released as "proof" of Majors' innocence, only seemed to solidify his guilt in the court of public opinion, with countless commenters on social media characterizing the texts as further proof of abuse from Majors.
Jonathan Majors is frightening bro. The fact that he and his team are genuinely trying to say he did nothing wrong and thought it was a good idea to release a text message of the victim blaming herself for being hit… like it’s just frightening.— grace (@stqrace) March 30, 2023
Majors grew up in Dallas and attended Cedar Hill High School while pursuing an acting career on the Dallas theater scene. He went on to study acting at the North Carolina School of the Arts and Yale University, when director Gus Van Sant cast him in the 2017 ABC docudrama When We Rise, which chronicled the rise of the gay rights movement following the Stonewall riots in 1969. Two years later, he scored a major role in Joe Talbot's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which won a Best Directing and Special Jury Prize for Creative Collaboration at the Sundance Film Festival. He also had a very prominent role in director Spike Lee's war film Da 5 Bloods.
Yeah, Jonathan Majors lawyer releasing this just highlights an abused woman protecting her abuser. The over explaining, self blaming, and— yeah— 🌿 (@_AudreyMarissa) March 30, 2023
IYK,YK. https://t.co/XIUE5vhcpm
Majors made a major move back to television in 2021 with a starring role as Atticus Freeman in HBO's critically acclaimed drama Lovecraft Country, which lasted only one season despite its acclaim and fan status. Lovecraft Country picked up 16 Emmy nominations, including one for Majors for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The award went to Josh O'Connor for his role as Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown, according to Emmy records.
Majors was also dropped by his PR team, Lede Company, following the allegations, though neither agency has released a statement. The day following Majors' arrest, he was dropped from a U.S. Army ad campaign.
“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” a spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter in March.