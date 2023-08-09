The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Aug. 9–15

Wednesday, Aug. 9Mark di Suvero: Steel Like Paper at Nasher Sculpture Center
Most people who live in or have visited a bustling urban area have probably seen a massive sculpture created by Mark di Suvero. Like, even if museums aren’t a personal hotspot. While it’s a bit of a museum itself, even our fair NorthPark Center has a di Suvero under which hundreds perform every holiday season. The Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) celebrates the artist's six-decade career with a focus on drawings, paintings and sculptures of a lesser scale. Time is almost up to see Mark di Suvero: Steel Like Paper before it closes Aug. 27. Find out more online.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Hear behind-the-scenes stories and test your knowledge of pop culture phenomenon and beloved series The Office, as the Plano House of Comedy (7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano) presents The Office Trivia with Todd Packer at 3 p.m. this Saturday. Yes, Michael Scott’s bro and the enemy of pretty much all HR departments will be hosting — OK, fine, it’s actually the father of five, comic and actor who plays Packer, David Koechner. He’ll also be owning the spotlight for a series of stand-up shows this weekend, so buy tickets to all of the above now before Todd sends an NSFW email. Tickets to trivia and stand-up are available online.
Back to School Brunch at Windmills
It’s almost that time. School supplies spill from the shelves and parents everywhere are discovering that snack that didn’t find its way out of the backpack in May. Yes, it’s back-to-school time. Windmills (5755 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony) gets it and is hosting a weekday brunch to celebrate. Teachers and educators can whip out that ID and get 10% off their tab (the discount is valid Wednesday and Thursday as well!). Students: Treat a teacher if you have the means! The BTS Brunch runs 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and offers bottomless mimosas, pecan praline french toast, corned beef hash and more, along with regular lunch items. Visit Windmills online.
Friday, Aug. 11
Ja’Tovia Gary is a Dallas native whose work represents her family’s experiences. Commissioned by the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood), Concentrations 64: Ja’Tovia Gary, I KNOW IT WAS THE BLOOD is a compilation of media, expression and the past. With installation, paintings, sculpture and film, the exhibition is called a celebration of ancestral knowledge. And the included sculpture is Gary’s largest to date. Don’t miss the chance to see it through Nov. 5. Find out more online.
Hotel Drover’s Backyard Unplugged Series
Does a staycation sound inviting? Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth) has late-summer relaxation on the roster. Every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., the hotel hosts a Backyard Unplugged Series with live music from a range of local musicians. Plus, the restored horse trailer turned Pour House bar serves specialty cocktails showcasing botanical flavors such as hibiscus and lavender. Check out the Backyard Unplugged lineup online. And if drinking responsibly gives you a great excuse to book a room, then consider yourself encouraged.
Saturday, Aug. 12o
If there’s a great reason to volunteer to go outside and get hot and sweaty, it’s a salsa dancing festival. There may be better dancers, but who cares? It’s fun and everyone’s hair is going to fall at the same rate. From 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, hit up the Vitruvian Salsa Festival in Vitruvian Park (3875 Ponte Ave., Addison) for live salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia and more from Zone D’Mambo, a DJ, salsa lessons and sustenance from food trucks. And y’all, it’s free. Check out more free Vitruvian Park events online.
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents a quirky comedy with a lot going on, not the least of which is an animal escaped from the zoo. Tigers Be Still centers around Sherry Wickman, an art therapist and art teacher who is battling depression for herself, her sister, her family and her single patient. Oddly, Top Gun also plays a part in this story, but let’s not give too much away. Tigers Be Still opens this weekend at MainStage 222 (222 E. Irving Blvd., Irving) and runs through Aug. 26. Tickets and showtimes are available online.
Sunday, Aug. 13Valley Girl 40th Anniversary Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands
Raise your hand if your lifelong devotion to Nicolas Cage began in the upstairs bathroom at Suzi Brent’s party (also known as the “social event of the season”). He was totally Holly-weird and adorable. And OK fine, this is in the context of 1983’s Valley Girl, but Cage’s Randy and Deborah Foreman’s Julie were meant to be together for a totally tubular forever. Various locations of the Alamo Drafthouse are screening Valley Girl in celebration of its 40th anniversary, but you can catch a leisurely Sunday lunch at 1:15 p.m. at the Lake Highlands theater. Snag tickets online before they sell out. Also, a shout-out to Fred (absolutely hot in his own right) and an iconic soundtrack that holds up today.
It’s hot as balls outside, so it’s a little difficult to get motivated to hit the golf variety. Rover Dramawerks is ready to call “fore” on its audience thanks to a new farce hitting the stage at Cox Playhouse (1517 H Ave., Plano). The Fox on the Fairway is all about competition between rival country clubs … and what’s par for the course in love. See it at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 19. Tickets, $18–$24, are available online.
Tuesday, Aug. 15Silent Book Club North Dallas at The Spin Coffee and Vinyl
There’s nothing worse than signing up for a book club before finding out the selections are titles you’ve already read or have no interest in reading. The Dallas Public Library has solved that with Silent Book Club North Dallas. Pick any book you like — there is no required reading list — and head to The Spin Coffee and Vinyl (17290 Preston Road), 6–7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. It’s free to attend, but bring some doll-hairs for a latte to go with your lit. Also, while this club is introvert-friendly, don’t miss out on the opportunity to do a little cover spying and maybe even snag some recommendations. Find out more and register for the next (commit now!) on the DPL’s website.