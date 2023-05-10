The Best Things To Do in Dallas, May 10–16

Wednesday, May 10Billy Porter’s The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One at the Winspear Opera House
The category is … fabulously talented. Billy Porter — nay, the Billy Porter — is hitting the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) stage. We don’t know if the Pose icon is already in town, but the air feels ever so electric. We’re waiting for the Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One not only because we know we’ll get the full Porter razzle dazzle and probably a few Broadway numbers, but also because Porter says the tour is making it possible for him to express himself fully through his music. Be there for the 7:30 p.m. show Wednesday night. Tickets are available online.
Evening Drawing for Adults at Oil & Cotton
Oil & Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.) is kicking off a slew of summer workshops and classes for artists (and aspiring artists) of all ages. That’s right, these aren’t all restricted to the kiddos. The adults get their fair share of fun, and it all kicks off with an introduction to the series Wednesday, from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s Evening Drawing for Adults, but don’t get scared if you don’t think you’re gifted in that area (the drawing or the adult part, for that matter). The class will cover the principles of drawing through different media. The class is $45; register online.
Thursday, May 11
If you’re a ‘burbs-dweller and you’ve ever dreamt of being in the live audience of Whose Line Is It, Anyway?, there’s a perfect opportunity to practice your “improv fan face” at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, May 11, at Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St., Coppell). Four Day Weekend is bringing improv to start the weekend (a full 4-day weekend if you take off Thursday and Friday. Think, people!). It’s largely seated in audience participation and suggestions, so activate the random part of your brain now. Tickets are just $25, available online.
Does the name Averie Bishop ring a bell? It should. And for more reasons than that she’s the 85th Miss Texas. Bishop is the first Asian American woman to reign as Miss Texas and rep the Lone Star State, aside from being a law school grad, social media consultant, influencer and obviously, a musical theater talent. She’s making her Firehouse Theatre (2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch) debut and sharing the spotlight with Edward Michael Escamilla, playing Stephanie and Tony, respectively, in Saturday Night Fever, opening Thursday, May 11. The show pumps out the disco drama and 1970s hits by the Bee Gees and runs through May 28. Tickets are $32, available online.
Mother’s Day with the Real Housewives of New York at House of Blues
Regardless of matriarchal status, if you’re “feelin’ Jovani,” it’s imperative you get to House of Blues (2200 N. Lamar St.) by 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Dave Quinn, author of Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, interviews three of the RHONY legends in a panel format, but we’re holding out hope for at least a hint of a hum from Countess Luann and Dorinda. Turtle Time is most likely a guarantee, but there’s no telling what form it will take. Tickets are still on sale online. Sequins not required, but suggested.
Friday, May 12On Golden Pond at Theatre Arlington
Continuing the celebration of its 50th season, Theatre Arlington (305 W. Main St., Arlington) presents the classic tale of aging parents and estranged children with Ernest Thompson’s On Golden Pond. The 1981 film is a beloved iteration, but the staged version provides an entirely different experience for an audience. Deborah Brown and David Coffee star as Ethel and Norman. See it 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 21. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, May 13
Conduit Gallery (1626 C Hi Line Drive) exhibitions always get audiences thinking about something. This time, the three exhibitions opening Saturday, May 13, with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will likely leave viewers deliberating on lifelong inspirations. Susie Phillips, Carrie Marill and Dan Phillips all offer bold, thoughtful pieces that originate in adjacent passions from embroidery to surfing to furniture-making. Discover them for yourself Saturday, and find out more online.
Thaddeus Mosley: Forest opens at the Nasher Sculpture Center
Artist, woodworker, carver, reincarnator. Whatever you call him, Thaddeus Mosley gives life back to the dead. Specifically, dead (felled) walnut trees. The downed trees near his home become magical abstract works, and when displayed, ethereal beings that shapeshift and play tricks and become both weighty and whimsical at once. Mosley’s Forest opens at the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) this Saturday. Enjoy a talk with the artist at 1:30 p.m., but be sure to register online.
Magen King Mother’s Day at Dallas Comedy Club
You know who deserves to be listened to this Mother’s Day? A real mother. A real, relatable, stage-stealing mother of three teenagers. Magen King is taking over the Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) for 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday. She knows latchkey life and she knows single momhood, so we know she’s a name with punchlines we can trust. Snag your tickets online now. And take any and all moms who just need a break for one minute, for crying out loud. Don’t even make her dress up or even wash her hair.
Sunday, May 14Bagel Run at the Aaron Family JCC
It’s the 37th Annual Bagel Run. Why is this the best run ever? You’d think it’d be bagels, but you’d be wrong. It’s because we respect a fine pun and this Mother’s Day tradition is known as the “mother of all runs.” For real, every time we’ve even considered signing up for the 5K, 10K or virtual format (there’s a kids run, too) for this Sunday, May 14, we chuckle to ourselves. That’s a quality, lasting joke deserving of praise. Plus, the finisher’s swag is always top-notch, and who doesn’t love to add a food-themed medal to the collection? It “runs” from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, and the whole thing helps keep the JCC (7900 Northaven Road) an awesome place. Register online.
Tuesday, May 16To Kill A Mockingbird at the Music Hall at Fair Park
We don’t want to alarm anyone, but lovers of stage and screen are going to need to snag their tickets for Broadway Dallas’ offering of To Kill A Mockingbird post haste. Fans of the walk-and-talk may not realize beloved Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin has adapted the Harper Lee classic. It’s hard to think about Toby Zeigler leaving the White House in the West Wing; Scout, Atticus and Boo are going to put audiences on one helluva emotional rollercoaster with Sorkin at the controls. See it at the Music Hall at Fair Park, May 16–28. Tickets are available online.
Theo Boyd signs My Grief Is Not Like Yours at Interabang Books
It's amazing when just a title can validate an overwhelmingly nuanced and personal emotion like grief. Author Theo Boyd, who endured a series of tragedies, losing those closest to her in a variety of traumatic ways, shares her journey in My Grief Is Not Like Yours. And it’s not. Comforting in its statement and description of her unique experience, Boyd’s story crosses chasms for those experiencing grief both recent and well-worn. She discusses and signs her book at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). Find out more and order the book online.