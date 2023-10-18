The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Oct. 18–24

Wednesday, Oct. 18Arts & Letters Live: Barbara Kingsolver at Temple Emanu-El
Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist (and champion of eating locally) Barbara Kingsolver brings to Arts & Letters Live a new twist on a Dickensian tale and her may-as-well-be-branded wit. Her latest novel, Demon Copperhead, is inspired by David Copperfield, but has all the Appalachian know-how, burden and spirit a local foster kid would have. The event, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, is sold out, but thanks to technology, virtual tickets remain. Secure yours quickly online.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Missed the opening reception last weekend at Conduit Gallery (1626 C Hi Line Drive)? Not to worry. The three exhibitions are ready for the viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Nov. 25. Check out Ted Larsen’s small-scale sculptures and how the work challenges perspective through size. Then, take in the vibrant and energetic paintings and drawings of Wimberly’s Jules Buck Jones before moving to the theatrical, sometimes fantastical, environmental paintings of Jeffrey Chong Wang. Get a sneak peek on the gallery’s website.
The Rocky Horror Show at Kalita Humphreys Theater
Do everyone a favor: When you go see The Rocky Horror Show at Kalita Humphreys Theater (3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.), get and use the dang props! Sing and dance (yes, “do the Time Warp again”) when you’re supposed to. Have fun! Make the blue-hair patrons feel a little weird. Channel those days when you went to the midnight showing and helped smuggle in your too-young friend and yelled “group sex!” at the appropriate time. Call someone a virgin and see what they do. These actors are bringing the house down with one of the most beloved spooky musicals, and if you don’t appreciate the force of the beloved Liz Mikel as Eddie, we don’t know what to do with you. You can go Thursday or any of the performances through Oct. 29. Tickets are available online.
Friday, Oct. 20EarthX Film & Music Festival at Texas Theatre
Kick off the 2023 EarthX Film & Music Festival at Texas Theatre (231 Jefferson Blvd.) with a screening of Common Ground, a feature about regenerative farming narrated by Rosario Dawson (yes, it’s true she went to Garland High School for a hot second), Laura Dern, Jason Momoa and more. Enjoy a Q&A after with the filmmaker Josh Tickell, a Texas rancher, and Director of Ranches, Outreach and Partnerships for the Noble Research Institute Hugh Aljoe, as well as a musical performance by Donna Missal. Tickets are available online for opening-night festivities as well as the rest of the weekend’s fun at various other Oak Cliff venues.
“STOP THE BUS!” Ben Folds is coming, and he’s playing with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Folds is lightning on the 88s and his career spans so many genres it’s dizzying. His Concerto for Piano and Orchestra landed him on the classical charts, so it makes perfect sense he’ll be jamming with the DSO. And because he has such a glorious catalog, we won’t even be sad if he doesn’t play anything off 1995’s inaugural Ben Folds Five album. But there’s always hope. Tickets are available online.
Underground Comedy Dinner at Bourbon & Banter
This concept makes us laugh: a comedy dinner. Now, we love comedy and we love dinner, but we’re not great with white shirts and sauce — and spit-takes happen. So, we recommend this event with a caveat to protect your cravat (and your neighbor’s), because you’re going to get a four-course meal with the punchlines of Peng Dang, Arun Rama and Brooke Jefferson. That’s some strong guffaw potential. And, well, it’s hosted by GretchYo, who brands her own comedy as “wildly inappropriate.” Tickets to pair tee-hees with tartare at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, at Bourbon and Banter (1914 Commerce St.) are $85 and available via Resy.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Typically, when you hear about a fundraising event for an arts center, you think of a stuffy dinner with a hefty price tag. The AT&T Performing Arts Center continues to change that with the Turn Up the Lights event, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. The event is fun and light and aimed at the young professional crowd who are the ones currently supporting the Arts District and will be the ones funding the arts for future decades. The event takes advantage of all the areas of the Wyly and offers up entertainment from Clover the Violinist, DJ Endolena, The Manhattan Band and others. There will be a speakeasy, food and — as if you had to ask — plenty of photo friendly set-ups. Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $40–$175, available online.
7th Annual St. Andrew Cars for Community Car Show
Car and motorcycle enthusiasts should motor on over to St. Andrew Methodist Church (5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano) starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, for the 7th Annual St. Andrew Cars for Community Car Show. Show off your own car (registration is $20 and begins at 8:30 a.m.) or wander and take in other gorgeous machines — there’s no admission fee and it’s open to the public. But it is a fundraiser, so take advantage of ways to give through raffles, vendors and food purchases. The event supports The Storehouse, which helps feed and assist neighbors in need. Find out more online.
Addison After Dark: Harvest Hayday at Addison Circle Park
What are your pumpkin game stats? If that’s a “Huh?” find out at Addison After Dark’s Harvest Hayday, from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Circle). American Petty provides the tunes as you take turns with pumpkin bowling, rolling, stacking and more. It’s gourd fun, indeed. Food trucks, booze and gift vendors round out the evening. Admission and public parking is free. Find out more online.
Kettle Art (2650 Main St.) calls her an Impressionist at heart, and Mahsa Moein has an entirely new collection of paintings to share. The Zest for Life uses color and and contrast to showcase the resilience, hope and passion of people all over the world who are insecure, threatened or in danger. Visit the gallery for a reception, 2–5 p.m., Saturday, or stop by to view the works Saturdays and Sundays (and often Thursday and Friday evenings — give them a ring!). Visit Kettle Art on Facebook.
Sunday, Oct. 22Step Afrika! at the Eisemann Center
Don’t miss the opportunity to see the first company dedicated to the art of stepping. And, yes, that’s the percussive dance tradition. Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 and is even spotlighted at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture, but it's not just a company to be watched. Performances integrate songs, storytelling and even audience participation. It’s a full-throttle, high-octane show. Tickets are $47–$57, available online.
If the words “Split Man” sound familiar, you’re probably thinking of magician and comedian Andy Gross. He’s known for his feat of splitting his body in half and inexplicably being able to carry around the top half. At 6 p.m.on Sunday, Oct. 22, Gross brings his Are You Kidding Me? Tour to Arlington Music Hall (224 N. Center St., Arlington) with even more unbelievable displays such as voice throwing, mind reading, levitating and more. Tickets are $25–$60, available online.
Well-Being Workshop at Oil & Cotton
There’s a saying to the effect that we can’t ever know what someone else is going through, so we should lead with kindness. Oddly, when we know exactly what is happening in our own lives, we rarely treat ourselves with that same kindness. Oil & Cotton (2313 Beatrice St.) offers a workshop for making emotional well-being grounding kits. Delaney Smith-Vaughn of Make Art With Purpose (MAP) will help attendees create kits that can be revisited any time they need to spark feelings of joy, humor or balance. It’s $20; register online.
Tuesday, Oct. 24Arts & Letters Live: Mary Beard at Dallas Museum of Art
How many times a week do you think about the Roman Empire? Well, that number could very well be higher because of Tuesday’s Arts & Letters Live guest, author Mary Beard. The mind behind Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World took a less conventional stance when tackling the lives of Julius Caesar to Alexander Severus — she dives into their home and casual (if that’s a thing in ancient Rome) lives. Beard discusses the book at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.). Tickets are $35, available online.