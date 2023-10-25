The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Oct. 25–31

Wednesday, Oct. 25Beto O’Rourke at Interabang Books
There’s probably no need to say this, but arrive early at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane) on Wednesday, Oct. 25, for a book discussion and signing. It’s scheduled to start at 6 p.m. but with former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke there to talk about his new book We’ve Got to Try: How The Fight For Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible, it’s going to be one seriously hot seat. O’Rourke is a captivating speaker and writer, proven by his profiling the efforts of Dr. Lawrence Aaron Nixon and other Texans fighting against voter suppression and charting paths for change. Find out more about the event and the book on Interabang’s website.
Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party at Alexander Mansion
Longtime Dallasites may have heard tale of the historic Alexander Mansion (4607 Ross Ave.), and some of that tale may be qualified with the word “haunted.” A beloved building for many, it sits beckoning from its spot just shy of downtown and is unsurprisingly a lovely venue for the Haunted Soiree, continuing for several nights through Halloween. An interactive theatrical experience, the cocktail party of sorts offers levels of participation and spook for any personality. Watch magic while sipping from afar or explore monstrosities deeper into the mansion. Different packages are available for the two–hour, 21-and-up show, but no matter which ticket option you opt for, costumes, cocktail dress or period attire is encouraged. Find out more online.
Thursday, Oct. 26A Novel Night Out at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
It’s becoming more and more important to support our libraries and librarians. They’re providing havens for information, free speech and acceptance. So, of course a fundraiser like A Novel Night Out at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library (1515 Young St.) is a big deal. With opportunities to support starting with individual tickets for the three-course seated dinner event at $180, the Friends of the Dallas Public Library event offers an engaging night with Lynda Rutledge, author of West with Giraffes. Find out about all the opportunities (including raffle tickets) on the Friends website.
It’s the end of an era. Masters of harmony, The Manhattan Transfer are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a final tour. They take the stage of the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26. The 10-time Grammy Award winners — Trist Curless, Alan Paul, Janis Siegel, and Cheryl Bentyne — have just earned their 21st nomination for their latest release, FIFTY. Now, 50 years may make it seem like this is a show for a certain age bracket. It’s not. Anyone who appreciates musicality and musicianship should not pass up the opportunity to see these absolute legends. A farewell benediction of “Java Jive” would be absolutely magical. Tickets are $62–$82, available online.
Lyric Stage’s Little Shop of Horrors at the Majestic Theatre
No Halloween season is complete without a viewing of Little Shop of Horrors, but thanks to Lyric Stage, Dallas fans have the opportunity to see it live. Seymour, Audrey, Audrey II and others come to life with support from a fabulously dishy chorus. It’s a tale of true love, blood, fame, and well, aliens, and the songs are damn catchy. Shows are at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Don’t wait to secure tickets ($45–$65), available online.
Friday, Oct. 27Halloween Party at Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen
Trying to plan your Halloweekend can be challenging — there are a lot of event choices and not all of them offer food. Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen (in The Star in Frisco) offers two nights of Halloween festivities, following on the heels of the venue’s anniversary party. Friday welcomes all those who are feeling superhero and villain vibes, and Saturday comes with the Burning Man theme; both are great for group costumes. Doors open at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but table reservations are recommended if seats and dinner are desired. Book online.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center
The stories are fun and enduring, but one of the best parts of watching any part of Harry’s adventures with Ron and Hermione on any size screen is the thrilling music. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra offers three performances — 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m., Sunday — of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert as a perfect lead-up to Halloween. Playing with film on the big screen, the DSO brings audiences of all ages a level of magic well beyond the expected. Tickets start at $92, available online.
Saturday, Oct. 28Dead Will Live party at Texas Live
Who goes in hard for Halloween costumes? If the answer is “ME! ME!” then a bulky prize is important when it comes to a costume contest. A five-grand pay-off sounds pretty good, no? Head to the Dead Will Live party at Texas Live (1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington) at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. The party is free to attend, but packages are available to shift general admission ($30) into VIP mode with drinks and tables and more. There’s live entertainment and a set by DJ Dynamix in addition to that $5,000 in cash and prizes for the costume contest. The event is 21 and up. Snag tickets online.
Kaput at Ochre House Theater
Matthew Posey is an institution when it comes to Dallas stage and screen. He’ll pop up on a murder miniseries just as fantastically as he doles out another fun night of niche theater at his Ochre House in Expo Park. His latest, both written and directed by Posey, is Kaput. It’s described as a seafaring comedy wherein three misfits search for safety. Call us crazy, but applying humor while seeking protection from fascistic society seems less like a play about a mysterious island and more like some states we know all too well. It opens at 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, and runs through Nov. 18. Tickets are $17–$20, available online.
Down The Rabbit Hole Halloween Bash at Sweet Tooth Hotel
Costumes are a must. Don’t even think about skimping if you’re hitting up Sweet Tooth Hotel (1511 Elm St.) for the Down the Rabbit Hole Halloween Bash, 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. After all, this is one of the most photogenic places the city has to offer. With tickets at the $30 level, enjoy access to the Dreamland exhibition as well as the Calirosa Cocktail Lounge, and get Halloween surprises with fun and fabulous characters. Upgrade to VIP for $65 and you’ll get early access to have your portrait made by TA Visuals in the DEIFIED installation. The event is 21 and up, and tickets are available online — but not for long.
Sunday, Oct. 29
Stop whatever you’re multi-tasking while you read this, and just buy tickets to this now. Like, if you want to read the rest of this blurb, fine, but you don’t need to. Arts & Letters Live presents author Jesmyn Ward in conversation with Amber Sims (founding member of The Imagining Freedom Institute and CEO of Young Leaders Strong City) at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Dallas Museum of Art. There's also an opportunity for a guided tour of the museum’s new Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibition at 6 p.m. Ward’s latest novel, Let Us Descend, reimagines the American slavery experience with an eye on relationship and environment. A two-time National Book Award winner and the youngest winner of the Library of Congress Prize for Fiction, Ward is essential reading, and quite possibly socio-literary royalty. Tickets (with book) are $50, available online.
Halloween Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge
Not every Halloween event has to be at night. The cyclists, runners and hangover sufferers of Dallas deserve some delicious mischief on their schedule! La Neta Cocina y Lounge (2525 Elm St.) presents a Halloween Brunch from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. Costumes are encouraged (hey, start the day off early) as diners enjoy spoopy decorations along with themed drinks and dishes. Make reservations online.
This may be listed under Sunday, but don’t sleep on the two days of events provided by the It Came From Texas Film Festival at Garland’s beloved Plaza Theatre (521 W. State St.). The weekend is full of B-movies ranging from 1959’s The Killer Shrews to 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (of course!) to both 1974 and 2015 offerings of Don’t Look In the Basement and so much more. Mixed in between features returning to the screen, audiences can enjoy shorts by Garland High School’s Reel Owl Cinema students making their debuts. Mocky Horror Picture Show closes out the fest with a takedown of The Giant Gila Monster. Purchase tickets by event or snag an all access pass for $60, available on Prekindle.
Monday, Oct. 30
It’s Monday. You spent all weekend perfecting your costume with test runs and parties. Tomorrow’s the real deal. You deserve a delicious reward for all that hot glue gun action. Fairmont Dallas’s Pyramid Lobby Bar (1717 N Akard St.) has you covered as they “Sip into Spooky Season” with some frighteningly delicious cocktails only available through Halloween. A layered high-ball, the Bride of Frankenstein is as gorgeous to look at as it is going down with a coif of lavender, pea flower-infused vodka, cherry and lemon. There’s also a gin-focused Corpse Runner, and an Old Fashioned Dracula that looks bloody good. Stop by for a haunted happy hour.
Tuesday, Oct. 31Haunted Library at MLK Branch Library
Some kiddos want to have a haunted house experience like the big humans, but don’t really need the blood-curdling screams. The MLK Jr. Branch of the DPL (2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) has an adorable option — and well before bedtime! From 5 to 7:45 p.m., the library will offer kids activities, tables from community partners to browse and, yes, a haunted house right there in the library! Let all ages have a G-rated fright for free before the night’s candy grab. Find even more DPL Halloween activities online.
DSO's Día de los Muertos at the Meyerson
NBC 5’s Alicia Barrera hosts a vibrant Día de los Muertos event with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, perfect for the whole family to honor lost loved ones . Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.), audiences can enjoy traditional Latin American music and celebration of culture featuring beautiful offrendas and fun activities. Tickets start at $37, available online.