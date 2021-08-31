Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

The Dallas Comedy Club Will Bring Recurring Comedy Back to Deep Ellum on Wednesday

August 31, 2021 4:00AM

Comedian Paul Varghese performs one of the first public shows on the main stage of the Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum.
Comedian Paul Varghese performs one of the first public shows on the main stage of the Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum. Danny Gallagher
click to enlarge Comedian Paul Varghese performs one of the first public shows on the main stage of the Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum. - DANNY GALLAGHER
Comedian Paul Varghese performs one of the first public shows on the main stage of the Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum.
Danny Gallagher
Deep Ellum has been without a lot of things since the start of the pandemic shut down most of 2020, but one of the most noticeable absences in the neighborhood is comedy.

There have been open mics and showcases at places such as Twilite Lounge and touring comics have stopped in at Trees, but there hasn't been a space dedicated to live comedy since the fabled Dallas Comedy House left its Elm Street location over a year ago.

The new Dallas Comedy Club in DCH's last location officially opens on Wednesday under new owners Ian and Rosie Caruth, who offered an early preview last Thursday of the space and some of its star talent.

"We heard time and time again how excited people are and how much people value live comedy," Rosie says. "People want human connections and that connection isn't something you can get from a screen."

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


click to enlarge The Dallas Comedy Club's decor includes several nods to the space's previous occupants, like this replication of the Dallas Comedy House's neon sign that has "DCC" letters. - DANNY GALLAGHER
The Dallas Comedy Club's decor includes several nods to the space's previous occupants, like this replication of the Dallas Comedy House's neon sign that has "DCC" letters.
Danny Gallagher
The Elm Street comedy club has a similar layout and operation to DCH with two stages, a full bar, a patio space for outdoor shows and gatherings and classrooms for rehearsals and courses that cover improv, sketch comedy and stand-up. There's also a recording booth for podcasts.

DCC's preview night included two shows on its main stage with performances by comedian Paul Varghese and the house improv troupe Jerry! as well as some musical improv comedy from Leslie Collins and Jeff Poteet on the club's patio space.

The true test of a new theater's launch is the vibe of the people who keep the shows running and the audiences returning, and DCC seems to be off to a rousing start.

"Performing in front of an audience for the first time in one-and-a-half years was both surreal and so fulfilling," says Tab Parker, a sketch teacher, performer and director at DCC who performs in the house improv troupe Jerry! "After the show, I was emotional and very grateful. I have deeply missed being on stage."

Other members of the group say the first show on the new stage also tested the camaraderie and partnerships that can only form naturally in front of a real audience.

"The amount of support and respect for each other is unmatched," says Chad Cline, another Jerry! troupe member and DCC improv instructor. "I've been teaching and performing in Dallas for over 25 years and have not experienced it like this before."

"Every theater has a different feel from the size of the stage to the energy of the audience," says DCC sketch instructor, director and performer Jacie Hood, who also performs with Jerry! "Just getting to play with each of the two theaters is really fun, and I've been lucky enough to perform in several comedy clubs in my time ... but to be in a new club open[ing] and having our first shows back since the closures in 2020 feels so emotional and like coming home.

"They've really put a lot of thought into the people who are working and performing there as well as how to care for and support them," Hood says. "Rosie, [director of education] Kimberly Alu and Ian are committed to DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] so much so that they hired a professional to train the entire instructor team and attended it themselves. They're aware of the work it takes to create a safe environment for all students, staff and performers and setting the standard from the beginning rather than getting the club open and it becoming an afterthought."

Parker says the owners have the same enthusiasm for comedy as their performers and staff, and those forces create momentum to make sure that the operation is efficient, expressive and supported from the stage to the bar and kitchen staff.

"DCC is unique because of the leaderships' enthusiasm and genuine love for comedy of all kinds," Parker says. "It's been a long time since I have been in such a positive and supportive environment. I think the audience experience at DCC will be fantastic. They are putting up fun and unique shows and encouraging performers to brand out. The more kinds of comedy there are, the better."

click to enlarge Members of the Dallas Comedy Club house improv troupe Jerry! including (left to right) Chad Cline, Dane Robertson and Katy Evans perform a scene during a special preview night of the new Deep Ellum comedy space on Elm Street. - DANNY GALLAGHER
Members of the Dallas Comedy Club house improv troupe Jerry! including (left to right) Chad Cline, Dane Robertson and Katy Evans perform a scene during a special preview night of the new Deep Ellum comedy space on Elm Street.
Danny Gallagher
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation