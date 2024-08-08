The Best Places To Get Naked in DFW

If you have an itch that you can only scratch in the buff, in front of others, you'll have to take it to one of a handful of specific locations. So we made a list of the places where you can be socially nude in North Texas. This means places where you can let it all hang out — and more, depending on the environment. Now these aren't all swingers clubs, but no-dress-code-at-all spots where you can put your private parts on display outside of the doctor's office.
And not all of these places are totally nude; some have nude areas where you can sit and relax; in others, it’s a free-for-all.
Each place has its own set of rules, so pay attention and enjoy airing out your downstairs mixup somewhere other than your own home.
King Spa2154 Royal Lane
Although the facility is not totally nude in all areas, it offers two gender-separate spa pool areas, where you can alternate between hot pools, ice pools and fog saunas for relaxation. Once you’re finished being proudly nude, you don the spa's supplied uniform and get to relax in one of the sauna rooms, including the Salt Room, the Oxygen Room, the Yellow-Soil Crystal Room, the Base Rock Bath Room, the Fire Sudatorium and Bulgama. King Spa also offers massages, facials and body scrub services for an additional cost.
There's a waterpark you can enjoy with the cost of admission. A swimsuit is required. Tickets start at $50.
Spa Castle1020 Raiford Road, Carrollton
The Spa Castle is also not totally nude, but there are lounge areas and baths separated by gender where you can be fully nude and relax. The main pools require a bathing suit, unfortunately. The Spa Castle offers a ton of massage, scrubs and facial services for an additional cost, and there is a hotel where you can stay the night, as well as a restaurant for when you work up an appetite relaxing. Tickets start at $50.
Russian Banya of Dallas2515 E. Rosemeade Parkway, No. 401, Carrollton
Amenities of the only public Russian banya in DFW, include a Russian steam room that heats up to 195 degrees at 50% humidity, or a Finnish-style sauna that heats up to 199 degrees at 10% humidity. After a traditional banya session, you would normally jump in a frozen Russian river. Since Carrollton currently is lacking in that department, Russian Banya of Dallas offers a cold plunge pool to hard-reset your body after a sweaty naked sauna sesh. The key to this heat is a real wood-burning stove that heats the sauna rooms.
After you put your clothes back on, if you still want to see more ... pierogi, head to its restaurant for some traditional Eastern European fare. Tickets start at $70.
Colette Club10821 Composite Drive, No. 300
A members-only swingers club in Dallas, Colette Club is a BYOB club for couples, single ladies and single men (Saturdays not included). While you’re expected to dress for a classy night out, once you make it inside, presumably the clothes come off and the mingling begins. This place is not to be confused with cocktail Bar Colette on McKinney Avenue, for the love of God. (Though French writer Colette would excitedly approve of that kind of spectacle.)
You are, of course, welcome to stay clothed and not partake in the action, but where is the fun in that? As they say, when in Northwest Dallas, do as the swingers do. Member applications are available at the club.
Bluebonnet Nudist Park699 County Road 1180, Alvord
A nudist park 70 miles northwest of Dallas City Hall, Bluebonnet Nudist Park is 66.5 acres of grassland next to the LBJ National Grasslands, and a meeting spot for bona fide members of the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) and the Naturist Society. The spot calls itself "a family-oriented nudist park." You can camp out in the nude, bring an RV or rent a cute bungalow to sleep in.
Also here: the Bare as You Dare 5K fun run, which seems like it would be painful in the nude. Tickets start at $35 and reservations are required.
241 Private Road 1179, Decatur
Wildwood Naturist's Resort
Also on the AANR list of nudist resorts is the Wildwood Naturist's Resort, just north of Decatur, which has 98 acres of meadows and wildflowers, plus a pool and hot tub for lounging. Every April it hosts a nude fun run, the Skinnydipper 5K, for those unbothered by chafing.
The big difference here is that this is not a clothing-optional resort: it is a nudist resort. You’re expected to be nude, weather permitting, and to abide by all the rules of a traditional nudist colony, like respect for your own (you know what that means) and others' bodies. Tickets start at $35.
Club Dallas2614 Swiss Ave.
Ladies and straight men, stop reading here. If you’re looking for a clean members-only men’s bathhouse with a steam room, whirlpool, dry sauna, private dressing rooms, outdoor pool and much more, this is your spot. It’s also steps away from the DART station, although despite what you may have seen, clothes are required for that.
You can always just hang out in the nude, get comfortable, chill by the pool and let it allllll hang out. Hopefully, there won’t be any anonymous “complaints” that attract police raids. One-time membership is $12.
Spayse Studios2526 Manana Drive, No. 101
Spayse Studios in Dallas is a for-rent warehouse with an infinity wall, green screens and big projections. Oh, and naked yoga classes. Last we checked, these naked yoga classes were only for men, but the website doesn't make this distinction, so email Spayse before getting yer tatas out, girls. Spayse also offers live drawing classes with nude models, so if you've dreamed of being painted like a French girl since Titanic, here's the spot. Classes are $15, $5 for college students and military.