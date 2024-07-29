Trainstopping: Best DART Destinations in North Texas

In fact, many people use Dallas' public transport system, aka DART. According to DART’s website, about 220,000 North Texans use the extensive network of railways, buses and Go-Link services each day.
That’s like the population of Amarillo, every day, being shuttled across the region, and probably not stuck on 75.
Not to mention, public transit is among the few affordable transit options for differently-abled folks. Believe it or not, some people cannot drive.
Before you start in the comments: YES, we know the DART system isn’t perfect. Yes, it could be cleaner. Yes, the network of stops could be more extensive. Yes, there is a homeless person on the bus with you. (REMEMBER, if you treat unhoused people, like, well, people, you may just discover empathy.) Yes, a fire engine fell off a flyover and landed on the tracks and has caused an unknown number of delays. (This does not happen frequently.)
The point is, for all its flaws, there is an entire system of public transportation that is being underutilized and is shrinking; it’s an entire system you could take instead of driving your 17% APR base model Mercedes C-class every day. (We’re still in Dallas.)
Popular as it may be, DART is trying hard to recruit riders. Just this year, it unveiled a collection of buses and trains honoring local superstar Erykah Badu.
While it may not be perfect for every situation, DART provides all of us DFW-ites a reliable transportation option to get places. There are plenty of ways to support it, like joining an advocacy group such as the Dallas Urbanists, or letting your local politicians know that it’s a valuable asset to the city. However, the easiest way to support it is just to use public transit.
Considering how dangerous it is to drive a car in this city, it just might be the smart move.
Here are 9 underrated places you can get to using the DART train.
DentonPicture this: It’s the University of North Texas' homecoming, and you, a former Mean Green Eagle, want to visit the land where you discovered Mean Green birthday shots and the pitchers at Cool Beans. However, at a certain point, the game ends, and it’s time for you to leave Fry Street and get your life back together.
Hop on the Denton A-train, switch to the DART Green Line in Trinity Mills, and boom, you’re back in Dallas without a DUI.
Little D has a famed indie music scene, college bars and quirky characters. It's also one of the greatest destinations for hipster parents.
Downtown Plano
Has anyone else noticed that Downtown Plano…isn’t bad? Maybe you just want to get out of town and visit an old-school Texas downtown that still has some modern shops and restaurants.
Perhaps you want to reside in the 17th-best place to live in Texas for renters and commute to your job in Dallas. It’s just a straight shot down the Red Line and you’re good to go.
DFW AirportGoing to the airport is brat summer, but paying $43 (at the time of this writing) for an Uber is not. Also, it needs to be said, but your friends don’t want to drive you either. So, yeah, there's not much to do at the airport if you're not traveling (unless you're cruising for newly arrived tourists), but this is one of the most convenient DART spots if you're taking a flight that requires light luggage.
Hop on the Orange Line and scoot over to DFW International Airport. Yes, it takes longer than driving. You won’t hit traffic, however, and when you’re traveling, predictability is an asset.
You can also take the rail to Love Field, just saying.
Deep EllumOK, fine, an obvious one. But also, why not? We KNOW the parking in Deep Ellum is awful, and usually costs money. For less than it costs to park, and without the hassle that comes with driving in Deep Ellum, you could hop on the Green Line and get off right in front of Bottle Blonde and walk to a better, less douchey bar. Take in some art at Kettle Art, watch a punk or jazz show at Three Links. Or hell, do the Deep Ellum tourist thing.
The College StopsBy our count, there are four educational institutions serviced by DART. Southern Methodist University, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Dallas and (with a stretch) University of North Texas. Take the Red Line and a short bus ride and you’re at UTD. Take a ride on the Red or Blue to Mockingbird Station and all of a sudden, you’re right next to SMU. There’s even a stop in Irving for the University of Dallas on the Orange Line.
Let’s face it, college and gas aren’t getting any cheaper. You could even finish an assignment on the train, or do the reading you usually skip. Don't roam around campus looking to interview students for your TikTok, but do roam around campus looking for a rich college dad. Many of these campuses also host concerts and exhibitions and have libraries open to the public.
H-mart (Carrollton)Take a trip to Koreatown. Fill up on kbbq at Gen, buy a gallon of very great kimchi at H-mart, and pop into all the little shops. Make a day of it. Get off the train at Trinity Mills, take a short bus ride and you’re in the thick of it.
Fair ParkTake the train to the State Fair. It will drop you off right in front, so there's minimal walking. Fall asleep on the ride back after you fill up on fried food. It could not be any simpler. Fair Park also has a gem of a theater in Ochre House Theater, the African American Museum and great bars such as Las Almas Rotas, Sandaga 813, and, just a short walk away, Double Wide and Sons of Hermann Hall.
White Rock Lake
You can easily achieve your walking goals, and god forbid, stay out of our comments and touch grass.
Get on the Blue Line and can take in some of the best views in Dallas while getting your steps in. All without turning on your car. White Rock also has an insane amount of cool shops if you're more into exercising your brain through girl math (we mean ignoring your bank account balance in favor of shopping). When you're done with either activity, pick yourself up with coffee at Cultivar, White Rock Coffee or Ascension.