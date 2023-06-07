The Best Things To Do in Dallas, June 7–13

Wednesday, June 7Hubblo Dome at the Wyly Theatre
The AT&T Performing Arts Center has a new brag-worthy baby. The Hubblo Immersive Cinema Dome is a jaw-dropping 360-degree 4K cinematic experience. Guests recline as films for families, music lovers and the adventure-loving overwhelm them in the best way. It’s art and advanced tech married for one captivating hour. Purchase tickets based on the chosen film online, but hurry. The experience is here only through July 9.
Pride Pronoun Keychain Workshop at DPL Forest Green Branch
Does anyone else remember Shrinky Dinks? They were (and are) customizable art projects made on a special material that shrinks with heat to make, well, a smaller and somehow better version of what you originally designed. The Dallas Public Library is all about shrink craft, and this time, it’s Pride-themed. Any newly licensed teens (or adults!) out there who need a new keychain? Come make one that reps your pronouns at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, at the Forest Green Branch (9619 Greenville Ave.). Registration is required and available online.
Thursday, June 8
Local actress Catherine D. DuBord will perform in the esteemed Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this year. To prepare, she’s holding workshop performances of her one-woman play, The Last Flapper. DuBord adapted the play and story of the iconic Zelda Fitzgerald after falling in love with it in her teens. She plays Zelda, wife of author F. Scott, in her final day in a mental institution. Is it about personal agency, strength or patient advocacy? Or all of it in one? Find out at Theatre Too (2688 Laclede St.) at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $25, available online.
Friday, June 9
“Nah, it’s cool. I’m done with women.” Is Benedick of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing truly too cool for romance or is he just a dramatic dick? We have our suspicions. Find out whether Beatrice has correctly guessed that his intentions are false when Shakespeare Dallas stages the play Wednesday through Saturday (and additional shows through July 16) as part of Shakespeare in the Park at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway). Curtain is at 8:45, and tickets are available online.
Dallas Wings Pride Night at College Park Center
The Dallas Wings celebrate Pride Night at the 7 p.m. Friday game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center in Arlington. The team offers a full Pride merch collection on the team site if swag is desired. Should the Phoenix Mercury sound familiar, it’s likely because Texas native Brittney Griner plays for the team. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, June 10Fan Expo at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
Official Fan Expo After Party: Sci Fantasy at Free Play Arcade Dallas
It’s that weekend again. Time to claim your well-earned fan labels and showcase what you’ve seen and how many times. Costumes? Sure. Photo opps? Definitely. Autographs? Plan ahead. There are so many hot guests this year, it would be easy to get anxious and flub that schedule. Jay and Silent Bob, Carrie-Anne Moss, cast members from Cobra Kai, the National Lampoon’s Vacation series (yes, Beverly D’Angelo!), Stranger Things and The Office. It’s all too much. Make the most of it Friday through Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Find all the tickets, packages and more online. And then! Head to Free Play Arcade Dallas (3015 Gulden Lane) for the official afterparty with Disco, TX and Jamswallace. Dance to DJ Blake Ward’s spins, go on themed quests and enjoy special performances. Tickets are $20, available online.
TikTok Skate Night at the Galleria Dallas
Welcome to the time of year in Texas where we guide you on how to either excel in the heat or avoid it entirely. For this event, we encourage avoiding it at all costs by hitting the ice rink for TikTok Skate Night at Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway). Glide across the ice to the best in viral TikTok tunes from the likes of Lizzo, dazy and many others. It’s only $12, with $5 for skate rental. Secure admission online.
Pride Month is in full swing … and spring! The Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road) celebrates with the second Pride in Bloom event Saturday and Sunday, with a marketplace centered on LGBTQ+ artisans, entertainers, chefs and small businesses. Artist Brooke Chaney (artist name MOM) provides an interactive mural experience, ribbon chandeliers decorate Pecan Grove and blooms provide an organic rainbow of representation. Tickets are $12–$20; find out more online.
Sunday, June 11To Wong Foo Drag Brunch at Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands
If you’re going to offer a screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar for a brunch, it better be a drag brunch … and Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands knows it. Kylee O'Hara Fatale, current Miss Gay Texas America and host of Dallas’ The Queer Off, kicks off the special 1 p.m. Sunday screening with a performance. Tickets are going fast, so get them online super fast.
Hello, hotel pool season! It's time. And to celebrate, the Statler Hotel and its rooftop lounge Waterproof has kicked off a series of Paradise Sundays with poolside drinks, DJs and snack specials. This Sunday, June 11, from noon to 8 p.m., chill with a rotation of DJs Bryan Lubliner, Doc Brown and Ksofresko (who clearly wins for best name). Curated by Groove Cruise, the party is $15 GA in advance, or $30 at the door. Book on Resy.
Monday, June 12
Quickly, get to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.) for an outdoor, walkable exhibition that rivals the flowers in beauty. ZimSculpt is a collection of sculptures in serpentine and semi-precious stone by contemporary Zimbabwean artists. More than 100 of these enthralling pieces from southeastern Africa dot the gardens in this exhibition exclusive to the FWBG, and all are available for purchase (as they are purchased, they’re replaced with another from the collection). As a bonus, there’s also a marketplace. ZimSculpt is included with park admission ($12). Visit the website to purchase in advance.
Tuesday, June 13DSO at Paul Quinn College
Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a little outdoor culture as it continues the series of Parks Concerts with an 8:15 p.m. show this Tuesday, June 13, at Paul Quinn College (3837 Simpson Stuart Road). Enjoy a variety of songs from patriotic to rousing, with maybe a few Star Wars references thrown in for good measure. Admission is free. Find out more online.