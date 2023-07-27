 Dallas' Weirdest Wedding Locations | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Lists

10 Weirdest Places To Get Married in North Texas

You aren't like all other brides, so why should your wedding be at a cute resort? Here are some of the area's weirdest wedding venues.
July 27, 2023
Ethan and Chantra Briggs exchange their vows while dressed as the bride and groom of Frankenstein during Six Flags Over Texas' HalloWedding celebration.
Ethan and Chantra Briggs exchange their vows while dressed as the bride and groom of Frankenstein during Six Flags Over Texas' HalloWedding celebration. Courtesy of Six Flags Over Texas
Share this:
In the age of social media and everyone being in each other’s business, the race is on to bag a one-of-a-kind wedding like no one’s ever seen before. Everyone wants their day to feel unique and special to them, and it’s hard to feel that way when you’ve seen more than one friend get married in your dream venue.

Luckily, North Texas has several weird (in a good way!) places to get hitched for those committed to originality above all else. Here are 10 wedding venues that will either inspire or confuse you, depending on what kind of person you are.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

411 Elm St.
The website for The Sixth Floor Museum, the former book depository from which Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated John F. Kennedy, says the museum is available to rent for events. The website lists options for both a reception and seated dinner with a tour. Though weddings are not explicitly mentioned, the museum appears to be a killer option nonetheless.
We don't know about you, but we're not really feeling the whole "presidential assassination" theme at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas.
Daniel Driensky


Pecan Grove Cemetery

201 Harry McKillop Blvd., McKinney
This historic cemetery in McKinney is the final resting place of many of the city’s early residents. Though it is not advertised as a wedding venue, it hosted the wedding of McKinney residents Paul and Emily Wilson in 2017. The couple stated that they wanted family members who had died present at their ceremony and the unconventional choice was worth having everyone together.
click to enlarge
Not gonna lie, this a great site for a goth wedding.
Carly May Gravley


AT&T Stadium

1 AT&T Way, Arlington
The venue colloquially known as Cowboys Stadium boasts a number of places to tie the knot, each sounding more like satire than the last. The football field, the postgame interview room and even the locker room are available for future hacky sitcom dads of DFW to make inaugural jabs at their mothers-in-law alongside their blushing bride (played by Leah Remini).
click to enlarge
Dallas Cowboys fans (or people with really big families) can use AT&T Stadium to get hitched.
Phillip Villareal


The Adolphus

1321 Commerce St.
The Adolphus is a beautiful historic hotel in Dallas with ornate ballrooms fit for a fairytale wedding. Hotels like this are always popular and conventional choices for weddings, but the Adolphus has one feature that sets it apart: ghosts. While it has several reported spirits to its name, the most famous is that of a young bride who committed suicide after being stood up by the groom in the 1930s. This is the perfect venue for couples who aren’t scared of ghosts or someone else wearing white at their wedding.
click to enlarge
Fancy a wedding at The French Room at the Adolphus? How do you say "boo" in French?
Courtesy of The French Room


Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Ave.
Your wedding day is all about you, and what better way to convey that than by getting married on a literal stage with a very real (and hot) spotlight on you. While it’s understandable how the Granada and other local venues can hold a lot of sentimental value for engaged couples, we’re not totally sold on the logistics. Feel free to invite us to your own wedding to prove us wrong.
click to enlarge
Carly May Gravley


Perot Museum

2201 N. Field St.
This is the perfect venue if you want to bring out your inner child on one of the most adult days of your life. At the Perot Museum, you can say “I do” in front a massive crystal and wine and dine your guests under the shadow of a dinosaur skeleton. This would be the cruelest place in the world to throw a child-free wedding.

"The Eye"

1530 Main St.
On your wedding day, all eyes are on you. If you want to ensure that no eye gets left behind, look no further than than the 30-foot giant eyeball next to the Joule Hotel downtown. We can’t think of more a eye-catching place to say “eye do.” We’ll stop now.
click to enlarge
Needs some Visine, doesn't it? Making serious eye contact with this downtown sculpture is one fun way to get married.
Library of Congress


Dallas World Aquarium

1462 First Ave.
We’ll confess that aquariums do have an otherworldly quality to them that would make for gorgeous wedding photos. We would just strongly advise against serving fish at the reception.
click to enlarge
The Dallas World Aquarium has been around since 1992. Who knew it would make a great wedding spot?
Brad LaCour


Six Flags Over Texas

2915 E. Division St., Arlington
Marriage has its ups and downs and there’s no better visual representation for that than roller coasters, drop rides and the intellectual property of Warner Bros. Discovery. The Arlington amusement park has hosted several weddings in its history, and while we struggle to think of a place quiet enough to hold a ceremony, the receptions sound thrilling.

click to enlarge
Ethan and Chantra Briggs exchange their vows while dressed as the bride and groom of Frankenstein during Six Flags Over Texas' HalloWedding celebration.
Courtesy of Six Flags Over Texas

We can’t emphasize this enough: NOT plantations

There are handful of former slave plantations across the state that have since been converted into wedding venues. While the rest of the entries are ultimately harmless, to-each-their-own wedding day experiences, it is inexcusably weird to get married on the site of crimes against humanity. If that’s your vibe, we implore you to find a different one.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley is a contributing culture reporter and concert photographer for the Observer. She is best known for a viral TikTok video in which she declares Billy Crystal a fashion icon. For more personal information, write to her mother.
Contact: Carly May Gravley

Trending

The Best Things to Do in Dallas, July 26 – Aug. 1

Things To Do

The Best Things to Do in Dallas, July 26 – Aug. 1

By Danny Gallagher
More of Steven Crowder's Staff Say He Exposed Himself and Swapped Drugs With Them

Arts & Culture News

More of Steven Crowder's Staff Say He Exposed Himself and Swapped Drugs With Them

By Danny Gallagher
Ted Cruz Doesn't Like the Barbie Movie and You'll Never Guess Why

Arts & Culture News

Ted Cruz Doesn't Like the Barbie Movie and You'll Never Guess Why

By Danny Gallagher
After Decades and a Documentary, Dallas Is Finally Remembering the Murder of Santos Rodriguez

Crime

After Decades and a Documentary, Dallas Is Finally Remembering the Murder of Santos Rodriguez

By Ava Thompson
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation