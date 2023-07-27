10 Weirdest Places To Get Married in North Texas

In the age of social media and everyone being in each other’s business, the race is on to bag a one-of-a-kind wedding like no one’s ever seen before. Everyone wants their day to feel unique and special to them, and it’s hard to feel that way when you’ve seen more than one friend get married in your dream venue.
Luckily, North Texas has several weird (in a good way!) places to get hitched for those committed to originality above all else. Here are 10 wedding venues that will either inspire or confuse you, depending on what kind of person you are.
The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza
411 Elm St.
The website for The Sixth Floor Museum
, the former book depository from which Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated John F. Kennedy, says the museum is available to rent for events. The website lists options for both a reception and seated dinner with a tour. Though weddings are not explicitly mentioned, the museum appears to be a killer option nonetheless.
We don't know about you, but we're not really feeling the whole "presidential assassination" theme at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas.
Daniel Driensky
Pecan Grove Cemetery
201 Harry McKillop Blvd., McKinney
This historic cemetery in McKinney is the final resting place of many of the city’s early residents. Though it is not advertised as a wedding venue, it hosted the wedding of McKinney residents Paul and Emily Wilson in 2017. The couple stated that they wanted family members who had died present at their ceremony and the unconventional choice was worth having everyone together.
click to enlarge
Not gonna lie, this a great site for a goth wedding.
Carly May Gravley
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington
The venue colloquially known as Cowboys Stadium boasts a number of places to tie the knot, each sounding more like satire than the last. The football field, the postgame interview room and even the locker room are available for future hacky sitcom dads of DFW to make inaugural jabs at their mothers-in-law alongside their blushing bride (played by Leah Remini).
click to enlarge
Dallas Cowboys fans (or people with really big families) can use AT&T Stadium to get hitched.
Phillip Villareal
The Adolphus
1321 Commerce St.
The Adolphus is a beautiful historic hotel in Dallas with ornate ballrooms fit for a fairytale wedding. Hotels like this are always popular and conventional choices for weddings, but the Adolphus has one feature that sets it apart: ghosts. While it has several reported spirits to its name, the most famous is that of a young bride who committed suicide after being stood up by the groom in the 1930s. This is the perfect venue for couples who aren’t scared of ghosts or someone else wearing white at their wedding.
click to enlarge
Fancy a wedding at The French Room at the Adolphus? How do you say "boo" in French?
Courtesy of The French Room
Granada Theater
3524 Greenville Ave.
Your wedding day is all about you, and what better way to convey that than by getting married on a literal stage with a very real (and hot) spotlight on you. While it’s understandable how the Granada and other local venues can hold a lot of sentimental value for engaged couples, we’re not totally sold on the logistics. Feel free to invite us to your own wedding to prove us wrong.
Perot Museum
2201 N. Field St.
This is the perfect venue if you want to bring out your inner child on one of the most adult days of your life. At the Perot Museum, you can say “I do” in front a massive crystal and wine and dine your guests under the shadow of a dinosaur skeleton. This would be the cruelest place in the world to throw a child-free wedding.
"The Eye"
1530 Main St.
On your wedding day, all eyes are on you. If you want to ensure that no eye gets left behind, look no further than than the 30-foot giant eyeball next to the Joule Hotel downtown. We can’t think of more a eye-catching place to say “eye do.” We’ll stop now.
click to enlarge
Needs some Visine, doesn't it? Making serious eye contact with this downtown sculpture is one fun way to get married.
Library of Congress
Dallas World Aquarium
1462 First Ave.
We’ll confess that aquariums do have an otherworldly quality to them that would make for gorgeous wedding photos. We would just strongly advise against serving fish at the reception.
click to enlarge
The Dallas World Aquarium has been around since 1992. Who knew it would make a great wedding spot?
Brad LaCour
Six Flags Over Texas
2915 E. Division St., Arlington
Marriage has its ups and downs and there’s no better visual representation for that than roller coasters, drop rides and the intellectual property of Warner Bros. Discovery. The Arlington amusement park has hosted several weddings in its history, and while we struggle to think of a place quiet enough to hold a ceremony, the receptions sound thrilling.
click to enlarge
Ethan and Chantra Briggs exchange their vows while dressed as the bride and groom of Frankenstein during Six Flags Over Texas' HalloWedding celebration.
Courtesy of Six Flags Over Texas
We can’t emphasize this enough: NOT plantations
There are handful of former slave plantations across the state that have since been converted into wedding venues. While the rest of the entries are ultimately harmless, to-each-their-own wedding day experiences, it is inexcusably weird to get married on the site of crimes against humanity. If that’s your vibe, we implore you to find a different one.