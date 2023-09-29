Lucha Legends Will Go Under (and Maybe Over) the Ropes Again at Dallas' Wrestle Libre

Professional wrestling is great, but it's been missing a sense of style lately. Flashy costumes and clothes have been replaced by T-shirts and tight-fitting spandex. There's less of a focus on pulling off sweet moves and slams, and more storylines and endless monologues.
Just get to the wrestling! If we wanted to hear someone prattle on about their perceived greatness while speaking in all caps, we'd go on Truth Social.
There's a great alternative this Saturday at the Trinity Basin Preparatory Athletic Complex. It's called Wrestle Libre and it will present authentic luchadors pulling off some sick moves in the ring for a crowd of screaming fans.
"It's more acrobatic," says Wrestle Libre co-founder Ricardo Cardelas. "That's probably the main difference."
This high-flying event will bring five matches with 15 different wrestlers, including a 3-on-3 match. The evening will also pay tribute to three legends of Lucha wrestling: El Matemático, Dos Caras and Salomon. The first two will be entered into the Texas Latino Comic Con Hall of Fame, and the third will receive a special honor from the city of Dallas. Each will receive special rings (the kind you wear on your fingers, not the kind you throw your enemy around in until they stop moving).
El Matemático (The Mathematician) is a legend in Mexican wrestling, "one of the greater than life legends," says Texas Latino Comic Con founder and El Peso Hero comic book creator Hector Rodriguez, who will host Saturday's event.
"He's one of the pioneers," Rodriguez adds. "He is one of the greatest in the same level as Mil Máscaras."
Dos Caras (Two Faces) is another Mexican wrestling legend who comes from the Rodriguez wrestling dynasty. He's also the brother of fellow wrestling legends Mil Máscaras and Sicodélico and the father of Mexican wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dos Caras Jr.
Salomon Grundy is a Dallas wrestling legend who tangled with the famous Von Erichs in the '70s and '80s and perfected the "Mexican Stretch" submission move.
"There will be some surprises in store," Rodriguez says, "especially with the amazing success that we saw from the Texas Latino Comic Con. We had a full set, the first time we had Lucha libre there. This is like continuing the partnership and the amazing, positive support we got from the community."
The seventh annual Texas Latino Comic Con promised a scheduled grudge match between Rodriguez and Aski the Mayan Warrior, but an injury prompted Rodriguez to tag team his surprise partner, Doctor Muerete, at the Latino Cultural Center. Rodriguez says the fans loved the wrestling match so much that it will return to the 2024 convention because, well, let's just say some differences need to be settled.
"There will be a lot of, let's say, loose ends that need to be tied up," Rodriguez says.