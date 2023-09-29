 Dallas' Wrestle Libre Will Honor 3 Legends of Lucha Wrestling | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

Lucha Legends Will Go Under (and Maybe Over) the Ropes Again at Dallas' Wrestle Libre

Lucha wrestling returns to Dallas this Saturday with Wrestle Libre, featuring three wrestling legends and lots of high-flying, high-kicking action.
September 29, 2023
Aski the Mayan Warrior performs a flying scissor kick at the Texas Latino Comic Con.
Aski the Mayan Warrior performs a flying scissor kick at the Texas Latino Comic Con. Joseph Espinosa
Share this:
Professional wrestling is great, but it's been missing a sense of style lately. Flashy costumes and clothes have been replaced by T-shirts and tight-fitting spandex. There's less of a focus on pulling off sweet moves and slams, and more storylines and endless monologues.

Just get to the wrestling! If we wanted to hear someone prattle on about their perceived greatness while speaking in all caps, we'd go on Truth Social.

There's a great alternative this Saturday at the Trinity Basin Preparatory Athletic Complex. It's called Wrestle Libre and it will present authentic luchadors pulling off some sick moves in the ring for a crowd of screaming fans.

"It's more acrobatic," says Wrestle Libre co-founder Ricardo Cardelas. "That's probably the main difference."

This high-flying event will bring five matches with 15 different wrestlers, including a 3-on-3 match. The evening will also pay tribute to three legends of Lucha wrestling: El Matemático, Dos Caras and Salomon. The first two will be entered into the Texas Latino Comic Con Hall of Fame, and the third will receive a special honor from the city of Dallas. Each will receive special rings (the kind you wear on your fingers, not the kind you throw your enemy around in until they stop moving).

El Matemático (The Mathematician) is a legend in Mexican wrestling, "one of the greater than life legends," says Texas Latino Comic Con founder and El Peso Hero comic book creator Hector Rodriguez, who will host Saturday's event.

"He's one of the pioneers," Rodriguez adds. "He is one of the greatest in the same level as Mil Máscaras."

Dos Caras (Two Faces) is another Mexican wrestling legend who comes from the Rodriguez wrestling dynasty. He's also the brother of fellow wrestling legends Mil Máscaras and Sicodélico and the father of Mexican wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dos Caras Jr.

Salomon Grundy is a Dallas wrestling legend who tangled with the famous Von Erichs in the '70s and '80s and perfected the "Mexican Stretch" submission move.

click to enlarge
Texas Latino Comic Con founder and El Peso Hero comic book creator Hector Rodriguez, center, will host this Saturday's Wrestle Libre match.
Joseph Espinosa
All three are also expected to step into the ring during the course of the evening.

"There will be some surprises in store," Rodriguez says, "especially with the amazing success that we saw from the Texas Latino Comic Con. We had a full set, the first time we had Lucha libre there. This is like continuing the partnership and the amazing, positive support we got from the community."

The seventh annual Texas Latino Comic Con promised a scheduled grudge match between Rodriguez and Aski the Mayan Warrior, but an injury prompted Rodriguez to tag team his surprise partner, Doctor Muerete, at the Latino Cultural Center. Rodriguez says the fans loved the wrestling match so much that it will return to the 2024 convention because, well, let's just say some differences need to be settled.

"There will be a lot of, let's say, loose ends that need to be tied up," Rodriguez says. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending

The Man Behind Big Tex: Mitch Glieber Runs a Giant Piece of Texas History

State Fair of Texas

The Man Behind Big Tex: Mitch Glieber Runs a Giant Piece of Texas History

By Richie Whitt
The American Airlines Center Upgrades Its Screens, Scoreboard and (Finally!) Seats

Arts & Culture News

The American Airlines Center Upgrades Its Screens, Scoreboard and (Finally!) Seats

By Danny Gallagher
Why Is a Renowned Gay and Lesbian Attorney Representing Steven Crowder in His Divorce?

Celebrities

Why Is a Renowned Gay and Lesbian Attorney Representing Steven Crowder in His Divorce?

By Danny Gallagher
The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Things To Do

The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

By Merritt Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation