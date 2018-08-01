Deep Ellum Hostel Is Perfect for Travelers or Really Drunk Bar Hoppers

For longer than a year, as you made your way from the Green Room in Deep Ellum to grab a slice at Serious Pizza, you could see a building with the words Deep Ellum Hostel at the top. Peering into the window would result in seeing different stages of construction, no indication from the tarps and saw horses on when it would open. Then quietly, without much fanfare, on July 7, Deep Ellum Hostel was open for business.

In many ways the hostel operates like a hotel. Check-in is 3 p.m. and check-out at noon the next day, with staff at the front desk around the clock to assist or answer any questions. The trendy lounge area is lined with sleekly-designed loveseats. A bar and restaurant is available for guests, an entry through a disguised door that looks like stacked luggage from an overpacked world traveler hides in plain sight.

Past the lobby is the common kitchen area where guests can grab food they left in the refrigerator and chat with other tenants who are starting or ending their day. Farther past the kitchen is the laundry room. All things you would more or less find in a regular hotel, until you reach the second floor.