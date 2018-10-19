A Guide to All of DFW's Haunted Houses

Every haunted house ad looks the same. Each one was voted the scariest house of the year by some group that votes on things like that. You don’t have time to compare each one because you’re too busy reading Dallas Observer articles while at work. Knowing that’s what you do, we did all the work for you and compiled a list of all the prices, times and details of each haunted house in DFW.

Each has its own quirks or themes, but a few things run constant for all these locations. First, no babies — don’t bring babies. They all also warn against coming if you’re about to have a baby, as some of the scares might be harmful to those who are pregnant. In a non-baby-related warning, strobe lights are in all of these places, they’re in the parking lots, they’re in the bathrooms, so if you have epilepsy, file that info away. Lastly, they all have some warning against using foul language. A disemboweled clown jumping out at you is fine, but the F-word is unclassy.

If you want to show up wearing costumes to any of these places, do so at your own risk. There’s always the potential they could turn you away or ask you to remove items, and there’s nothing sadder than a grown man who has to go back to his car because he took dressing up as a Ghostbuster too seriously.

Dan’s Haunted House

501 E Swisher Road, Lake Dallas

972-821-9154

Every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 27: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free paved parking at Swisher Courts Building

Tickets: $20

Discounts available for parties of 10 or more

This Japanese-themed haunted trail is an outdoor attraction, so call ahead to make sure Dan’s winding collection of jump scares and ghouls will be open. Be mindful to dress appropriately, as walking the trail is estimated to take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. That time isn’t even accounting for the scariest part — the line to get in.

courtesy J & F House of Terror

J & F House of Terror Garland

1855 Wall St., Ste. B, Garland

972-278-7692

Open 8:30 p.m. until midnight

Starting Oct. 18, the maze will be open seven days a week through Nov. 3

Free parking

1 ticket: $20

1 ticket fast pass: $30

2 tickets: $38 ($19 per ticket)

2 ticket fast pass: $58 ($29 per ticket)

Discounts available for parties of 4 or more

This horror maze offers the rare opportunity to get lost in it seven days a week until early November. The site reassures customers that although the actors are scary, they will not under any circumstances be allowed to touch patrons. If you want them to touch you, ask them out on a proper date. Kids 12 and younger need to be accompanied by a guardian, and their tickets are $10 each.

Dark Hour Haunted House

701 Taylor Drive, Plano

469-298-0556

Fridays and Saturdays: 7 p.m. to midnight

Sunday through Thursday: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free parking

Note: There are roughly infinite levels of combinations for ticket prices at Dark Hour based upon the day, the position of the sun and your mother’s maiden name, so here are some basic prices to be aware of. Arm yourself with a calculator and copy of the Declaration of Independence to decode the rest on the website.

General admission for both the Dark Hour Haunted House and Carl’s Playhouse:

Oct. 18, 21, 25: $32

Oct. 19, 28, 30: $37

Oct. 20, 26, 27, 31: $39

Fast pass for both attractions: $71

Dark Hour VIP experience: $85

VIP includes two fast passes through the main haunted house, one fast pass through Carl’s Playhouse, VIP lounge with snacks and refreshments, a scare station that allows you to scare other guests, and more.

Dark Hour has one of the highest production qualities of all the haunted house in DFW, both in their main haunted house and their second attraction, a horrific take on Chuck E Cheese, Carl’s Playhouse. The walk-through of the haunted house should be somewhere within the 30-minute range — less if you tap out and ask one of the actors to escort you to an exit.

courtesy Moxley Manor

Moxley Manor

510 Harwood Road, Bedford

682-231-1313

Open select dates from now until Halloween night

Monday through Thursday: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free parking

General admission ticket: $25

Fast pass ticket: $40

Discounts available for parties of 10 or more

Price of admission grants you access to both attractions, the Moxley Manor and the 3-D Big Top Terror. Moxley Manor is loosely based on true events, emphasis on loosely because there probably isn’t any documented cases of killer clowns. The house was featured on ESPN and the indie horror movie The Houses That October Built.

courtesy Hangman's House of Horrors

Hangman’s House of Horrors

4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth

817-336-4264

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday through Nov. 3: 8 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 30 and Nov. 1: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Halloween night: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

General admission: $29

Fast pass: $39

Reserved time slot for no wait: $49

Haunted House/Escape Room combo: $59

Volunteer-run with proceeds going to charity, Hangman’s House of Horrors has been operating for nearly 30 years in Fort Worth. Hangman’s is home to three different attractions, the namesake’s haunted house, a Zombie Outbreak experience and the 3-D No Place Like Home, all combined to create a roughly hour-and-a-half experience.

courtesy Reindeer Manor

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park

410 Houston School Road, Red Oak

214-399-6425

All remaining Fridays in October: 8 p.m. to midnight

All remaining Saturdays in October: 7 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 28: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Halloween night: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free parking

There are four different attractions at Reindeer Manor, so any multi-attraction pass allows you to select the combination of your choosing. VIP prices indicate entry to skip the line, so in this case VIP is their fast pass.

Pass for one show:



Adult: $15

Child: $10

Two-show pass:



Adult: $25

VIP: $35

Child: $15

VIP Child: $25

All-show pass:



Adult: $35

Child: $20

VIP: $50

VIP child: $35

Offering one of the largest varieties of attractions, Reindeer Manor has four full-sized haunt sites for the brave. Expect everything from killer clowns, an '80s-themed haunted arcade game, a mansion filled with murder and a morgue with some dark history. Billed as one of the longest-running haunted houses in Texas, Reindeer Manor is celebrating their 45th year of scaring strangers for cash.

Cutting Edge Haunted House

1701 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

817-348-8444

Open on select days through Nov. 3

Oct. 19: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Oct. 20, 26, 27: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 21, 25, 30 and Nov. 3: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Halloween night: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Parking $10-$15

General admission: $34.99

Timed ticket: $44.99

Discounts Available for parties of 15 or more

A timed ticket allows you reserve a specific time slot with an estimated wait time to not last more than 45 minutes.

Featured on many top-10 lists and recipient of two Guinness World Records for largest haunted attraction, Cutting Edge Haunted House will easily give you some of the most scares. Regular warnings apply, (the not smoking, strobe lights, etc) but there is a fun notice that in the house you’ll be recorded and broadcast on their website. So smile, you’re a star.

The Parker House

8550 West University Drive, Denton

469-556-3475

Sunday through Thursdays: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 7 p.m. to midnight

Halloween night: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Option to purchase tickets online with card available; cash only at the ticket booth

General admission: $25

Fast pass: $40

For those closer to Denton, The Parker House has three attractions for victims to walk through. Those looking for an in-depth story to go with their scares, The Parker House has a well fleshed-out story with characters ready to jump out from the dark. Proceeds will be going to the charity The Heroes of Denton County, aiding the families of fallen first responders.

Screams

2511 FM 66, Waxahachie

972-938-1890

Every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 27: 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

(Box office ticket sales stop at midnight)

Free parking

General admission: $35 at gate, $32 online

Fast pass: additional $20

Discounts available for parties of 15 or more

Screams is one of the more family-friendly options for those looking to get scared, as there is plenty to do outside of the many haunted attractions on site. You can get lost in a maze, threatened by a pirate, attacked by a zombie, or just chill out eating a turkey leg while you sing some karaoke.

Thrillvania Haunted House Park

2330 County Road 138, Terrell

972-428-9653

Oct. 19: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 20: 8 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 26: 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: 8 p.m. to midnight

Halloween night: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Additional parking fee

Cash only at the gate. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website.

General admission: $29.99

Fast pass: $39.99

Discounts available for parties of 15 or more

There’s also a deal available to buy a combo ticket that grants admission to both Thrillvania Haunted House and Cutting Edge Haunted House. They don’t need to be used on the same night, so you can pick the times that work the best for you.

General admission combo: $59 online; $70 at gate

Speedpass combo: $84.99 online; $105 at gate

Covering nearly 50 acres in Terrell, Thrillvania Haunted House Park has three main scare sights, The World Famous Verdun Manor, Cassandra’s House of Clowns and Sam Hain’s Trail of Torment. The experience of each house hits a different set of phobias perfectly, with each reviewer of Thrillvania always mentioning how many years they’ve been coming.

courtesy Creekside Manor

Creekside Manor

2411 Plainview Road, Midlothian

469-471-4030

Fridays and Saturdays: Dusk to midnight

Oct. 30: Dusk to 10 p.m.

Halloween night: Dusk to 10 p.m.

Free parking

Adults: $15

Children under 48 inches: $12

For those not too far away from Midlothian, Creekside Manor is available to service all of your scaring needs. One haunted location on site, but the proceeds go to another good cause, the Manna House, an organization that provides needy families with food and financial assistance.