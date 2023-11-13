 Dr. Phil is Coming to Dallas and He's Bringing a Whole New Network With Him. | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Film and TV

Dr. Phil McGraw's New Show and Cable Network Will Set Up Shop in DFW

Dr. Phil McGraw is coming back to television, and he's bringing his new studio, a new network and possibly a whole new set of country-themed diagnoses to Dallas-Fort Worth.
November 13, 2023
Dr. Phil has a brand new bag coming to town, and it's a big one.
Dr. Phil has a brand new bag coming to town, and it's a big one. Screenshot from Merit Street Media
Share this:
He's baaaaaaaaack and he's heeeeeeeeeere.

TV's Dr. Phil McGraw is bringing his entire operation to Dallas-Fort Worth to launch a network centered on his new show, Dr. Phil Primetime. The series will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26, and air nightly at 7 p.m., putting the doctor into primetime for the first time, according to a released statement.

The new airdate will mark the first time Dr. Phil has his own regular TV show with his name on it in over a year. Last February, he ended his daytime television show after 21 seasons in syndication.

The new studio will be part of a 5-acre broadcasting complex somewhere in the DFW area that's currently under construction. The only clue as to where it might be is that it will be "based in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth area," according to the announcement.

So ... Dallas, then?

Dr. Phil Primetime will be just like the old Dr. Phil show except it will be in primetime. McGraw promises the show will feature him "talking to real people about real problems" who are "actively looking for real solutions to better their lives," the statement reads.

That means get ready for a lot of awkward conversations about super-personal subjects where the only possible outcome is defensive backtalk and visible squirming of facial features and butt muscles.
Once the new studio gets set up, the Merit Street Network will announce a new fleet of primetime programming around Dr. Phil's anchor show. The schedule will include "multiple hours of original daily programming, including live news broadcasts that will bring fact-based truth and transparency."

That's right. Dr. Phil is getting his own news show. Does this mean his anchors will have the right to tell the Secretary of Transportation that he's got "a dumb bird sitting on your shoulder"? Sadly, that doesn't stray far from the current state of cable news. 

The news of Dr. Phil's transition to a Dallas-Fort Worth studio isn't a new trend. When Fox News screeching face Glenn Beck left his show in 2011, he launched an internet channel on (wait for it) Sept. 12, 2011, that morphed into his cable network Blaze Media. Beck's empire ended its linear TV model in 2019, and just last month, Blaze Media shifted to a subscription only, ad-free model.

It's not just cable networks that seem to have taken an interest in our little corner of the world. The Irving-based media group Nexstar Media Group is reportedly in talks to buy the entire ABC network empire that Disney has been looking to unload since streaming started changing the way we access the movies, TV shows and reality series that we keep on in the background so the silence doesn't drive us insane. 

Could this mean that more networks and cable empires are headed our way? Anything's possible. We've got more studio spaces being built or renovated, such as the newly rejuvenated South Side Studios. The telecom giant Frontier Communications is planning to relocate to Dallas soon. Just think of it. Dallas could become the next Television City. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending

Dallas Gets a Taste of Hollywood With The Iron Claw Premiere

Photos

Dallas Gets a Taste of Hollywood With The Iron Claw Premiere

By Alex Gonzalez
Sherman High School Removed Trans Student and Others From a Play

Arts & Culture News

Sherman High School Removed Trans Student and Others From a Play

By Danny Gallagher
FC Dallas Will Help Keep That Playoff High Buzzing

Sports

FC Dallas Will Help Keep That Playoff High Buzzing

By Mike Brooks
The Texas Rangers Now Have Their Own Funko Pop Dolls

Arts & Culture News

The Texas Rangers Now Have Their Own Funko Pop Dolls

By Danny Gallagher
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation