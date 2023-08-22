 South Side Studios Has a New Owner That Plans to Perk Up the Place | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arts & Culture News

South Side Studios Is Finally Getting a Facelift

South Side Studios was once a hub for TV shows and movie productions and now that it's got a new owner, it's being renovated so Dallas can compete for major film and TV productions once again.
August 22, 2023
The South Side Studios on Botham Jean Boulevard is getting an update so Dallas can become a competitive hub for TV and film productions once again.
The South Side Studios on Botham Jean Boulevard is getting an update so Dallas can become a competitive hub for TV and film productions once again. Courtesy of Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office
Share this:
Dallas — and other parts of Texas that aren't Austin — have been missing out on big-budget movie and TV productions. A major part of the equation is having sound stages where crews can shoot scenes of flying superheroes set against green screens or even tender love scenes (that may or may not also use green screens).

South Side Studios is easily Dallas' biggest and most historic sound stage operation, large enough to meet the needs of a full-scale film and television production. But it's been in dire need of an update. Now it's finally getting some work done, and it's much more than a shiny new coat of paint.

The 75,000-square-foot facility on Botham Jean Boulevard is undergoing renovations to make it a competitive attraction for film and TV crews looking for a place to shoot their latest productions, according to an announcement from the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office.

The private film equity firm Talon Entertainment Finance will oversee the renovation after acquiring the property. Talon's plans are to provide "a thorough multi-million dollar update to the existing buildings with the addition of LED wall technology, making it the preeminent soundstage facility in all of North Texas," according to a statement from the film and creative industries office.

The renovation will add five "cutting-edge soundstages" of between 8,000 and 25,000 square feet and a "state of the art post-production facility" as well as offices, a mill, a prop house and camera packages. One of the most impressive additions are two new virtual production studios that will house "a massive 270-degree wall and ceiling setup with complete tracking and robotic camera equipment," according to the announcement.

Another key component of attracting major movie and film productions to the state are tax incentives, and one of those will be available when South Side Studios starts scheduling new productions. The Dallas Creative offices announced that the studio will be eligible for an additional 2.5% incentive bump from the new state incentives passed by Texas lawmakers.

"This upgrade to South Side Studios positions Dallas to be the premiere filming destination in the state of Texas.” – Tony Armer, commissioner for the Dallas Film and Creative Industries Office

tweet this

Last month, the Texas Legislature finally turned around years of dwindling incentives by passing a $200 million tax incentive package designed to bring productions back to Texas after states such as Louisiana and Georgia strengthened their incentive deals.

Plans and renovations like these aren't just designed to bring movie and TV show productions to town so locals can say, "Hey, they shot that here!" These productions also provide jobs to local crew members who work on and off camera, in post-production editing, makeup and costumes. The South Side Studios alone once served as the central filming locations for shows such as The CW's The Chozen, the TNT reboot of the classic primetime soap opera Dallas and five seasons of the reality series Queen of the South.

"Developing a large-scale soundstage is vital for any community to be truly competitive in the entertainment industry. It’s a credit to the film potential in Dallas that Talon recognized this and was willing to quickly commit to support this project," Tony Armer, commissioner for the Dallas Film and Creative Industries Office, said in a released statement. "This upgrade to South Side Studios positions Dallas to be the premiere filming destination in the state of Texas.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending

Kevin Von Erich Talks About His Wrestling Family, The Iron Claw Movie and Opening Up to His Fans on Stage

Film and TV

Kevin Von Erich Talks About His Wrestling Family, The Iron Claw Movie and Opening Up to His Fans on Stage

By Danny Gallagher
Instead of Complaining About the Heat, Try Taking an Ice Bath at the Russian Banya of Dallas

Arts & Culture News

Instead of Complaining About the Heat, Try Taking an Ice Bath at the Russian Banya of Dallas

By Danny Gallagher
Pete Delkus' 'Everyone in McKinney Is Dead' Meme Has Its Own Merch Now

Arts & Culture News

Pete Delkus' 'Everyone in McKinney Is Dead' Meme Has Its Own Merch Now

By Danny Gallagher
Texas Author Sid Balman’s Dystopian Novel Is All Too Real

Arts & Culture News

Texas Author Sid Balman’s Dystopian Novel Is All Too Real

By Ava Thompson
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation