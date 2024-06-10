 Fan Expo Dallas 2024: The Best Costumes | Dallas Observer
15 Cool and Creative Cosplays at Fan Expo Dallas

Fan Expo Dallas always attracts passionate and creative fans from across the country. Here are some of the best cosplays we saw this weekend.
June 10, 2024
Fan Expo Dallas was packed with creative cosplays, such as this take on The Silence from Doctor Who. Carly May Gravley
Last weekend, thousands of proud geeks and pop culture enthusiasts from across the country descended upon North Texas to take part in Fan Expo Dallas.

Set in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, this year's gathering gave fans a chance to meet celebrities such as animator Don Bluth (The Land Before Time, An American Tail), composer Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice) and cast members from geek culture staples Star Wars and Doctor Who. One of the best-known attractions of conventions like the Fan Expo comes courtesy of the attendees themselves: cosplay.

Cosplay is the kind of thing that even when you don’t understand what a costume is referencing, it’s impossible not to appreciate the amount of artistry and attention to detail that goes into it. These fans put months of work into sewing and constructing their clothes, accessories, wigs and props by hand — and they were more than happy to show off their creations for our camera.

Here Are 15 of the Best Looks at Fan Expo Dallas:

Need a hero? The Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 has you covered.
Carly May Gravley
After struggling to adjust their stockings, this Sailor Scout confided in us that it's tough being a woman.
Carly May Gravley
Howl and Sophie from Howl's Moving Castle are a common sighting at these cons.
Carly May Gravley
Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time takes Dallas.
Carly May Gravley
Charles Entertainment Cheese in the flesh. Or the fur.
Carly May Gravley
The Winnie the Pooh fandom came out in full force to meet voice actor Jim Cummings.
Carly May Gravley
This Wednesday Addams cosplayer broke character to tell someone she loved their outfit.
Carly May Gravley
The out-of-shape version of Thor from Avengers: Endgame was one of the more niche references we saw.
Carly May Gravley
Cinderella takes the red carpet with her rodent plus-one.
Carly May Gravley
This Michelle Pfeiffer-style Catwoman look is to die for.
Carly May Gravley
Cosplay was a family affair at Fan Expo, and this tiny Five Nights at Freddy's cosplayer was one of many creative kids at the con.
Carly May Gravley
Elsa and Olaf from Frozen made this Texas summer a little bit cooler.
Carly May Gravley
A look inspired by the TARDIS (the spaceship-time machine hybrid from Doctor Who), because objects are not off the table for cosplayers.
Carly May Gravley
An angelic look inspired by Azirephele from Good Omens.
Carly May Gravley
Princess Peach stopped the show at the cosplay red carpet.
Carly May Gravley
