15 Cool and Creative Cosplays at Fan Expo Dallas

Set in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, this year's gathering gave fans a chance to meet celebrities such as animator Don Bluth (The Land Before Time, An American Tail), composer Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice) and cast members from geek culture staples Star Wars and Doctor Who. One of the best-known attractions of conventions like the Fan Expo comes courtesy of the attendees themselves: cosplay.
Cosplay is the kind of thing that even when you don’t understand what a costume is referencing, it’s impossible not to appreciate the amount of artistry and attention to detail that goes into it. These fans put months of work into sewing and constructing their clothes, accessories, wigs and props by hand — and they were more than happy to show off their creations for our camera.