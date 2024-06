15 Cool and Creative Cosplays at Fan Expo Dallas

Here Are 15 of the Best Looks at Fan Expo Dallas:

Need a hero? The Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 has you covered.

After struggling to adjust their stockings, this Sailor Scout confided in us that it's tough being a woman.

Howl and Sophie from Howl's Moving Castle are a common sighting at these cons.

Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time takes Dallas.

Charles Entertainment Cheese in the flesh. Or the fur.

The Winnie the Pooh fandom came out in full force to meet voice actor Jim Cummings.

This Wednesday Addams cosplayer broke character to tell someone she loved their outfit.

The out-of-shape version of Thor from Avengers: Endgame was one of the more niche references we saw.

Cinderella takes the red carpet with her rodent plus-one.

This Michelle Pfeiffer-style Catwoman look is to die for.

Cosplay was a family affair at Fan Expo, and this tiny Five Nights at Freddy's cosplayer was one of many creative kids at the con.

Elsa and Olaf from Frozen made this Texas summer a little bit cooler.

A look inspired by the TARDIS (the spaceship-time machine hybrid from Doctor Who), because objects are not off the table for cosplayers.

An angelic look inspired by Azirephele from Good Omens.

Princess Peach stopped the show at the cosplay red carpet.

Last weekend, thousands of proud geeks and pop culture enthusiasts from across the country descended upon North Texas to take part in Fan Expo Dallas Set in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, this year's gathering gave fans a chance to meet celebrities such as animator Don Bluth (), composer Danny Elfman () and cast members from geek culture staplesand. One of the best-known attractions of conventions like the Fan Expo comes courtesy of the attendees themselves: cosplay.Cosplay is the kind of thing that even when you don’t understand what a costume is referencing, it’s impossible not to appreciate the amount of artistry and attention to detail that goes into it. These fans put months of work into sewing and constructing their clothes, accessories, wigs and props by hand — and they were more than happy to show off their creations for our camera.