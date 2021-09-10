George W. Bush Will Speak At the Center Named After Him About a 9/11 Movie Made About Him

click to enlarge Former Pres. George w. Bush answering questions during a 2007 press conference. Chip Somodevilla/Getty







This weekend, many tributes will be held to commemorate the two decades since the Sept. 11 attacks, and a special event in Dallas aims to respectfully honor the anniversary through the participation of the former commander-in-chief.Former President George W. Bush will make a rare public appearance this weekend to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11. Bush will attend a sold-out screening of the Apple TV+ documentary filmat the George W. Bush Presidential Center on Saturday.The Presidential Center has been a popular destination for Dallas residents and tourists since its opening in 2013. Multiple major cities throughout the state bid to be the potential home for the center during the middle of Bush’s second term: Baylor University, the University of Texas System, Texas Tech University, the University of Dallas and Midland College were all contenders before Southern Methodist University secured the spot.The massive center and library will be the final resting place of the former president and first lady Laura Bush and has been hallmarked by noted events honoring key moments in the president’s history. The center was the site of tributes held in the wake of President George H.W. Bush’s death in November 2018.gives an inside look at how the president’s inner circle responded to the unprecedented events 20 years ago, offering insights from former Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice, Colin Powell, Andy Card, Dan Bartlett, Deborah Loewer, Ted Olson, Josh Bolten, Ari Fleischer, Karl Rove, Air Force One pilot Mark Tillman, and, of course, Bush himself.Narrated by Jeff Daniels, the documentary earned critical acclaim in its early debut for its immersive depiction of events. Although the association with so many members of Bush’s cabinet may appear biased, the film intentionally takes a look at 9/11 from the view of the White House in 2001.Apple TV+ has developed a fair amount of documentary content since its launch in November 2019 that distinguishes it from Netflix and Disney+. Initially released at the beginning of the month, you thankfully won’t need yet another paid subscription to check out. The film will be made available to stream for free on Saturday as Bush makes his comments.