The Best Star Wars Events to Celebrate May the Fourth

Chewbacca has appeared in some contractually obligated weird shit, thanks to the endless Star Wars spinoffs. Celebrate the whole galaxy far, far away this May 4.

The “May the Fourth” holiday may have started as a running internet gag for Star Wars fans, but in recent years the festivities have gone from niche to mainstream. Disney’s purchase of the franchise from Lucasfilm in 2012 and the subsequent release of five new Star Wars movies — along with the many television series, specials, books, games, comics and events — have only guaranteed that “May the Fourth” isn’t going away anytime soon.

While Disney has used the day as a major content marketing tool (last year they debuted the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and streamed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+ on the May 4 holiday), you don’t have to stay at home to feel the force; Star Wars festivities even reached the International Space Station back in 2015.

The thriving geek community in Dallas has many great options this year to celebrate. Social distancing accommodations should be pretty easy, too; between masked Sith Lords, Stormtrooper helmets, and various alien costumes, there are a lot of great ways to include masks in your Star Wars costume. Check out the best local events this May 4.

Downtown Carrollton's May the 4th Event

5–8 p.m., May 4

1106 S. Broadway St., Carrollton

Downtown Carrollton is transforming into the galaxy far, far away with an outdoor event featuring crafts, character photo opportunities, painting classes and arcade games. This is strictly a family event, so you’ll want to take your drunken Mos Eisley Cantina events somewhere else. You’ll need to RSVP for painting classes and a series of trivia matches, with a family event held at 6 p.m. and a more competitive “advanced” session at 7 p.m. for those who can name every member of the Jedi Council or have every Yoda monologue memorized.

Sift-Pour’s Star Wars Cookie Decorating Class

6:30–8 p.m., May 4

2401 Victory Park Lane

Between Jabba the Hutt’s frog-centered appetite and Dexter Jettser’s Diner, exotic meals have always been a part of the Star Wars universe. You can opt for something a bit sweeter with the cookie decorating class at Sift-Pour. Whether you choose to proudly show off your creations or gobble them up like a space slug is on you. Tickets for the course are $35, but include cooking materials, milk and decorations.

Revelers Hall’s May the Happy Hour Be With You

5:30 p.m., May 4

412 N. Bishop Ave.

Can you even think about the Star Wars universe without humming a tune or two from John Williams’s iconic score? The classic theme from the opening crawl is ingrained within the memories of countless moviegoers, and a lot of us were playing the “Imperial March” to signify a bad mood well before it was a plot point on The Big Bang Theory. Enjoy some of the best Star Wars music with local percussionist Austin Allen, pianist Thiago Nascimento and woodwind performer Matt Banks at Bishop Arts' Revelers Hall. The event is free.

May The 4th Be With You: Star Wars Party at The Lodge

6 p.m., May 4

10530 Spangler Road

While many Dallas locations are celebrating a more family-friendly Jedi way, there’s stuff out there for older fans that may appreciate Han Solo’s more worldly experience. Dallas’ signature men’s club The Lodge is honoring the holiday with a free gourmet feast, discounted drinks and of course, costumes. Even if you’re getting entertainment suited for Jabba’s palace, you’re not going to run the risk of being dropped in a Rancor pit.

Order 66 Toys

123 Fairview Station Parkway, Fairview

You’d be hard pressed to go to any retailer in the country without running into something with the Lucasfilm logo branded on it, but the local Order 66 Toys boasts the appeal of being the nation’s first and only toy store dedicated solely to Star Wars items. For non-fans, the phrase “Order 66” is uttered by Chancellor (turned Emperor) Palpatine in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith as he commands the clone soldiers to execute their Jedi allies. Follow the store on Facebook for updates and future events.