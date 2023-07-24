More of Steven Crowder's Staff Say He Exposed Himself and Swapped Drugs With Them

The media website Mediaite spoke with several of Crowder's former employees and one current employee who works at his Dallas studio complex, revealing more incidents of the right-wing comic exposing his genitalia on several occasions. One former employee also said Crowder regularly took cannabis gummies, Percocet and other prescription pills from staffers and had a habit of "passing out prescription drugs fairly freely" to his staff.
Crowder already faced allegations of exposing himself to his staff in May from a New York Post report, to which he responded on his show with a comedy skit in which he (wait for it) exposed his testicle to a staff member, according to Media Matters for America. The latest round of accusations includes moments in which staffers say they received unsolicited texts with graphic language and photos of Crowder's genitalia.
"It always felt like childish behavior in the moment that then felt predatory in hindsight," one employee told Mediaite. "Like he was always testing people's comfort levels with that kind of behavior. Because he was the boss, though, and he had no accountability, it just continued to happen. There was no one trusted to complain to."
Two other staff members said Crowder exposed himself to male staffers as a "regular occurrence."
"It usually happened when he was in a really good, sort of manic mood," according to one former employee. "So while we all were disgusted by it and it was never welcomed, it was preferable to him being in a bad mood and how he treated people in that state."
The bad moods refer to another facet of Crowder's alleged abusive office behavior. The New York Post also published statements from staffers that Crowder would scream at the people who worked in his office, including his father, Darrin. One staffer described his temperament "like a yo-yo" and "volatile." He would often assign projects that could not be completed unless staff members slept in the office. When one of them joked that they would have to go without sleep to get the work done in a text chain, Crowder responded "Be a little grateful buddy" and later sent them copies of a self-help book when they expected an apology.
Several former staffers and one employee who is "close to Crowder," according to Mediaite, also described instances of drug use by Crowder in the office. Crowder would ask staffers for doses of an anticonvulsant and of the anxiety medication Klonopin, and took cannabis gummies and opiates like Percocet.
One employee told the website, "Steven was known for passing out prescription drugs fairly freely."
These and other issues prompted Crowder to seek treatment at the psychiatric facility Carrollton Springs at the end of 2020. He sent an email to his staff apologizing for "every time I've spoken out of anger or ego" but the abusive behavior returned for three more years.
"It's like walking on eggshells most of the time," an employee said. "Most employees are overworked and underpaid. Nothing is ever good enough. Office morale is extremely low and many employees have stated that they want to give up and quit."
These are just the latest in a mounting series of allegations of abusive and mean behavior of which the Louder With Crowder host has been accused by the people who work for him, and by his wife, who is in the process of divorcing him.
The allegations started in April when journalist Yashar Ali released a video on his Substack of Crowder puffing on a cigar and berating his wife Hilary Crowder while she was eight months pregnant at their home in 2021. The video showed Crowder arguing over letting her take the car to do "wifely things" and whining that if she leaves, "I can't go to the gym. I can't go to my parents'. I can't call my friends ... just think of how boxed-in you've made me."
According to the report released in Ali's newsletter, Crowder also insisted that his wife give their dogs prescription medication even though she worried that the pills were toxic to her unborn children. He says in the video she should "put on some gloves" and "walk the dogs" herself. When an exasperated Hilary Crowder expresses disdain at his "abuse," Crowder responds, "Watch it. Fucking watch it."