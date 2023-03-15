Oh, Goody! We're Getting a Peppa Pig Theme Park!

One of the few preschool shows that's at least mildly entertaining (depending on how many working nerves you have in your system) is Peppa Pig, the adorable adventures of a 2D piglet that's bright, adorable and just so goddamn cute. It's also easy to tolerate because each episode is only five minutes.
Now, you and your little ones can have more time with the crudely drawn swine-let thanks to a new theme park that's headed to North Richland Hills. Merlin Entertainments has announced a second Peppa Pig theme park opening some time next year, according to the company's website.
"This will be a great addition to our community," North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino said in a released statement. "Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I’m certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again.”
There aren't many details about what specifically will be in the park when it opens. Merlin Entertainments noted that it will have "multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows" that are all based in the Peppa Pig universe.
Merlin Entertainments opened the first Peppa Pig theme park last year in Winter Haven, Florida. The Florida park has 19 different attractions including a kid-sized ride called Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster, which is "driven" by Peppa's dad; a fun fair of free carnival games and interactive attractions; an outdoor maze called George's Fort (referring to Peppa's little brother); a boat ride; and a single-track motorcycle-style rider called Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventures.
Merlin Entertainments is the theme park and museum attraction company behind the LEGOLAND chain, which includes the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE aquarium in Grapevine and the Madame Tussaud's wax museums (not to be confused with the Louis Tussaud's Waxworks in Grand Prairie, owned by Ripley Entertainment).
"Given the incredible success of our LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine, TX, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout," Merlin Entertainments Chief Executive Officer Scott O'Neil said in a statement. "Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest in bringing iconic brands to life through location-based attractions."
The Peppa Pig Theme Park is the second large-scale amusement attraction to pick Dallas-Fort Worth as its next destination. Earlier in the year, Universal Parks announced it would build its third North American theme park in Frisco, designed for small kids and families. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for its construction last Tuesday despite the objections of some residents.