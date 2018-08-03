Veterans Mural Painted Over at Green Room Has Found New Deep Ellum Location

The Deep Ellum mural depicting a group of soldiers break-dancing, previously painted and subsequently painted over on a wall at the Green Room Bar, has found a new home. Rudolph’s Meat Market and Sausage Factory in Deep Ellum has donated one of their walls to have the mural back up and keep it close to its original location.

As previously reported, the original mural was unveiled on the side of the Green Room on April 17, and on June 29, the piece of art was painted over in black. The cover-up came as a shock to both Preston Pannek, one of the artists who helped create the mural, and the staff at the Green Room itself. Quickly it was discovered that the owners of the Green Room building, Westdale Real Estate and Management, had ordered the mural to be painted over.

What followed was a series of confusing events. Initial backlash from the public toward Westdale and their decision made waves quickly, with media outlets ranging from local Dallas television affiliates to Breitbart Texas running the story. Joe Beard, president and CEO of Westdale, released a statement promising to overturn their decision.