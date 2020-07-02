COVID Deaths Continue in Dallas, But The Real Housewives of Dallas Is Still Filming

Dallas County has reported more than 350 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Dallas County Health and Human Services. Kameron Westcott, cast member of The Real Housewives of Dallas, must not have internet in her Highland Park mansion, however, because on June 17, she proudly declared on her Instagram that things were "slowly getting back to the new normal down here in Dallas." That same day, Dallas County reported 413 new cases of COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of Dallas began filming and production for Season 5, according to multiple Instagram fan accounts. Just a few days ago, some of the cast members filmed at Westcott's house, where Westcott had a garage sale. In the photos posted, Westcott is not wearing a mask.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, effective June 3, on-location shooting could resume if everyone can maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Other guidelines include taking the temperature of "all staff upon arrival at the set or other location."

Guidelines also include: "Sanitize props and set dressing prior to filming use, during breaks and upon completion and storage; catering meals and craft service items should be individually packaged. Utensils should be single use; face masks or fabric face coverings should always be worn by employers, employees, crew, cast (when not on camera) and contractors when on-set even when individuals are practicing social distancing."

According to @realhousewivesofdallas, an Instagram fan account for the show, the women filmed in a pool last Sunday. Two days earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order closing bars statewide.

Former RHOD cast member Cary Deuber, who is rumored to be featured on Season 5, has been posting with Westcott and housewife Kary Brittingham. They had a "ladies night" one week ago. The photo's location tag is Beverly’s Bar and Bistro, which is off the Katy Trail. Dueber also posted a TikTok with Brittingham in someone's house.

“The Real Housewives of Dallas recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan," a spokesperson from Bravo wrote in a statement. "The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows."