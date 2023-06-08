Sasha Calle Says Playing Supergirl in The Flash Is 'a Dream Come True'

Sasha Calle says her take on Supergirl, the Kryptonian cousin of the mighty Superman from the DC Comics Universe, doesn't let the "girl" in her name rule her identity, even if her role in The Flash totally rules.
"She has a beautiful mix of her masculinity and femininity, and I really love that about her," Calle says in a phone interview during a publicity tour that stopped in Dallas on Tuesday. "I kind of walked into it all ready. [Director Andy Muschetti] had a vision of who she is and what he wanted. I promised to cut my hair for Supergirl even before I knew it was Supergirl."
The new DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) film The Flash stars Ezra Miller, who has been absent from the publicity surrounding the movie. This is most likely due to his arrests last year for disorderly conduct during an altercation in a bar in Hawaii and a second-degree assault charge almost a month later for allegedly assaulting TikTok creator Mia Solange at a residence also in Hawaii.
The Flash plays with the timelines that have already been established in previous films such as Man of Steel, Justice League and the last two Wonder Woman films, in which the lightning-fast Barry Allen tries to correct the timelines with his super-human abilities.
"It was beautiful. It's really a fun movie," Calle says. "The two Barrys are so funny and we also have two Batmans. The subtitle is 'Worlds collide' and it's just filmed in the way we collide and put all these different worlds into one. The multiverse is so special because as an artist, you can really play around with it and our director Andy is a genius and an artist, and it was an honor to work him."
The chaos that ensues brings back some powerful enemies such as the evil General Zod — played once again by Michael Shannon — and some familiar faces we haven't seen in a mask in a while, such as Michael Keaton, reprising his starring roles from director Tim Burton's adaptation of Batman and the sequel Batman Returns. Those are just the ones we're allowed to tell you about before we get into spoiler territory, but The Flash takes full advantage of a multiverse that goes back by decades.
The Flash also offers Calle a chance to make an impressive start on a career in feature films. It's an interesting transition from her other big break as Lola Rosales on the long-running CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.
"Both jobs are very complex in their own way," she says. "They require your full attention and respect but with Supergirl, it really felt as if it were written in the stars and I think the universe knew what it was doing. So it felt very natural for me. Of course, it was overwhelming and so many things are happening but I walked in with an open heart and ready to play this character."
Calle says playing Supergirl also gave her the chance to work with Shannon as the two characters' paths cross in an interesting way in the DC multiverse. She says Shannon was always in full Zod-mode, allowing her to bring the best out of her performance.
She even got to do her first set of fight scenes and stunts, which required a lot of hard, physical work that was "a dream come true."
"I had [fight coordinator] Mike Lambert and [utility stunts coordinator] Talila Craig was with me the whole time," Calle says. "They became my family really. I was talking to Talila. We text all the time. She sent me a photo of me sleeping in the stunt room because any chance that I had, I would run in there and I would go, 'What are you guys doing?' and they were just working and I said, 'OK, I'm just gonna take a nap.' I loved being around them. The stunt room was definitely my safe haven from film."
Now that Calle's Supergirl is part of the DCU that's being revamped and helmed by Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, she seems well on her way to getting her own film in the franchise. Gunn announced earlier this year as part of its rollout of DCU plans that a new Superman legacy film line will be coming in 2025 with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
"We'll see," Calle says. "I hope to be playing Supergirl. I love her very much, but we'll see."