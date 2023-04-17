 See the Photos of the Skate Demos Ahead of the Oak Cliff Skatepark Opening | Dallas Observer
Oak Cliff Is Getting a New Skateboard Park: See the Demo Photos

April 17, 2023 2:35PM

Rollerskating has been taking over, and its fans rip just as hard as the board skaters.
Rollerskating has been taking over, and its fans rip just as hard as the board skaters. Vera "Velma" Hernandez
North Texas has some of the greatest skate spots ever. Just cruise downtown and you'll fine lines for days, (though we're not liable for you getting kicked out). As far as actual concrete-made, designated parks in Dallas, though? There really isn't much. There's the big, painted-by-Drigo 4DWN skatepark on Ferris Street, but you mostly have to travel to Lewisville, Frisco, McKinney, Roanoke, Arlington and other suburbs to get to big parks. Enter Skateparks For Dallas, a nonprofit organization that works with cities, skaters and park services to build public skateparks. On Saturday, April 15, an event at Camp Bishop in Oak Cliff showed attendees the numbers, plans and funds raised already for an amazing skatepark, scheduled for 2024.

As soon as you walked in, you were greeted by the renderings of the park, the goal marker, then an email sign-up list to keep up with funding updates and city meetings where you can voice your opinions and ideas for the park itself. Down the line, you got waivers if you decided to skate the 4-foot mini ramp, and the option to buy a sick shirt in support of the park for $30. There were a few vendors including Guapo Skateshop, Magnolia Skateshop, Bleach Skateware plus vintage skatewear, a DJ dishing out the tunes, and pizza. That's right: skating, pizza and tunes while learning about and helping with the development of the newest skatepark in Oak Cliff. It was a perfect Texas spring day.
click to enlarge
Volunteers are raising funds so skateboarders can have the best place to practice their sport.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Skaters sign waivers before skating the halfpipe.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
This detailed cost breakdown demonstrates how much care the organizers are putting into the project.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Magnolia Skate Shop sold decks, hats and shirts.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
These sick shirts were available to purchase, all proceeds going to funding the park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
This halfpipe was built specially for this event.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The new park will have plenty of ramps for practice.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
One vendor had a "Couch Tour '19" T-shirt signed by pro skaters during that tour, including David Gravette.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
A skateboarder shows off his moves.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
If you weren't hitting the halfpipe, there was a strip of concrete for a game of S.K.A.T.E.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Kickflips for days.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Skaters met up on Saturday to support the future park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Skating enthusiasts are uniting for a new project.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Talented skateboarders came out to Oak Cliff this weekend.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Skateboarders ramped it up in Oak Cliff.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Skateboarders came to Oak Cliff from all over on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Not all skaters had a board.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Freewheeling.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The new skateboarding park is coming in 2024.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Visitors rolled into Oak Cliff on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The live music included some tracks found in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Blades of glory.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
