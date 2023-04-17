Oak Cliff Is Getting a New Skateboard Park: See the Demo Photos

North Texas has some of the greatest skate spots ever. Just cruise downtown and you'll fine lines for days, (though we're not liable for you getting kicked out). As far as actual concrete-made, designated parks in Dallas, though? There really isn't much. There's the big, painted-by-Drigo 4DWN skatepark on Ferris Street
, but you mostly have to travel to Lewisville, Frisco, McKinney, Roanoke, Arlington and other suburbs to get to big parks. Enter Skateparks For Dallas, a nonprofit organization that works with cities, skaters and park services to build public skateparks. On Saturday, April 15, an event at Camp Bishop in Oak Cliff showed attendees the numbers, plans and funds raised already for an amazing skatepark, scheduled for 2024.
As soon as you walked in, you were greeted by the renderings of the park, the goal marker, then an email sign-up list to keep up with funding updates and city meetings where you can voice your opinions and ideas for the park itself. Down the line, you got waivers if you decided to skate the 4-foot mini ramp, and the option to buy a sick shirt in support of the park for $30. There were a few vendors including Guapo Skateshop, Magnolia Skateshop, Bleach Skateware plus vintage skatewear, a DJ dishing out the tunes, and pizza. That's right: skating, pizza and tunes while learning about and helping with the development of the newest skatepark in Oak Cliff. It was a perfect Texas spring day.
Volunteers are raising funds so skateboarders can have the best place to practice their sport.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Skaters sign waivers before skating the halfpipe.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
This detailed cost breakdown demonstrates how much care the organizers are putting into the project.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Magnolia Skate Shop sold decks, hats and shirts.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
These sick shirts were available to purchase, all proceeds going to funding the park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
This halfpipe was built specially for this event.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
The new park will have plenty of ramps for practice.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
One vendor had a "Couch Tour '19" T-shirt signed by pro skaters during that tour, including David Gravette.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
A skateboarder shows off his moves.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
If you weren't hitting the halfpipe, there was a strip of concrete for a game of S.K.A.T.E.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Kickflips for days.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Skaters met up on Saturday to support the future park.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Skating enthusiasts are uniting for a new project.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Talented skateboarders came out to Oak Cliff this weekend.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Skateboarders ramped it up in Oak Cliff.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Skateboarders came to Oak Cliff from all over on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Not all skaters had a board.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Freewheeling.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
The new skateboarding park is coming in 2024.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Visitors rolled into Oak Cliff on Saturday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
The live music included some tracks found in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Blades of glory.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez