Apparate! Why Emma Watson Made a Surprise Appearance at Sudie L. Williams Academy

Movie star Emma Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, surprised some students in a theater class at Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy on Wednesday, according to photos shared by the Dallas Independent School District.
Several parents and students who attended Wednesday's special class taught by theater teacher Richard T. Quadri say Watson talked about acting and the film industry. One of the parents says a mother of one of the students in Quadri's class worked for Watson in England as her personal assistant during the filming of the Harry Potter films. One of the children says that Watson is godmother to that classmate, but we could not confirm this.
She also played Belle in Disney's live action remake of its Oscar-winning animated film Beauty and the Beast and most recently, she played Meg in 2019's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women.
Watson also made an appearance at Scalfani's New York Bagels and Sandwiches. The Preston Center restaurant posted a photo on its Instagram of an autograph from Watson calling the place's dishes "The best bagels in Dallas!"
Watson knows about bagels because it's one of her favorite foods. The Harry Potter actress said in a 2010 interview with Parade that she developed a preference for bagels during her time at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
"They’re the best thing ever!" Watson told Parade. "Americans just love variety; there’s so much choice, it’s overwhelming. But I love trying the blueberry and raisin and cinnamon bagels. Luckily, I exercise a lot."
Does this mean the rest of us can get a do-over from our special classroom visits in elementary school? The most famous person who ever showed up at my elementary school was that TV science guy from the '80s show Mr. Wizard's World and no, it was not even Don "Mr. Wizard" Hebert. It was a guy in a lab coat who worked for Mr. Wizard who did experiments in front of the whole school.
He wasn't a real wizard.