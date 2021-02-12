Ted Cruz Tweets in Defense of Gina Carano and Gets Owned by Star Wars Fans

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Actress Gina Carano was fired from her role in Disney’s The Mandalorian this week after she tweeted opinions about mask-wearing, Jeffrey Epstein and election fraud conspiracies — among a slew of others that were decidedly non-Disney.

Carano has also posted anti-trans remarks in the past, but the last straw for her employers presumably came when she shared a photo of a Jewish woman being beaten in the street, with a caption that compared the persecution of Jewish people to the imagined plight of conservatives.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” said the post’s caption. It also said that Nazis were able to “easily round up thousands of Jews” because the government promoted mass hate onto the community. “How is that any different than hating someone for their political views?”

Carano’s posts sparked outrage online, and she was promptly fired from the show in which she appeared for two seasons. On Wednesday, Mandalorian producer Lucasfilm released a statement: “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Sen. Ted Cruz soon rushed to the defense of yet another conservative “damsel” in distress, while demoting the accomplishments of one of Star Wars’ most beloved characters.

On Feb. 11, he tweeted in support of Carano: “Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

Cruz seems to be denouncing Carano’s firing as an over-hysterical case of “cancel culture,” but, as other Twitter users pointed out, he also seems equally confused by Princess Leila’s role in the Star Wars saga.

“Leia was a GENERAL, dumbass!” responded Mat Pruneda, a Denton activist running for Congress. “She also choked a Hutt to death with a chain and was easily the best shot among the leads. The late #CarrieFisher also did all this while not diminishing the Holocaust. Pulling a #TedCruz seems to mean ‘missing every point entirely.”

Cruz has not offered any explanation for his defense of Carano’s statements, other than the fact that he enjoyed her “badass” role on the show.

Another Twitter user, P@pablo_honey1 said it best when he tweeted, "My goal in life is to never do anything that gets Ted Cruz to come to my defense."