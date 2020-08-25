 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Recommended For You

4
Shelley Luther walks over to speak to the media and supporters after she was released from jail in Dallas, on May 7.EXPAND
Shelley Luther walks over to speak to the media and supporters after she was released from jail in Dallas, on May 7.
AP Photo/LM Otero

Shelley Luther Announces Bid for Texas Senate

Simone Carter | August 25, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Shelley Luther could soon be trading her shears for a state Senate seat. Saturday, at a pro-law enforcement “Blue Lives Matter” rally, the Dallas hair salon owner announced that she would be running for District 30 in a special election.

In a video from the event, Luther spoke to supporters while standing on the steps of the Denton County Courthouse.

“You better bet I’m putting my hat in the ring,” she said to applause.

Luther will be running for Prosper state Sen. Pat Fallon’s seat, which The Texas Tribune reported he will vacate early next year. Candidates must file by Friday for the Sept. 29 special election, according to a proclamation by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Earlier this month, Fallon won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives during an atypical election. He’s favored to win that congressional seat since the district is overwhelmingly conservative.

Although Luther has never held office, political science experts believe she could still win. Earlier this year, she attracted media attention after she defied state and local mandates to close her business, Salon à la Mode.

Luther spent some time in jail as a result, but she also won the support of many of the state’s top Republican politicians along the way. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz dropped by her salon for a haircut and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick donated $7,000 to a GoFundMe to help pay for her legal costs.

Now, Luther is presenting herself as a tough-as-nails conservative candidate.

“If you want someone that doesn’t have to tell you they’ll fight, if you want someone that doesn’t have to tell you they’ll stand up and go to jail for you — I’ll do it again and again because I will fight to keep our Texas values,” Luther said during Saturday’s event.

In May, Luther gained increased national notoriety after appearing on daytime talk show The View. That same month, she joined rock musician Ted Nugent, himself a fervent backer of President Donald Trump, in a televised duet.

Working off that momentum, Luther has spoken at numerous events around Texas. She’s also thrown her support behind the state’s bar owners, some of whom are themselves resisting a state-mandated closure order.

To win her bid, Luther will have to beat seasoned politicians, including the frontrunner, state Rep. Drew Springer, who tweeted that he has Fallon’s endorsement. Denton Mayor Chris Watts may also be considering a run, according to The Texas Tribune.

 
Simone Carter, a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer, graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.