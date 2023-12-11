Anime Frontier Brought Creativity, Community and Cosplay to Fort Worth

click to enlarge This Black Butler cosplayer was the first person we photographed on Friday. Clearly, the bar was set high from the very start. Carly May Gravley

In hindsight, we feel like these Pokemon gym leaders may have been challenging us. Oh, well. Our Bulbasaur didn't have enough EP to take them on anyway.

Elaborate cosplays like this one require all elements to be custom-made, from the wig all the way down to the shoes.

This fan is cosplaying as Brook from the anime series One Piece. Props like this fish-shaped guitar aren't sold at your average costume store and require a little craftiness.

Manga and anime were far from the only fandoms represented at Anime Frontier. This Sleeping Beauty cosplayer made her dress both blue and pink with the help of a fabric that changes colors in the light.

For some people, milky white contact lenses that partially impair your vision are a step too far for a costume you have to walk around in all day. Not for this birthday girl.

The convention had complimentary sets that were perfect for cosplay photoshoots.

A lot of anime and manga series take place in a school setting, so this setup was a no-brainer.

Pray for mercy from Puss in Boots (and Megara from Disney's Hercules).

This cosplay of Heather Chandler from Heathers is so "very."

This Soul Eater cosplayer's scythe is intimidating no matter harmlessly fake it is.

Dressing up as Max Goof from A Goofy Movie is a surefire way to "Stand Out."

Most of the fans we met were given the prompt to pose "in character." We've never seem Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, but we fully believe Risotto Nero stands like this.

A fox tail has never looked more regal.

This cosplay is of Padme Amidala from Star Wars, specifically the scene where Anakin Skywalker tells her he hates sand.

It was nice of this fan to carry around a doll of her character for reference.

Dreamworks' Rise of the Guardians has a cult following among animation enthusiasts, and the character of Jack Frost has become a cosplay mainstay.

As the sun began to set, cosplayers flooded to the Fort Worth Convention's center towering windows to catch that golden hour light for pictures.

Dresses like the one worn by this Belle cosplayer would fit in better at the Met Gala than most of what actually makes it to the Met Gala.

This past weekend, thousands of Japanese pop culture enthusiasts from across the country came to Fort Worth to take part in the third annual Anime Frontier.Set in the Fort Worth Convention Center, this gathering gives fans a chance to meet artists and voice actors they admire and to experience Japanese media that’s not as accessible in the United States. One of the best-known attractions of conventions like Anime Frontier comes courtesy not of the organizers but of the attendees themselves: cosplay.Cosplay is the kind of thing where even if you don’t understand what a costume is referencing, it’s impossible to not notice the amount of artistry and attention to detail that goes into it. These fans put months of work into sewing and constructing their clothes, accessories, wigs and props by hand and were more than happy to show off their creations for our camera.