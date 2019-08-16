The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Aug. 16-18

Friday, August 16

Hip Hop and Happy Feet

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

Nasher Sculpture Center

Free

This weekend’s ’til Midnight at the Nasher event lets you enjoy an evening of hip-hop and spoken word poetry with performances by singers, rappers and poets like Paul Russell, Ruslan with a special appearance by hip-hop goddess Sam Lao, to be followed by a screening of Happy Feet. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the museum’s bar.

Free Yoga

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

CorePower Yoga (Victory Park)

Free

CorePower Yoga is celebrating the opening of its new Victory Park location with four free yoga classes this weekend. On Friday, get in touch with your spirits during a free C2 yoga class taught by Dustin Miller.

EXPAND Sallie Bowen is one of the people who have made us laugh for years at the Dallas Comedy House. In fact, we're still laughing. Jason Hensel

Freestyle Friday

10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16

Dallas Comedy House

$10

Celebrate the grand opening of Dallas Comedy House’s new Elm Street location with a night of improv comedy. Guests can enjoy food and drinks from the new full bar and kitchen, as they watch performances from improv troupes Scuba Pudding Jr., Encyclopedia Moronica and Ballast Point.



Saturday, August 17



Redneck Carnival

11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Truck Yard Dallas

Free

"Git" on down to the Truck Yard Dallas because they're fixin' to throw an afternoon of backyard carnival games. Enjoy watermelon kegs, cocktails and even a beer fountain. Plus, winners of the carnival games can go home with some top-notch country swag.

The Truck Yard Dallas is hosting a redneck carnival, so let your mullet fly under that red hat. Kathy Tran

All TogetHER Summer Soiree

Noon Saturday, Aug. 17

WET Deck at W Dallas

$20

Ladies, celebrate your curves and every inch of your body at the chicest pool scene in Dallas. Enjoy a sexy afternoon of cocktails, juices, cupcakes and swimming. Plus, good jams spun by DJ Luv Ssik and DJ Snacks. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The Geeky Cauldron: A Harry Potter Quiz

2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Vetted Well - Lake Highlands

$5

Whether you’re a Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Syltherin or a Gryffindor, you and your house can assemble and battle to the death Harry Potter style. No, not in Quidditch, but in a trivia competition hosted by the magical J.Warr. The winning house will receive a cash prize. To register and for instructions, click here.

Observer files

Punk Rock Karaoke

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Three Links

Free

Summer may be coming to an end, and although you may not be going back to high school, you’re never too old to revisit that teenage angst. At Three Links’ Punk Rock Karaoke night, you and your friends can choose from a list of over 70 songs and sing (read: scream) your heart out onstage.

Sunday, August 18

Bark in the Park

Noon Sunday, Aug. 18

Picture Park

$20

While Dallas has several Instagram photo-ops in the form of murals and pop-up museums for human beings, Picture Park will host a special event specifically designed for you and your fur baby to take pictures against a stylish backdrop. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Dallas Millennial Market

1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Four Corners Brewing Co.

Free

Let's keep angering Baby Boomers. Shop products created by millennial entrepreneurs, including clothes, jewelry, art, organic body products and more. The event also has free photo booths, arts and crafts and haircuts for kids.

Samma Lone setting the tempo for the dance floor Wanz Dover

Def Sundays

8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

Off the Record

Free

Every Sunday, DJ Samma Lone will be mixing out throwback jams, R&B, reggaeton and bounce. Enjoy hits from the '90s and 2000s, as well as cheap drinks from the bar. The event is free to attend, but only for guests 21 and older.