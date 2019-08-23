The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Aug. 23-25

Friday, August 23

Workout Dance Party on Good Morning Texas

8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23

WFAA Studios at Victory Park

Free

If you’re reading this right as it’s going live, you may still have a chance to be on Good Morning Texas. WFAA will be hosting LaBlast Fitness and Louis Van Amstel (Dancing with the Stars) will be teaching some of their fan-favorite dance moves, with the lessons to be broadcast on air. Unlike on Dancing with the Stars, these dance workouts won’t be paired, so the spotlight will be on you. The live taping is free to attend, however space is limited. Those interested can register here.

DFW Singles Night at The Rink

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Southern Skates Roller Rink

$10

Ready to roll back into the dating game? Slide into the rink and meet your next boo. Don’t like to skate? Spades, dominoes, and other card games and board games will also be available to play. Tickets can be purchased here.

This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of The Ivy. Catherine Downes

Five Year Anniversary of The Ivy Tavern

9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

The Ivy Tavern

Free

This weekend, The Ivy Tavern will celebrate five years in business. The anniversary celebration will kick off on Friday night, with DJ Jen Miller spinning out '80s jams. Attendees in their most fabulous '80s outfits can win prizes, which will be awarded at random.

Saturday, August 24

Let's Get Physical with Cowboys Fit

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Tostito’s Championship Plaza at The Star

Free

Kick off football season with a Dallas Cowboys-approved workout class. Attendees of Let’s Get Physical will receive lessons from Cowboys Fit Instructors, who will help them torch calories, build muscle and train like the Dallas Cowboys. Following the class, attendees will receive a post-workout smoothie and a premium gift, compliments of Lincoln. Registration information is available here.

Chris Redd Live at Addison Improv

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Addison Improv

$20

Catch Saturday Night Live actor Chris Redd performing a live set in Addison on Saturday. Redd is also known for his roles in films like Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping and A Futile Stupid Gesture. Tickets are available for purchase here.

DJ Wanz Dover will be spinning Tarantino soundtrack songs, so come dressed to kill...bill. Jason Janik

Once Upon a Time in City Tavern

9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

City Tavern

Free

Time to party Tarantino-style. Come dressed to the nines as your favorite character from any of Quentin Tarantino’s films for a chance to win money. DJ Wanz Dover will be spinning out Tarantino film tunes all night.

Saved by the '90s

9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Cowboys Red River

Free

Grab your squat and git on down to Cowboys Red River for a night of '90s country and dance music. There will be a costume contest, as well as Instagram giveaways throughout the night.

Downtown Dallas Scooter Takeover

10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

1720 Wood St. (downtown)

Free (Not including scooter fees, obvi)

See the beautiful, vibrant city of Dallas at night on a scooter tour throughout the city. There will be a pre-planned route, which will allow riders to see some of Dallas’ historical landmarks and iconic buildings. Attendees may bring their own scooters and there will also be scooters available to ride, fully charged.



Sunday, August 25

Community Discussion on Polarization

2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Allen Public Library

Free

In our current political climate, the population is more polarized than ever. Allen Councilwoman Lauren Doherty will host a group discussion regarding contemporary issues and will allow residents to vocalize their concerns regarding the future of DFW and Collin County.

Do you remember who sang "Sex and Candy," the one-hit wonder? Test your '90s music trivia knowledge this weekend. courtesy Steam Theory

'90s Music Trivia

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Steam Theory Brewing Company

$5 per person

Do you believe in life after love? Now, can you name the artist who sings it? Test your knowledge of all things '90s music at a special themed trivia game night at Steam Theory. Winners will receive a $100 prize. Registration information can be found here.