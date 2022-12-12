The Best Geek Conventions and Fan Festivals Coming to Dallas In 2023

Facts are facts: geeks rule the world now. While there was a time when you'd have been mocked for wearing a Superman shirt in public, pop culture fandom has steadily become mainstream. Right now, there’s so much superhero, fantasy and science fiction content that it's almost overwhelming.
Between all the new Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter projects out there, the geeks of the world have more than enough content to entertain their passions.
It’s good to be a nerd, and Dallas is a proud geek destination. Getting together for gatherings, conventions and celebration is one of the joys of belonging to a fandom, and North Texas offers many opportunities for geeks to reach out and connect with one another. Whether you’re attending a packed convention hall or an intimate comic book shop, you’re sure to find someone in Dallas who is just as passionate about whatever franchise you’re obsessed with.
The year 2023 promises to be a big one for internet fandoms. Star Wars fans have The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, The Acolyte, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew to look forward to. Marvel buffs have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Kraven, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Loki and Secret Invasion. DC obsessives have The Flash, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, Peacemaker and The Penguin. If you’re not watching at least one of these, what are you even doing?
Dallas will have a ton of fun events, celebrations, panels and comic cons next year. Here are the events we have on our radar.
The Vampire Diaries & The Originals Official Reunion Convention
Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29
Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center
We’re not judging anyone. You can make fun of The Vampire Diaries all you want, but it's perhaps the only vampire franchise that managed to take off following the Twilight craze. In addition to meeting fellow fans, you’ll get the chance to interact with stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley at The Vampire Diaries & The Originals Official Reunion Convention.
The Official Supernatural Convention
Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Plano Event Center
Did you know that Supernatural had 15 seasons? We’re giving credit to anyone who's seen every episode, because that’s pretty impressive. Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins will be visiting the Plano Event Center for three days of nonstop panels, events and live entertainment.
My Hero Convention: Texas Smash
Friday, Feb. 3 – Sunday, Feb. 5
Irving Convention Center
Dallas has an avid anime fan community, and while the My Hero Convention primarily celebrates the series My Hero Academia, it welcomes an even larger community of readers, artists and vendors. This is a family-friendly event, so if you want to introduce your children to My Hero Academia, this is the perfect opportunity.
All-Con
Thursday, March 16 – Sunday, March 19
Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center
As the name suggests, All-Con really welcomes all types of fandoms and events. Panels, shops, cosplay, trivia, performances and games are all part of this four-day celebration at one of Dallas’ most luxurious hotels.
Bruce Campbell Game Show and Evil Dead II Screening
Sunday, April 30
Texas Theatre
Are you ready to get groovy? Ash himself, Bruce Campbell, is visiting the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff for a fun day of panels and trivia. Of course, no event with Bruce would be complete without a special screening, so he’s sticking around for what will surely be a wild showing of the horror-comedy classic Evil Dead II. We’d argue it’s still the best of the trilogy.
Road to Gen Con
Saturday, May 13
Madness Comics & Games
Here’s the best Disney sorcerer's arena tournament in the area. You’ll have to register in advance for the 32-slot competition, which has six rounds of 50-minute games with 10-minute breaks in between.
Texas Frightmare Weekend
Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28
Irving Convention Center
There’s no better option for Texas horror fans than Frightmare Weekend. This is a must-attend event every year, but this year horror master John Carpenter will be there in person for autographs, panels and likely a screening of one of his classic films. He’s not alone, though. Alex Winter, the Raimi brothers, Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, Cerina Vincent, Dakota Beavers and Grant Kramer are also popping up for the spookiest event ahead of Halloween season.
Fan Expo Dallas
Friday, June 9 – Sunday, June 11
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
You’re not going to see a better lineup of guests than this year’s Fan Expo. Zachary Levi, Elijah Wood, Christina Ricci, Sean Astin, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Amell, Brandon Routh, John Cleese, Levar Burton and George Takei are just some of the beloved pop-culture icons making a trip to Dallas to meet fans.
DFW G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show
Saturday, June 24
Grapevine Convention Center
G.I. Joe fans are in luck, but the DFW Action Figure Show isn’t limited to just the classic toy line. Between Star Wars, Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Masters of the Universe, DC, Marvel and Transformers, this Grapevine event celebrates the hottest action figures of all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re shopping for your kids or looking to collect some of the pricier items, this is one you can't miss.
AnimeFest Convention
Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30
Sheraton Dallas Hotel
If North Texas anime fans are looking for a late-summer event after the My Hero Convention, Dallas’ AnimeFest is a good bet. After the online convention this year, fans will have a chance to attend the autograph sessions, cosplay contests and masquerade in person.
Dallas Fan Festival
Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22
Irving Convention Center
Horror, anime, comics, science fiction, fantasy and so much more are coming to Dallas for this delightful fall festival. It’s a packed weekend that will surely be announcing more events closer to the scheduled date, but prepare yourself for three days packed with celebrity appearances. Jenna Coleman, Matt Smith, Stephen Amell, Gates McFadden, John De Lancie, Katie Cassidy and Emily Swallow are joining an ever-growing list of celebrity guests. Just get there in time.