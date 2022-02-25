Support Us

The Dallas Skyline Lights Up to Support Ukraine After Russian Invasion

February 25, 2022 2:04PM

Dallas's skyline turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine after news broke that it was invaded by Russian forces on Thursday.
The Dallas skyline is known for its phallic shapes and for occasionally shining in matching lights to celebrate Halloween and other holidays or for special occasions such as a Rolling Stones concert. It hardly gets political.

But when news broke that Russian forces had invaded Ukraine on Thursday, Dallas’ skyline lit up in solidarity by shining blue and yellow lights, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The participating buildings include Dallas’ OMNI Hotel, the Reunion Tower and the Bank of America Plaza, which often coordinate and choreograph their light displays for a common message.

The Russian-Ukraine conflict began in 2014. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "There will be no war." The next day, he declared a state of emergency. NATO has called on Russia to withdraw and Sen. Ted Cruz has blamed the invasion on President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa during an interview in Florida: “What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."

By Friday, Russian forces were closing in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. In response to the invasion, Biden's administration has imposed sanctions on Russia.

 
