The Dallas Skyline Lights Up to Support Ukraine After Russian Invasion

But when news broke that Russian forces had invaded Ukraine on Thursday, Dallas’ skyline lit up in solidarity by shining blue and yellow lights, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The participating buildings include Dallas’ OMNI Hotel, the Reunion Tower and the Bank of America Plaza, which often coordinate and choreograph their light displays for a common message.
The Russian-Ukraine conflict began in 2014. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "There will be no war." The next day, he declared a state of emergency. NATO has called on Russia to withdraw and Sen. Ted Cruz has blamed the invasion on President Joe Biden.
On Thursday, Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa during an interview in Florida: “What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."
By Friday, Russian forces were closing in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. In response to the invasion, Biden's administration has imposed sanctions on Russia.
Dallas is showing its support for Ukraine. The downtown skyline was lit up Thursday night with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.— WFAA (@wfaa) February 25, 2022
See how more North Texans are showing their support here: https://t.co/mtolGCjaE7 pic.twitter.com/VwPsf5ZDGY