The Texas Rangers Now Have Their Own Funko Pop Dolls

Every year when two pro sports teams are headed to a league championship, the merchandising mill starts rolling out items before there's even a winner. You've got to be quick on the draw in a world with Amazon same-day delivery and eBay resellers.
That means every time there's a Super Bowl, an NBA Finals or a World Series, there's a whole mountain of merchandise celebrating the championship with merch dedicated to the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Heat or (and not to rub it in) Arizona Diamondbacks. This urgent need for items like clothing, hats and outdated bobbleheads usually finds fruition in the assembly lines of third-world nations.
Now that the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history, the merchandise machine has started rolling out the goods to celebrate the team's historic win. One of the quickest and most popular brands to respond to this momentous milestone is the Funko Pop! collectible doll line. There's a Funko doll for just about everything that someone loves out there: movies, TV shows, pop stars, video games and sports.
So it shouldn't be a surprise that Funko has released a new line of Pop! dolls celebrating the Texas Rangers' World Series win. The new line is a set of five dolls recreating the looks of key Rangers' players: outfielder Adolis Garcia, second baseman Marcus Semien, catcher Jonah Heim, pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Corey Seager.
The new Funko set comes with all five players' dolls in a commemorative World Series box — in case you're the kind of person who buys toys and never takes them out of the original packaging. They are available exclusively for pre-order on the Fanatics online sports collectible shop and will cost you $99.99.
The Funko Pop! figures are one of the most sought-after collectible lines in all of pop fandom. The dolls are cartoonish recreations of real and fictional characters captured in plastic caricatures. They all have big, wide, rectangular heads with two big, black dots for eyes and tiny bodies displaying their signature look in singular poses.
The description is worth mentioning because the Max Scherzer doll has bucked the Funko Pop! trend of having two black eyes. Instead, Schrezer's doll has one light blue eye and one traditional black eye to honor the blue and brown eyes that helped him win three Cy Young awards and his second World Series ring.
The Texas Rangers are far from the first Dallas pro sports franchise to get the Funko Pop! treatment. Dallas Mavericks fans can buy one of three different Pop! trading cards and doll combos of Luka Dončić. There are also several Funko Pop! dolls with the likeness of current and former Dallas Cowboys players Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith and Deion Sanders, and even one for legendary coach Tom Landry.
Of course, that also means that somewhere out there is a series of Arizona Diamondbacks World Series champion Funko Pop! dolls that will never see the light of an online store. If Arizona hadn't let Texas win the World Series in five games, we'd be talking about a line of dolls bearing the likeness of players like Seby Zavala, Gabriel Moreno and Corbin Carroll. Right now, those dolls are headed to the donation bins of the world.