4
Race in a Real-Life Mario Kart Race for a Spot in the Mushroom Rally Championship
courtesy Mushroom Rally via Instagram

Race in a Real-Life Mario Kart Race for a Spot in the Mushroom Rally Championship

Danny Gallagher | January 30, 2019 | 4:00am
You've played "Mario Kart" all your life — from the day you could learn how to use your reflexive responses to dodge green turtle shells.

This is your moment to actually use those skills to acquire money, and this time, you'll need more than your thumbs to win.

The Mushroom Rally go-kart league will host a qualifying tournament somewhere in Dallas on Sunday, April 21. The winner of the race will earn a spot to race in Las Vegas for the Mushroom Rally global champion title against racers from 15 other cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati and Liverpool and Manchester, England.

Each race will pick a roster of racers from the list of people who purchased tickets for the event. The racers will battle it out on custom-built go-karts in appropriately themed costumes provided by the organizers of the event. So no need to take your Yoshi suit to the cleaners. 

Just like its inspiration, the racers will collect stars from a series of races and the top three highest star earners will get to battle for the championship in Las Vegas later this year.

The race will be at an undisclosed location in the city, except that it won't be a street race. The track will be indoors or outdoors and located somewhere "approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Dallas," according to the ticket page.

The race for the championship in Las Vegas is for adults only, but the event will also have a junior racing event. Adults must be taller than 4 feet, 10 inches and weigh no more than 300 pounds to participate. The event will run races starting at 9 a.m. in two-hour runs for participants who purchased tickets for these specific time blocks, and ticket sales will be "extremely limited," according to the website. 

 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

