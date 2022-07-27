The Best Things to Do in Dallas, July 27–Aug. 3

Wednesday, July 27Andrew Youngblood & Friends at the Addison Improv
One of Texas' funniest comedians wants to introduce you to a bunch of really funny people in this special showcase at the Addison Improv. Comedian Andrew Youngblood cut his teeth in Houston during the comedy revival boom of the 2010s, opening for comedians such as Mark Normand, Ron Funches and Doug Benson. Now he'll introduce you to more great local comedy talent with performances by Shayan Jahani, Ralph Barbosa, Katy Evans, Angelia Walker, Jessi Saldaña and Jamie Rowman. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) on Wednesday, July 27, at the Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road in Addison. Tickets are $5 per person for tables of 2–6 people. They can be purchased online at Ticketweb.
Thursday, July 28Fast Times at Ridgemont High 40th Anniversary at the Texas Theatre
When some people think of high school, they recall horrid memories of hormonal changes, public embarrassments, battles with authority and a general feeling of angst. Director Amy Heckerling, who went on to direct Clueless, and writer Cameron Crowe, who later directed hits such as Vanilla Sky and Almost Famous, captured the true spirit of teenhood in the 1980s with their comedy classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Now you can see it on the big screen in honor of the 40th anniversary of the film that launched the careers of stars Sean Penn, Judge Reinhold and Nicolas Cage at 7:15 pm on Thursday, July 28, at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Oak Cliff. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10.50 for theater members and students, seniors and military personnel with a valid ID. They can be purchased online at TheTexasTheatre.com.
AnimeFest & GameFest 2022 at Sheraton Dallas Hotel
Friday, July 29
You may not know this, but Dallas is a huge hub for anime and video games. Some of the world's most famous animes, such as One Piece and DragonBall Z, are dubbed and produced right in our own backyard. The video game industry launched in Dallas because of studios such as iD Software and 3D Realms creating games DOOM and Duke Nukem 3D. Now there's a way to celebrate both of these pursuits in one place. The annual Anime Fest and GameFest starts on Friday, July 29, and runs through Monday. Aug. 1, at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, 400 Olive St. Guests can dress up as their favorite characters and compete in costume contests, get autographs from their favorite actors and artists, test out the newest video and board games and sing their hearts out at Late Night Karaoke. Admission is $80 for attendees 13 and older, for both fests. One-day passes are available for $40 on Friday, $50 on Saturday and Sunday and $30 on Monday. Children age 7 and younger can get in for just $2 with an adult. Tickets can be purchased at the venue or online at AnimeFest.org.
Jurassic Quest at Fair Park
Have you ever wanted to come face to face with a dinosaur and be able to walk away from the encounter with your face still attached to your body? The closest you can get is the traveling dinosaur show Jurassic Quest, where you'll be able to see life-size animatronic dinosaurs such as the 50-foot megalodon and the Tyrannosaurus rex. You'll also be able to ride a dinosaur, dig for fossils like a real paleontologist, walk with human-operated dinosaur figures and pet a baby dino. Jurassic Quest will be at Centennial Hall in Fair Park at 1001 Washington St., 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.– 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $36 for unlimited admission to all attractions for kids, $22 for kid and adult standard admission and $19 for seniors, and can be purchased online at JurassicQuest.com. There will be a limited number of tickets depending on admission times.
Saturday, July 30Pour Minds Podcast at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall
Drea and Lex's popular, uncensored podcast Pour Minds leaves everything up for discussion in their lives: relationships, sex, music, the news. If you don't believe what you hear them say when you listen through your earbuds, imagine what you'll see AND hear when you watch a live recording of the show at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30; tickets are $59.50 for floor seats and $89.50 for balcony seats. You can reserve your seats online at LiveNation.
UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center
Mixed martial arts makes boxing look like a round of mini-golf. One of the biggest rematches in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship will take place at the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., on Saturday, July 30. Fighters Julianna Peña and champion Amanda Nunes will step into the octagon for the first time since UFC 269 in Las Vegas to duke it out for the women's bantamweight title. Other fights on the card will include the flyweight interim title bout between No. 1-ranked Brandon Moreno and No. 2-ranked Kai Kara France, a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich, and much more. The fists will start flying at 5 p.m. Tickets are $106–$147 per person and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Sunday, July 31Dude Perfect at the American Airlines Center
The DFW-born-and-bred trick shot artists are on the road for their latest That's Happy Summer Tour, and they're headed back to their hometown. The Dude Perfect guys will challenge each other to perform some amazing trick shots and insane competitions for bragging rights and the chance to bask in a live audience's love. Catch them live at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Tickets are $58–$746 and can be purchased online at TixForLow.com.
Kids Camp: Superman at the Alamo Drafthouse Denton
Monday, Aug. 1
There was a time when every movie released in a theater wasn't based on a comic book. In fact, you could count the number of comic book movies on one hand back in the late '70s. The one that kicked off this Hollywood trend was director Richard Donner's stunning adaptation of the DC Comics legend Superman, starring Christopher Reeve. Now you can see it again with your kids during the Alamo Drafthouse Denton's Kids Camp series, a summer movie program of classic films at an affordable price. It all starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Denton theater, located at 3220 Town Central Trail. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online through the theater's website.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
The Junior Players Presents As You Like It at the Samuell-Grand Park Amphitheatre
The Dallas young theater program The Junior Players isn't just kiddie theater. They tackle tough plays in bold new ways that don't shy from difficult or uncomfortable subjects, no matter the genre. The theater group's latest production of William Shakespeare's As You Like It puts a dystopian twist on the classic tale in which two cousins attempt to escape from the iron fist of an oppressive regime bent on controlling womankind for the "good" of humanity. Sound familiar? The Junior Players' latest production premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and runs until Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Samuell-Grand Park Amphitheatre, 6200 E. Grand Ave. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors with a valid ID and can be purchased at the box office or online at JuniorPlayers.org.