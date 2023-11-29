8 Offbeat Places to Buy Vinyl Records in Dallas

Now that even big-box retailers want in on record store mania, local businesses are leaning into unique angles to stand out. Whether they’re designated record stores with a twist or niche businesses that include vinyl records in their inventory, here are some North Texas stores that make buying new vinyl a unique experience.
The Spin Coffee and Vinyl
17290 Preston Road, Suite 106
We recently gave this hybrid coffee and record shop an in-depth review in our food section, but it deserves a mention on this list as well. Although it has a small selection compared to more conventional record stores, it’s the kind of place where you could spend countless hours, thanks to its community-centered vibe. We can’t think of a cozier combo than browsing used records, sipping a warm cup of coffee and chatting with the (superbly friendly) owner and fellow customers about music.
The Wild Detectives
314 W. Eighth St.
The Wild Detectives is the Bishop Arts District’s one-stop shop for all things indie and curated, with cocktails, coffee, books and records all available. The store's record selection highlights local artists of all genres as well as a diverse array of international artists. In 2022, we named this our Best Place to Get Drunk and Buy Books, but we wouldn’t blame you if you stumbled out with some vinyl as well.
Off the Record Craft Beer & Vinyl
2716 Elm St.
Can you imagine anything more hipster-cool than a record store that serves beer? We can’t, and we’re honestly a little afraid to. This is the perfect record store for someone who struggles with too much restraint. After a couple beers, it will be much easier to justify splurging on a couple more albums. You will have the liquid audacity to convince yourself that this is the last chance you’ll have in your life to buy Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. You might get a hangover out of the experience, but what you won't get is buyer's remorse.
Black Cat Records 'n' Comics
971 Botham Jean Blvd.
In addition to a wide selection of comics ranging from mainstream publishers like Marvel to underground titles and manga, Black Cat also offers a broad selection of records. Its website reveals a deep catalog of more obscure genres, with novelty, rockabilly, Japanese pop and film scores. If there’s another place in Dallas where you can purchase a Howard the Duck comic and an Ennio Morricone record in one trip, we’ve certainly never heard of it.
Doc’s Records & Vintage
2628 Weisenberger St., Fort Worth
Doc's is a Fort Worth mainstay that stands out from other record stores by splitting the space between music and vintage knick knacks. This is the perfect place to find authentic mid-century clothes, furniture, toys and cameras before sliding on over to the record section to put together a soundtrack to match. Many record stores cash in on nostalgic charm, but Doc’s takes it all the way.
Horror Freak
1424 Brown Trail, Bedford
This actual little shop of horrors in Bedford is known for its wide variety of creepy collectibles. This includes movies, toys, local art, taxidermy and, yes, vinyl records. While this is obviously not the place to find more conventionally popular music, Horror Freak is a must-visit if you’re looking for obscure horror soundtracks to add to your collection.
Recharge Electronics
5957 Alpha Road
An electronics and phone repair store with a vinyl records section may seem like an odd choice, but it might just be brilliant. If you’re at Recharge to get your phone repaired, your hands will be fidgeting for something to flip through and look at in lieu of social media apps. By the time the repairs are done, you’ll likely have a couple other items to add to the ticket.
10x10
2625 Old Denton Road, No. 414, Carrollton
This gift shop specializes in anime and K-pop memorabilia and carries vinyl releases of K-pop albums from popular artists like NewJeans and BLACKPINK. Again, 10x10's selection caters to a specific niche, but it’s safe to assume that what it does offer is exactly what its average customer is looking for.