Above & Beyond Is Celebrating 25 Years of Anjunabeats With a Special Dallas Show

What happens musically when Above & Beyond take the stage at the Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 20, is by design, a fluid situation. Formed in 2000, the trance trio with Englishmen Jono Grant and Tony McGuinness and lone Finn Paavo Siljamäki are adamant about change.
“We look back at the last show we played [in Dallas] and make a point to do something different for the fans because we like to switch up the moments and experiences,” Jono Grant tells us. “We play music that’s important to us at the moment, obviously, we’re in a new album cycle now, so the album [Bigger Than All of Us] will be front and center.”
We connect on a transatlantic “AnjunaZoom call” with McGuinness and Grant, 66% of the Above & Beyond trance trio and Anjunabeats record label owners. McGuinness is fresh off the set of Breakfast Television, a Toronto-based Canadian version of Good Morning America and Grant is checking in from the Above & Beyond studio just a short stroll south of the River Thames in London.
In fact, Grant is in the studio remixing the new Bigger Than All of Us album, which dropped in July and is their first album in seven years. The album is always being edited for the road, which is how they’re able to zig and zag sonically from show to show. An Above & Beyond set can vary from uplifting to hard, from melodic to raucous and emotional, too, but per Grant, the primary goal is “different from last time.”
The group is known for their annual Group Therapy shows where they unleash the top bangers from the Above & Beyond catalog and uplift Anjunabeats label mates such as Andrew Bayer, Mat Zo and Estiva. It’s like a fireworks show grand finale for Above & Beyond and the special artists on their label and in the most recent Group Therapy show Grant wore a t-shirt that read, “I Do the Tricks.”
The Bigger Than All Of Us Tour debuted at Coachella back in April and each stop on the North American tour is handpicked. It’s a traveling circus-like show where the 60’ X 48’ stage, sound, and lights travel in three semi-truck-hauled trailers and are built and broken down by a 20-person crew. The Fair Park stop is one of 13 outdoor amphitheater shows across America and Canada which includes another 10 intimate club shows. Saturday night’s show also has Qrion, Spencer Brown, and Rezident on the lineup, who will arrive with their own tricks too.
We asked McGuinness, what is bigger than all of us?
“We’re trying to communicate a sense of community and it’s the community that is bigger than all of us,” McGuinness tells the Observer.
It’s easy for McGuinness to say, but based on how their fans behave and gather, it’s working. It’s not uncommon to see an Anjunabeats sticker on a car while sitting in traffic on North Central Expressway and when a current or former Anjunabeats artist comes to It’ll Do or Silo Dallas – there are several Anjuna shirts and hoodies on the dance floor. It’s hard to tell if the crowd is more interested in the artist or the Anjunabeats connection which indicates that the Anjuna following is bigger than Grant, McGuinness and Siljamäki.
Siljamäki wasn’t on the Zoom call, but his inspiring and thought-provoking words are ever-present with the community at gigs and will be part of the show in Dallas.
“It’s our 25th anniversary, we love looking back and forwards, and sometimes thinking deep too”
“Those trees that surround you, that grass underneath your feet, the music and us all, we are connected”
“The future really is in your hands”
“Sometimes inspiration comes from the darkest moments in life”
“If you love someone tell them”
Without context, Siljamäki’s messages may seem like something from the legendary Saturday Night Live bit “Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey,” but in the moment at the right time in the set, it works and resonates with the audience. But this is perhaps Above & Beyond’s greatest trick, which is to cover the gamut of emotions with many peaks and valleys in a show. It’s their aim to spur energy, joy and introspection in a single sitting, and it will happen Saturday night.
The set will likely include a tip of the cap to new wave godfathers Depeche Mode and/or New Order, some fresh remixes from the new album, a few fan favorites from older albums and other surprises. The set might have an overall dark, bright, or mix of both feel, but for certain, it will sound different than the last set they played in Dallas.
Find more shows on our Dallas concerts calendar.
Above & Beyond will perform on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 1st Ave. Tickets are available starting at $56.50 on Ticketmaster.com.