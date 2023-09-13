This Year's State Fair Lineup Includes CeeLo Green, Lil John and Bowling For Soup

If you're walking in an easterly direction down the Fairway and the scent of some deep-fried, beer-battered, cheese-covered something or other assaults your nostrils, stop immediately. Then pull out your compass (yes, your phone has one) and turn your entire body 180 degrees and start walking in the opposite direction until you hit Lone Star Boulevard. Then turn to the north and walk straight ahead until you see the giant Chevrolet Main Stage. The same goes for any stage at the fair.
The chances are good that a singer or band will be playing something amazing and you'll be so enthralled by the performance that you'll forget your unholy urges to eat something that will eventually kill you.
Grammy-winning singer, rapper and The Voice judge CeeLo Green will perform on Saturday. Sept. 30, and even though the fair is usually a family event, we're kind of hoping he does a certain song with a certain four-letter word.
Two of the other big names scheduled to take the main stage at the fair include the rapper Lil Jon, who performs on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the deep-fried Southern rock group 38 Special, scheduled to perform on Sunday, Oct. 8. Both of these are expected to draw a crowd so don't bring any food or beverage that you're definitely gonna spill if you wanna get close to the stage.
You can't have a fair in Texas without country music. Lonestar will kick off the fair concert series on Friday, Sept. 29. The Nashville country quartet features singer Drew Womack, who started his music career in the late 1980s in Waco with Sons of the Desert. The Houston country rock duo The Powell Brothers will perform on Thursday, Oct. 12. Country singers Dallas Burrow and Jake Worthington will perform back-to-back shows on Thursday, Oct. 19. Former Houndmouth alt-country singer Katie Toupin will perform two shows on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Former 1100 Springs frontman Matt Hillyer performs on Friday, Oct. 6, a must-see performance for the week. Hillyer's latest solo album, Glorietta, published by State Fair Records, takes the singer's sounds in some bold new directions with tracks like the jazzy "Diablo Motel" and more pop protest rock sounds like "Ordinary Man."
Then there are the outliers on the concert schedule who are harder to pigeonhole. This category starts on Friday, Oct. 6, with a cover group called Hairball, who seem to have a "throw it all up in the air and make everything stick" kind of attitude when it comes to stage presence, attire and song selection. The band's website describes it as "a two-plus hour, mind-blowing and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world" including names like KISS, Queen and Journey. We're intrigued.
The very next day (and hear us out) will feature a live performance by the rock mariachi group OutLaw Mariachi. It may sound like someone created a group with one of those random internet generators, but this is a must-see show. The Los Angeles group performs traditional mariachi covers of rock staples like Pink Floyd and the Beastie Boys, but the dedication and seriousness they bring to the sound makes you forget that they're covers. It's like the ultimate party rock show if the band took their practice time very seriously. Here are all the concerts at this year's State Fair of Texas:
Friday, Sept. 29Lonestar
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Angel White
1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
John Pedigo & Chad Stockslager
2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Max Stalling
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Tomea
Saturday, Sept. 30
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Shelley Carrol
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
CeeLo Green
4 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Chrisette Michele
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Mariachi Rosas Divinas
Sunday, Oct. 1
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Ceci Ceci
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
La Zenda Nortena
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Monday, Oct. 2
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
John Pedigo
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The UNT Four O'Clock Lab Band
5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Club Wood
Tuesday, Oct. 3
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Igimèjí
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Bowling for Soup
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Wednesday, Oct. 4
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Davey
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
South Texas Homies
5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
DJ Mark Ridlen
Thursday, Oct. 5
1 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Charming Gardeners
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Brave Combo
3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Sabor Puro
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Clayton Mullet
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Pearl Earl
Friday, Oct. 6
1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Katrina Cain
2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Matt Hillyer
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Courtney Patton
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Hairball
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Saturday, Oct. 7Spinster Records
9:45 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
DJ Mark Ridlen
9:45 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Squeezebox Bandits Duo
6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The Clinton Years
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Lil Jon
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Sunday, Oct. 8State Fair Records All-Star Band
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Ken Ebo Quintet
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Experience Selena
4 and 6 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
38 Special
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Monday, Oct. 9
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
John Pedigo
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The Little Mermen
3 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Matt Koziol
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Corina Grove
Tuesday, Oct. 10
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Lorena Leigh
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Katie Toupin
5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Matt Tedder
Wednesday, Oct. 11
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Armond Vance
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
OutLaw Mariachi
5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
The Rosemont Kings
Thursday, Oct. 12
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
La Bell
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The Powell Brothers
5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
John Pedigo's Magic Pilsner
Friday, Oct. 13
1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Garrett Owen
2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The O's
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
X Ambassadors
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Torrez Music Group Day
Saturday, Oct. 14
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Vanita Leo
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Rathmore
2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Craig Morgan
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
El Combo Oscuro
Sunday, Oct. 15
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Ken Ebo Quintet
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Braxton Keith
2 and 4 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
J.R. Carroll
6 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Shane Smith & The Saints
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
State Fair Records Day
Monday, Oct. 16
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
John Pedigo
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Sazerac Jazz Band
4, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Holly Beth
4 and 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Penny & Dime
Tuesday, Oct. 17
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Graycie York
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Jade Nickol
Wednesday, Oct. 18
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Wesley Geiger
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The 40 Acre Mule
4, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Baba Yaga Orkestar
Thursday, Oct. 19
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Min
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Dallas Burrow
4 and 5:45 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Jake Worthington
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Ginny Mac
Friday, Oct. 20
1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Keegan McInroe
2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Forever Motown
5:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Rosie Flores
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Deep Fried Comedy
8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
The War & Treaty
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Isaac Hoskins
Saturday, Oct. 21
1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Dave Washburn Quartet
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Charlotte Sands
2 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
4 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Jesse Daniel
7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
We The Kings
8:30 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage
Unfaded Brass Band
Sunday, Oct. 22
1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Bud Light Stage
Saborcito Puro
2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Yuengling Flight Stage
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
3 p.m.
Chevrolet Main Stage