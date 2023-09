This Year's State Fair Lineup Includes CeeLo Green, Lil John and Bowling For Soup

Lil Jon hosted a Super Bowl party in Dallas in 2011 when the big game came to AT&T Stadium. Nick Rallo

click to enlarge State Fair Records recording artist Matt Hillyer will perform on the Chevrolet Main Stage on Friday, Oct. 6. Shane Kislack

Friday, Sept. 29



Saturday, Sept. 30



Sunday, Oct. 1



Monday, Oct. 2



Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 4



Thursday, Oct. 5



Friday, Oct. 6

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sunday, Oct. 8



Monday, Oct. 9



Tuesday, Oct. 10



Wednesday, Oct. 11



Thursday, Oct. 12



Friday, Oct. 13





Saturday, Oct. 14



Sunday, Oct. 15



Monday, Oct. 16



Tuesday, Oct. 17





Wednesday, Oct. 18



Thursday, Oct. 19



Friday, Oct. 20



Saturday, Oct. 21



Sunday, Oct. 22

Another edition of the Texas State Fair is slowly creeping up on us, and if you're the kind of person who fears it because you can't resist the alluring urge of the decadent fair food, we've got an alternative.If you're walking in an easterly direction down the Fairway and the scent of some deep-fried, beer-battered, cheese-covered something or other assaults your nostrils, stop immediately. Then pull out your compass (yes, your phone has one) and turn your entire body 180 degrees and start walking in the opposite direction until you hit Lone Star Boulevard. Then turn to the north and walk straight ahead until you see the giant Chevrolet Main Stage. The same goes for any stage at the fair.The chances are good that a singer or band will be playing something amazing and you'll be so enthralled by the performance that you'll forget your unholy urges to eat something that will eventually kill you.The State Fair of Texas' lineup for concerts on the main stage, between the Go Texas Pavilion and the Centennial Building, has scored some pretty impressive names this year that you can attend simply by purchasing a ticket to the fair. Here are some of the more notable names we found on the official listing.Grammy-winning singer, rapper andjudge CeeLo Green will perform on Saturday. Sept. 30, and even though the fair is usually a family event, we're kind of hoping he does a certain song with a certain four-letter word.Two of the other big names scheduled to take the main stage at the fair include the rapper Lil Jon, who performs on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the deep-fried Southern rock group 38 Special, scheduled to perform on Sunday, Oct. 8. Both of these are expected to draw a crowd so don't bring any food or beverage that you're definitely gonna spill if you wanna get close to the stage.You can't have a fair in Texas without country music. Lonestar will kick off the fair concert series on Friday, Sept. 29. The Nashville country quartet features singer Drew Womack, who started his music career in the late 1980s in Waco with Sons of the Desert. The Houston country rock duo The Powell Brothers will perform on Thursday, Oct. 12. Country singers Dallas Burrow and Jake Worthington will perform back-to-back shows on Thursday, Oct. 19. Former Houndmouth alt-country singer Katie Toupin will perform two shows on Tuesday, Oct. 10.Former 1100 Springs frontman Matt Hillyer performs on Friday, Oct. 6, a must-see performance for the week. Hillyer's latest solo album, Glorietta , published by State Fair Records, takes the singer's sounds in some bold new directions with tracks like the jazzy "Diablo Motel" and more pop protest rock sounds like "Ordinary Man."Some other notable names from the Dallas music scene scheduled to play at the fair include rock group The 40 Acre Mule, with three shows on the main stage on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The Yuengling Flight Stage will present performances by local jazz favorite Shelley Carrol on Sunday, Sept. 30, the always entertaining Brave Combo on Thursday, Oct. 5, and the Denton psychedelic rock outfit Pearl Earl on Friday, Oct. 6.Then there are the outliers on the concert schedule who are harder to pigeonhole. This category starts on Friday, Oct. 6, with a cover group called Hairball, who seem to have a "throw it all up in the air and make everything stick" kind of attitude when it comes to stage presence, attire and song selection. The band's website describes it as "a two-plus hour, mind-blowing and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world" including names like KISS, Queen and Journey. We're intrigued.The very next day (and hear us out) will feature a live performance by the rock mariachi group OutLaw Mariachi. It may sound like someone created a group with one of those random internet generators, but this is a must-see show. The Los Angeles group performs traditional mariachi covers of rock staples like Pink Floyd and the Beastie Boys, but the dedication and seriousness they bring to the sound makes you forget that they're covers. It's like the ultimate party rock show if the band took their practice time very seriously.8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3 and 5 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4 and 6 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage4 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageCory Cross and the Burden1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage5:30 and 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main StageLinny Nance & Network1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage5:30 and 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3 and 5 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4 and 6 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage9:45 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage9:45 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m.Bud Light Stage6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage4 and 6 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage3 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage5:45 and 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage5:45 and 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage5:45 and 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3 and 5 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4 and 6 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage2, 4 and 6 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage2 and 4 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage6 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage4, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage4 and 5:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage4, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage4 and 5:45 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3 and 5 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4 and 6 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage5:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3 and 5 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage2 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage4 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage8:30 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m.Bud Light Stage2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.Yuengling Flight Stage3 p.m.Chevrolet Main Stage