Post Malone, Maren Morris, Jimmie Vaughan and Other North Texans Receive Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are finally here, but before we dive into that, a mea culpa is in order.
When we documented some possibilities yesterday, we predicted that Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and The Highwomens’ self-titled album would make the cut for some nominations. The prediction seemed sound at the time since Posty, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile have been Grammy favorites for a few years now, and they’ve all released quite a few headline-worthy singles leading up to the respective releases.
But as it turns out, both albums, released on Sept. 6, missed the eligibility period … by six days. On paper, the 11-month window ranges from Oct. 1, 2018 – Aug. 31, 2019, so while it would be an NFL referee-type move to point out that the albums weren’t eligible, it would nonetheless be factual.
However, the Recording Academy did us a huge solid in proving to us that those requirements are completely arbitrary and can be discarded at will.
“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo — released on Sept. 19, 2017 — received nominations in the categories of Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance this year. Not that the formidable Lizzo doesn’t deserve the accolades, but that particular song missed the eligibility period by one year, 12 days. Sure, the Recording Academy could have easily nominated other great and eligible Lizzo tracks such as “Juice” or “Tempo” (I mean, the latter features Missy Elliott; it’s just begging to be nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance), but with their apparent malleability, they could have just as well nominated Olivia Newton-John’s “Deeper Than the Night.”
So by that rubric, technically every prediction we made yesterday was fair game, but in the interest of integrity (note to the Recording Academy: that word means “the act of being morally upright and honest”), we still own up to the slight miscalculation.
It still would have been cool to see it materialize, but even though it didn’t, some other North Texas-affiliated names got nods.
Post Malone
Record of the Year – “Sunflower” (feat. Swae Lee)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – “Sunflower” (feat. Swae Lee)
Jonas Brothers
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – “Sucker”
Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance – “Common” (feat. Brandi Carlile)
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song – “It All Comes Out in the Wash”
Best Country Album – Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel
Kirk Franklin
Best Gospel Performance/Song – “Love Theory”
Best Gospel Album – Long Live Love
Delbert McClinton
Best Traditional Blues Album – Tall, Dark and Handsome
Jimmie Vaughan
Best Traditional Blues Album – Baby, Please Come Home
Sugaray Rayford
Best Contemporary Blues Album – Somebody Save Me
Jazzmeia Horn
Best Jazz Vocal Album – Love & Liberation
La Energia Norteña
Best Regional Mexican Album – Poco a Poco
Liz Rose (songwriter)
Best Country Song – Miranda Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash”
Jeff Hyde (songwriter and backing band member)
Best Country Song – Eric Church’s “Some of It”
Best Country Album – Eric Church’s Desperate Man
Kal Banx (producer)
Best Rap Album – Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III
Cardo (producer)
Best Rap Album – Meek Mill’s Championships
Best Rap Album – 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was
J. White Did It (producer)
Best Rap Album – 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was
John Congleton (producer)
Album of the Year – Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! (credited engineer)
