9 Events Ahead of Selena Day to Celebrate the Queen of Tejano Music

Twenty-seven years after her death, Selena Quintanilla remains a household name. Quintanilla’s legacy has withstood the passing of time thanks to die-hard fans who continue to kneel for the queen of Tejano. Each year, fans gather to commemorate Selena from the anniversary of her death on March 31 to the nationally recognized Selena Day on April 16.



This year, Selena season is kicking off on March 25 with a three-day festival followed by tribute performances and showings of J.Lo's career-launching portrayal of Selena's life. Local Selena devotees will get the opportunity to do “anything for Selenasss,” including cosplaying and getting a tattoo of the singer. Selena fanatics, clear your calendars for these events.



214 Selena Market

2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Four Corners Brewing Company, 1311 S. Ervay Blvd., free

Join K104 and CW33's J Kruz and event curator Kinda Strange at Four Corners Brewing Co. for day two of 214 Selena. Selena’s legacy will be celebrated in every way possible at the family-friendly event. Get your bustier and red lipstick ready for a Selena cosplay contest, Lotería, karaoke, cumbia dance classes and a painting class by Eva Azul. Cover band Mi Diva Loca, Faded Dee Jays, DJs Eternos, Alaska, Noe G, Teezy Does It and Selena’s nephew Principe Q will be providing the sounds. A vendor market will include local businesses Malcriadas Collective, Rem Jewelry, Fresa Thrift, Para Ti Jewelry and others. Dallas Lowriders will be on site for a lowrider show. An assortment of Selena-themed tattoos by Sasha Ignarski from Salvation Tattoo will be available for devotees.



214 Selena After Party

10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., free before 11 p.m. $10 general admission afterwards

Selena fandom takes over Deep Ellum with the 214 Selena 21-and-older after party. Fine-tune your washer machine dance to cumbias and Selena’s Billboard chart-topping hits with Faded Dee Jays, DJs Eternos, Alaska, Teezy Does it and Principe Q.



Selena Tattoos at Time Flies Tattoo

12 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Time Flies Tattoo, 326 E. Jefferson Blvd. Suite 326

Selena lovers can help christen the soft opening of tattoo artists Hector Carmolinga and Sunny Lovan’s Time Flies Tattoo. Oak Cliff’s newest tattoo shop will open its doors to the public with 12 Selena-themed tattoos including the “Selena Forever” album cover photo complete with the number 214 embedded in her hair. Tattoos will be cash-only and range from $60-$80. Limited edition Time Flies Tattoo T-shirts featuring Selena's Astrodome performance and a lowrider will be available only at the soft opening.



214 Selena Sunday

1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Top Ten Records, 338 W. Jefferson Blvd., Free

214 Selena wraps up with a recap of all the highlights at Top Ten Records. The lowriders will be back on display along with art and vendors for a community affair celebrating the superstar. Dress up like Selena for a lookalike contest and pose in front of Jeremy Biggers' Selena mural outside the record store. After the event, stay and enjoy the community as the lowriders take over streets for cruising.



En Vivo: Selena Forever

7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Arlington Backyard, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, $10 at axs.com

Texas Live’s En Vivo concert series returns in time to celebrate Selena. Dallas-based Selena cover band Selena Forever Tribute will be performing Selena’s chart-topping hits including “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Como La Flor” and “Dreaming of You” live on Arlington Backyard’s stage. Special guests DJ Kreate and Groupo Pression will also perform live.



Selena Movie Party

1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands, 6770 Abrams Road, Tickets are $15.16 at drafthouse.com

Celebrating 25 years since its release, Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands will host a special interactive screening of Selena. The movie party will honor Selena by celebrating her through her music and the film that made Jennifer Lopez’s career. Tickets include themed props, and themed drinks will be available for purchase at the screening. Alamo Drafthouse invites attendees to show their devotion to by dressing in their best Selena costumes.



Pop of Art: Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

5 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Dallas Museum of Art, 338 W. Jefferson Blvd., $15 at dma.org

Dallas Museum of Art celebrates the queen of Tejano with their Pop of Art adult programming. April's program will honor the superstar with art making, performances and naturally, dressing like Selena. Dallas loves a rhinestone bustier and purple jumpsuit.



Selena Day

8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Texas Theatre, 338 W. Jefferson Blvd., Tickets are $11 at texastheatre.com

Two legends will collide on National Selena Day. There can only be one place to end Selena season, and that is the Texas Theatre, right in the heart of Oak Cliff. In conjunction with the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, the Texas Theatre will pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon by featuring her true life story. Fans can rejoice in Selena’s legacy by watching Constance Marie teach a young Selena how to do the washing machine and watching J.Lo-as-Selena tell Chris Perez what his problem really is. Before the showing, the Oak Cliff Cultural Center will close out the Selena art show with a reception.