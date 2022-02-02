Dallas Remembers State Fair Records Co-Founder Trey Johnson

On Monday night, the marquee of the Oak Cliff music venue The Kessler read, “The Kessler remembers Trey Johnson, Musician, RIP.” The venue has been a favorite for State Fair Records artists to celebrate album releases or simply to showcase their talents.
Only hours before the lights came up on the marquee, fans and friends alike were shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of the State Fair Records co-founder, a former commercial production manager at 97.1 The Eagle and beloved local musician.
Johnson founded the rock band Sorta in 2000 with bass player Danny Balis, and it maintained a ubiquitous presence in the North Texas music scene and around the country for close to a decade, earning many local awards and write-ups in national magazines before disbanding in 2008.
He was a musician with great soul and a deep love for playing music in different projects with many others throughout his life. Thoughts and memories filled Johnson's timeline Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday, with people around the country sharing stories and posting songs from Johnson's 2009 release on Idol Records, Mount Pelée.
Owner and operator of Dallas-based label Idol Records, Erv Karwelis, said, "Trey was a great friend, and talented songwriter and musician." The two spent countless hours together in person and on the phone "talking about music, making records and the state of the continuously changing music industry, especially as he moved over to the business side. He was always a friendly and down-to-earth guy as well as a devoted family man. His passing is a huge loss that is felt by many."
Johnson would go on to found State Fair Records with Paul Williams and W. Scott Davis in 2013. In a statement released to the press, the State Fair Records crew said they are "devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Trey Johnson, co-founder and co-leader of our record label, both physically and spiritually."
Williams added that "we grieve along with his family and will do everything in our power to pick up the shattered pieces of this tragedy, and form them into something worthy of Lewis Johnson III."
"He was the sails, the anchor and the wind," Davis in tribute of the man many remember for being one of the nicest human beings on the planet, generous with his talents and always pushing those around him to be the very best they could be.
J Isaiah Evans, from State Fair Records-signed band The 40 Mule, said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday morning: “He'd always say, ‘Be the star that I know you are and we need you to be.’ We clashed at times and it took me a while to see what he was doing. Trey Johnson was making me better.”
Johnson's passion for music and the artists who make it was remembered by State Fair Records' artists like Ottoman Turks. In a statement, the band said, "It was his vision, always so much grander than our own, that brought us from the brink of breakup to two records and tours and merch and all of the things we have."
The band begins a four-week residency Wednesday night at Barley House in Dallas and is opening up the mic the first night up as a tribute to Johnson: "It feels only right to have the show go on. Music was the context for so many wonderful days and nights with Trey. We want to open up the stage to anybody that wants to come play a tune for him. Bring a guitar, or use one of ours."
Bands formerly on State Fair's roster also remembered Johnson's passion for working with anyone who shared his love of music. Upsetting remembers its time working with Johnson as one that was always inspirational and motivational.
"During my time working with Trey Johnson via State Fair Records, he was always the kind of person that would immediately brighten up a room when he walked in," Upsetting drummer Charlie DeBolt said. "When on calls together, I could just FEEL his big smile through the phone. He was an incredibly passionate human being, who loved music with every fiber of his being, and the people who made it just as well."
Johnson passed away the night before State Fair Records recording artist Joshua Ray Walker made his and the label's debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Walker performed "Sexy After Dark" from his latest album See You Next Time in a segment that was pre-recorded in Dallas because of COVID-19 protocols. Johnson was able to see the recording before his passing.
Walker and his touring band The Texas Strangers played a surprise set at Double Wide in Deep Ellum Tuesday night in celebration of his appearance on the show and as a tribute to the man who did so much to help get him there.
In a statement released on social media shortly before Walker took the stage, the singer remembered Johnson as "a mentor, a friend, a brother, a beacon of positivity, and more recently a father figure to me after my dad passed. I always jokingly referred to him as my 'music dad.' He was so many things to so many people. No one was more proud or excited about this Tonight Show appearance. I would have never gotten close to having this opportunity without him."