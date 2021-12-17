Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

David Archuleta Will Perform With 'Predominately Gay' Turtle Creek Chorale in Dallas

December 17, 2021 4:00AM

Idol alum David Archuleta came out on Instagram this year, and now he's celebrating with a performance with the Turtle Creek Chorale.
Idol alum David Archuleta came out on Instagram this year, and now he's celebrating with a performance with the Turtle Creek Chorale. Zack Knudsen
It’s been a big year for singer David Archuleta. Over the past 12 months, the American Idol runner up has gained a large following on TikTok, where he answers fan questions and stitches in videos of himself harmonizing with other singers. Archuleta has also made the choice to live his life more freely. This past June, the “Crush” singer came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community via Instagram, though he didn't explicitly label his sexuality. Archuleta is still a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, and in his post, he emphasized that people who are LGBTQ+ can still have relationships with God.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Archuleta’s worlds of the church and vocal performance will collide, as he shares the stage with the Turtle Creek Chorale, a predominately queer men’s chorus for a special holiday show called Turtle Creek Chorale Presents an Evening with David Archuleta. Although he's performed with various choruses throughout his childhood and his professional career, this show, which will take place at First United Methodist Church Richardson, will be the first time Archuleta performs an entire show with an all-male chorus.

“My manager approached me with this opportunity,” Archuleta says. “It was something new to me. I hadn't seen something like this before — a Methodist church, with a predominantly gay men's chorus. And I was like, ‘Wow, that's so interesting, because it's like these two worlds that I always felt were a bit conflicting in my mind and the way that I had grown up. I felt like it was an interesting opportunity to step into those two worlds together.”

Last May, Archuleta released an album called Therapy Sessions, which, as its title suggests, was inspired by his time in therapy. Seeing a therapist helped Archuleta understand his personal behaviors that he says were a response to trauma, and it also helped him deal with the aftermath of becoming a public figure at age 17.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Now 30, Archuleta has learned to cope with internalized conflict. He's accepted the fact that religion and the LGBTQ+ community can coexist. He says he “probably wouldn’t” do another reality competition, as he didn’t like the spotlight, or being judged, but he's enjoying performing on his current Christmas tour — for new audiences and for the “archangels” who've been following him since the Idol days, including Turtle Creek Chorale artistic director Sean Baugh.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of David’s,” Baugh says. “He sings with such heart and devotion, it’s tough to not be entirely taken by his singing. Combine that with his charm, and boom, you have quite a talent. He just oozes sweetness on stage, and his audiences adore him for it … When David put his entire career and Mormon support on the line by publicly discussing his sexuality, I became an even bigger fan. This was a huge risk for him, and by doing so, he is making a huge difference in the issues of religion and equality.”

Archuleta says that growing up queer in the Mormon church took a mental and emotional toll on him. He suffered from feelings of despair, depression and numbness. In his coming out Instagram post, he revealed that he's kept his promise to save himself until marriage, but despite not having acted on his same-sex attractions, he remembers “constantly punishing” himself for having these attractions.

“I just dropped down on my knees and said, ‘God, if you're really there, and if you really have a plan for me, please remove this from me.’” –David Archuleta

tweet this

“It’s like when you feel scared, or when you feel angry, or when you feel joy,” Archuleta says. “Usually you don't intend to feel that way. Like when someone comes around the corner and shouts ‘Boo,’ you don't plan to feel scared, but it just happens.”

Before finally coming to terms with his sexuality, Archuleta spent many nights praying for his desires to go away.


“I just dropped down on my knees and said, ‘God, if you're really there, and if you really have a plan for me, please remove this from me,’” Archuleta recalls. “‘Please take this away from me. I just can't deal with it anymore. It is too painful and torturous to feel this.’ And that's when He said, ‘David, you need to stop asking me this.’ And that took me aback. I said ‘What do you mean?’ And He said, ‘You can't change something that I intended. It doesn't matter how many times you asked me this, I'm not going to change something that I intended for you.’”

Since coming out, Archuleta says he's learned to love himself more and to feel more compassion for others. He also cites exercise as instrumental to his self-care routine. But he also enjoys Whataburger when he comes to Texas — though he says he probably won’t stop be stopping there during his Christmas tour.

“I try to not eat burgers when I'm on tour, just because they’re heavy on my stomach,” he says.

Following his Christmas shows, Archuleta will go on tour in February supporting Therapy Sessions. The tour was originally planned for 2020, but was postponed because of the pandemic. He looks forward to sharing anecdotes and breaking down his solo offerings during his appearance at the Turtle Creek Chorale holiday show, and at his upcoming Therapy Sessions tour.

“I like to talk about the songs in my shows,” Archuleta says. “So it'll be fun to share these stories, as well as the songs themselves. I’m looking forward to having fun and seeing people have a good time.”
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation