'Dicked Down in Dallas' Singer Comes to Southern Junction This Weekend

Trey Lewis' song "Dicked Down in Dallas" — about an ex-girlfriend getting, well, dicked down in Dallas — is sitting at No. 3 on the iTunes chart.

Yes, "Dicked Down in Dallas" is a real song with lyrics like, "Railed out in Raleigh, tag-teamed up in Tennessee, anal-ed in Austin, butt-fucked in Boston." It's become a sensation on TikTok, with fans applying their own states' towns to the lyrics and some declaring that they finally like country music.

Lewis tells us that his three co-writing friends, Brent Gafford, Matt McKinney and Drew Trosclair, wrote the song, which was originally meant to be about a woman who went back to a guy named Dallas. Lewis thought it was hilarious and the more the friends sang it over a bonfire, the more he grew attached to it.

"I said, 'If y'all aren't going to do anything with this, then I would love to,'" Lewis says.

Lewis released the song Dec. 1 and it soon reached No. 1 on the iTunes all-genres chart. And even though he's been writing and performing since 2012, this song has changed his life "fast and rapidly" in just a week.

But this is his first with a comedic flair; his previous songs are largely about heartbreak and fit a more traditional country music narrative. He says he isn't worried that people will only view him as a comedic singer because he knows there's an audience for his other songs, too. His song "Whole Lotta Nothin" began doing well on streaming services after he released "Dicked Down in Dallas," he says.

"Not everybody is gonna like my other music," he says. "I believe I have a natural ability to connect with people on and off the stage in the same way."

Lewis went to drug and alcohol treatment when he was 19 years old and taught himself to play guitar when he got sober. Songwriting became his passion and "molded his life," he says. To see this kind of success without spending any money on marketing has been "crazy."

"It's crazy to me to think that something I'm doing is bringing joy to people's lives," Lewis says. "Kudos to the old fans and the internet. It's pretty crazy."

Lewis will play his traditional music and "Dicked Down in Dallas" when he comes to Southern Junction on Dec. 12.

"I've never even been to Texas," Lewis says. "I'm excited. I've always wanted to get to Texas; there just hasn't been the opportunity, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Trey Lewis performs at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Southern Junction. Tickets start at $15.