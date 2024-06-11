 Enchanting, Fort Worth Hip-Hop Artist, Dead at 26 | Dallas Observer
Fort Worth Rapper and Singer Enchanting Dead at 26

The death of the rapper, singer and former protege of Gucci Mane was confirmed by family and friends following hours on life support.
June 11, 2024
Enchanting's death was confirmed by her sister and friend following her admission to an intensive care unit on Monday.
Enchanting's death was confirmed by her sister and friend following her admission to an intensive care unit on Monday. Geeno Mizzelli
Fort Worth rapper Enchanting died on Tuesday at the age of 26.

The “No Luv” rapper, born Channing Nicole Larry, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Monday and placed on life support for unstated reasons. After some false reports, her death was confirmed on Twitter by both her sister, Kay Jay, and her friend and collaborator, Lil CJ Kasino.

“They don’t know all the hours you spent at the Kasino Studio,” Lil CJ Kasino wrote on Instagram. “Sleeping there, making music, putting this shit together. And you went way further than us. I always told you how proud I was of you.”

Enchanting, formerly a signee of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, released her final LP, Luv Scarred, last year.

“I feel like music was always something that was easy for me,” she told the Observer ahead of the album’s release. “I felt like I was musically inclined, always. It was something that I thought should probably put more time and effort into, because it was natural, you know, instead of trying to force a talent.”

Fans and peers alike are reeling at the news of Enchanting’s death and have taken to social media to pay their respects.
