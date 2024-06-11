Fort Worth Rapper and Singer Enchanting Dead at 26

The “No Luv” rapper, born Channing Nicole Larry, was admitted to an intensive care unit on Monday and placed on life support for unstated reasons. After some false reports, her death was confirmed on Twitter by both her sister, Kay Jay, and her friend and collaborator, Lil CJ Kasino.
“They don’t know all the hours you spent at the Kasino Studio,” Lil CJ Kasino wrote on Instagram. “Sleeping there, making music, putting this shit together. And you went way further than us. I always told you how proud I was of you.”
Enchanting, formerly a signee of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, released her final LP, Luv Scarred, last year.
I love you girl 💔 pic.twitter.com/MG64Iidpsf— Kayy'Jayy (@Mosquitoeee) June 11, 2024
“I feel like music was always something that was easy for me,” she told the Observer ahead of the album’s release. “I felt like I was musically inclined, always. It was something that I thought should probably put more time and effort into, because it was natural, you know, instead of trying to force a talent.”
Fans and peers alike are reeling at the news of Enchanting’s death and have taken to social media to pay their respects.
forever streaming Enchanting, she deserved wayyyy more recognition— N!na (@11081998x) June 11, 2024
rest in peace enchanting wtf 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/LoTO8Gb2su— clementine (@ilyclemmie) June 11, 2024
Wow Enchanting that shit is so sad smh.. this is why you gotta have a strong sense of self, identity, relationship with God etc in this evil world.. spiritual warfare so real & the attack against our minds & soul is real.— catalyst 🪄✨ (@_THEEYANA) June 11, 2024
This video is when i became a fan of hers. This breaks my heart so bad 💔 #1017 #Enchanting pic.twitter.com/1sC77ueOI2— 4:44🦋✨ (@_Stiink) June 11, 2024
RIP Enchanting 🥺 this makes me so sad bc I was so excited to see her do more, I just knew she was gonna be a main rap girl 😞 https://t.co/MTsvliBH3D— gutta funkmeister (@NugLyfe_) June 11, 2024
Omg enchanting 🥺 this got me sad af I used to listen to her all the time— Rellez 🫧 (@rellerackz) June 11, 2024
praying for Enchanting's family 🙏🏽— ZayTheeIcon ✨ (@Zay2Iconic) June 11, 2024