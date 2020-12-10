Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Mo3

DPD released footage of the shooting of Dallas rapper MO3, which police allege shows 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White in a ski mask. White was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Dallas police said Wednesday they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Dallas rapper Mo3, who died on Nov. 11.

The artist, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was shot by a man who had chased him on Interstate 35 near Marsalis Avenue in Oak Cliff. When Noble ran out of his vehicle, the ski-masked gunman chased Noble on foot and shot him multiple times in the back.

A bystander was also wounded but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Kewon Dontrell White, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday and faces a charge of murder. At the time of the shooting, White was free on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

The Dallas Morning News reports that White had been previously sentenced to three years in prison for a conviction stemming from a chase with Lancaster police in which White was driving a stolen vehicle. He also had two separate 18-month sentences for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Noble was 28 at the time of his death.

The hip-hop community mourned the rapper, including Louisiana artist Boosie Badazz, with whom Noble collaborated on the 2019 hit remix “Errybody.” Boosie was also shot in Dallas when he was in town to attend MO3’s vigil but survived with minor injuries.

Dallas police requested help from the FBI in an investigation following a spike in violence in the weekend that followed MO3's death, said Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall.