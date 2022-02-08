Kodak Black and Atlantic Records Sign Irving Rapper 2G.Kaash

The buzz around controversial North Texas rapper 2G.Kaash has been growing for a couple of years now. Around this time last year, the Irving native was sitting in a cell, fighting for his life, looking at anywhere from five to 99 years in prison on murder charges. In May 2021, a grand jury freed him after ruling the case as self-defense. Now he's putting the past behind him and starting the next chapter of his career by signing a record deal with Sniper Gang Records, the label of multi-platinum selling recording artist Kodak Black, and in partnership with Atlantic Records.Born Ghaza Harris, 2G.Kaash rose to popularity in Dallas with his young-and-reckless attitude and auto-tuned street storytelling music that included his run-ins with the law. The 18-year-old has had numerous popular singles hits with “Nobody Love,” “Never Lost," “Walk Down” and a collaboration with Fort Worth’s Kenny B.The deal was announced by 2G.Kaash manager Shamar Willis, who orchestrated the meeting of 2G.Kaash and Kodak Black. Willis revealed proof of the signed deal by posting a DocuSign picture issued to Willis and Kaash that read “Congratulations! Please find attached your recording agreement execution copies with Atlantic Records for you to sign …”On the photo’s Facebook caption, Willis wrote: “I wanna thank god for continuing to elevate my platforms and giving me the opportunity to inspire and live my dreams. As of today my label,= Atlantic Records and my artist 2G Kaash officially about to take this Dallas-ish to a whole ‘nother other level lol #BlessUp.”“I’ve always aspired to do it like the J Princes and the greatest in this business but represent Dallas,” Willis tells the. “2G is the first artist that I partnered with that I listen to his music more than any other artist. I’m excited for his family, I’m excited for Dallas and I’m ready to carry that torch of greatness.”Murmurs about a possible deal between Kaash and Kodak began in September 2021 following photos and videos that went viral on social media showing the two together in a Miami recording studio. That night was a learning experience for Kaash.“Kodak works hard and tries new sounds,” 2G.Kaash says. “We were in the studio until like 8 a.m. He’s a machine and perfectionist at the same time.”Since releasing his 2020 debut EP, Kaash has collaborated with notable hip-hop stars DJ Chose and No Cap and has opened up for acts such as Tink, Key Glock and the late Young Dolph.2G.Kaash joins a Sniper Gang roster that includes other trending artists such as Jackboy (“Pressure”), 22Gz (“Suburban, Pt.2”), Wam SpinThaBin (“Top Shotta”) and Essence (“Back It Up”). For Kaash, aligning himself with someone as authentic as Kodak is a dream come true.“Kodak is a legend in my generation, and he’s someone that stands on what he believes in,” he says.2G.Kaash dropped his latest single “Alone” last month and had a guest appearance on fellow Dallas rapper Hollyhood Los’s new track “Long Road.” While the new deal amplifies his star power, 2G.Kaash says the biggest moment of his career is yet to happen.“It’s a blessing, but I still have much more work to do,“ he says.