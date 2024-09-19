 New Wade Bowen Video Features Troy Aikman | Dallas Observer
Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Calls an Audible in Wade Bowen’s Newest Music Video

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman suited up for a role in Wade Bowen's video for his song "Friday Night."
September 19, 2024
Troy Aikman in the "pressbox" while filming the video for Wade Bowen's video for the song "Friday Night." Cameron Gott
Last May, New Braunfels native and red dirt country artist Wade Bowen released his 10th studio album, Flyin, which had a unique guest: Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

Aikman is featured on the song “Friday Night.” He doesn’t actually sing in the song, but rather portrays a football announcer calling a high school game in New Braunfels in the song's prologue.

The song is a feel-good track that follows a former high-school quarterback as he looks back on the glory days, with lyrics such as, “It's an American Spirit held high to the sky, lit bright on a Friday night,” and, “It's a girl in your arms, first kiss 'neath the stars, It's finding out who you are, on a Friday night.”
Wade Bown's new song recalls the glory days of Friday night football.
This song came from the heart for Bowen.

“The song 'Friday Night' took me right back to playing football in high school and flooded me with so many childhood memories," Bowen said in a press release. "It takes me back to figuring out life, love, friends, and to a hometown nostalgia that never fades.”

Last week, Bowen released the music video for “Friday Night,” and Aikman set the tone for the short film. The video starts with a former high-school quarterback watching old tapes of his highlights, then flips to Aikman’s scene, in which he is seen calling the game from the press box. The scene is in black and white with grainy footage, giving it the true feeling that you’re watching an old replay.

Aikman’s scene is only about 30 seconds, and it flips back and forth between him and the main character, but his body language and the excitement in his voice gives the authentic emotion of a hometown broadcaster witnessing the local boys do something special.

Bowen is more than grateful that Aikman was a part of this project.

“I’m so honored to not only know Troy, but to also call him a friend," Bowen said. "He’s an amazing guy and shares a true passion for music, so having him on this song and in this video is a dream come true for me,” Bowen says.

While it may be a bit of a surprise to see Aikman show up in a country song video, his love for country music isn’t. Aikman has shown his fondness for the genre through the years in multiple ways, such as hanging out with country superstar Morgan Wallen before his concert in Arlington, posting a tribute to Toby Keith after his death and posing with Texas country music legend Pat Green on his Instagram.
